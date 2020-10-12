Moody's revises outlook for Navico to stable

London, 12 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Nanna Midco II AS' ("Navico") corporate family rating (CFR) at Caa1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) at Caa1-PD. Moody's has also affirmed the instrument rating of the $260 million guaranteed senior secured term loan at Caa1 and the instrument rating of the $25 million guaranteed super senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) at B1; both the term loan and the RCF maturing in 2023 were issued by Navico Inc., a subsidiary of Nanna Midco II AS. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects year-over-year improvement in Navico's operating performance as evidenced by $2.4 million increase in the company's EBITDA for the first half of 2020 as compared to the first half of 2019. EBITDA improvements are underpinned by strengthened sales of its Lowrance brand owing to the success of the new trolling motor, as well as approximately $10 million of cost savings and were offset by weaknesses in other brands, particularly those focused on European boat builders. Further, the company released strong guidance for the third quarter of 2020 reflecting continued good demand for its products.

Also positively, Navico has shored up its liquidity with a new $20 million accounts receivable securitization facility provided by Black Diamond in March. This is in addition to the company's $25 million guaranteed senior secure revolving credit facility which Black Diamond refinanced on its existing terms. Both instruments mature in 2023 and were fully drawn at the end of the second quarter; however, Navico paid down $5 million on the securitization facility after quarter-end. The company had $29.4 million of cash on its balance sheet at 30 June 2020, an improvement from $19.5 million in March 2020 and $10.1 million in December 2019.

Counterbalancing these positives, the company continues to face the uncertain market landscape heavily influenced by coronavirus. In April 2020, Navico chose to close its key manufacturing facility in Ensenada, Mexico, for several weeks in compliance with local coronavirus restrictions. Its concentrated manufacturing capacity, as well as exposure to discretionary spending, are credit challenges.

Navico's Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) mainly reflects (1) the weakness of Navico's EBITDA throughout most of 2019 and in the beginning of 2020 in the wake of coronavirus (although recently on an improving trajectory); (2) the resulting deterioration in the company's credit metrics with leverage measured as debt/EBITDA at 13.2x and coverage measured as EBITDA/interest expense below 1.0x both for the last twelve months to 30 June 2020. However, these weaknesses are partly mitigated by (1) the positive market fundamentals for recreational marine equipment and the suitability of boating for social distancing, in particular in the US and Europe where the company generates the bulk of its revenues; (2) the actions taken by management to partly offset the decline in earnings through the implementation of cost savings; (3) improved liquidity position.

Navico's PDR at Caa1-PD, at the same level as the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, which is typical for capital structures including bank facilities with springing financial maintenance covenants. The guaranteed senior secured term loan is rated Caa1, at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the relatively small size of the guaranteed super senior secured RCF, which is rated B1, ranking ahead in the event of enforcement.

The stable outlook reflects the company's strengthened liquidity position and positive earnings momentum.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum could arise if (1) Navico demonstrates a track record of sustained recovery in earnings, (2) adjusted leverage decreases to below 6.5x, (3) the company is at least free cash flow neutral, and (4) the company maintains an adequate liquidity profile.

Negative rating pressure could be triggered by any deterioration in the liquidity position or challenges in trading potentially leading to an unsustainable capital structure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Norway, Navico, which generated revenues of $328 million as of the LTM period to June 2020, is a developer and manufacturer of specialist marine electronics, including navigation and fish finding equipment, and value-added applications. The company splits its operations in four brands: (1) Lowrance, (2) Simard, (3) B&G and (4) C-Map. Navico is owned by West Street Capital Partners VII, a fund managed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and Altor Fund IV.

