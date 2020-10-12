Moody's revises outlook for Navico to stable

London, 12 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Nanna
Midco II AS' ("Navico") corporate family rating (CFR) at Caa1
and its probability of default rating (PDR) at Caa1-PD.
Moody's has also affirmed the instrument rating of the $260 million
guaranteed senior secured term loan at Caa1 and the instrument rating
of the $25 million guaranteed super senior secured revolving credit
facility (RCF) at B1; both the term loan and the RCF maturing in
2023 were issued by Navico Inc., a subsidiary of Nanna Midco
II AS. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects year-over-year improvement
in Navico's operating performance as evidenced by $2.4 million
increase in the company's EBITDA for the first half of 2020 as compared
to the first half of 2019. EBITDA improvements are underpinned
by strengthened sales of its Lowrance brand owing to the success of the
new trolling motor, as well as approximately $10 million
of cost savings and were offset by weaknesses in other brands, particularly
those focused on European boat builders. Further, the company
released strong guidance for the third quarter of 2020 reflecting continued
good demand for its products.
Also positively, Navico has shored up its liquidity with a new $20
million accounts receivable securitization facility provided by Black
Diamond in March. This is in addition to the company's $25
million guaranteed senior secure revolving credit facility which Black
Diamond refinanced on its existing terms. Both instruments mature
in 2023 and were fully drawn at the end of the second quarter; however,
Navico paid down $5 million on the securitization facility after
quarter-end. The company had $29.4 million
of cash on its balance sheet at 30 June 2020, an improvement from
$19.5 million in March 2020 and $10.1 million
in December 2019.
Counterbalancing these positives, the company continues to face
the uncertain market landscape heavily influenced by coronavirus.
In April 2020, Navico chose to close its key manufacturing facility
in Ensenada, Mexico, for several weeks in compliance with
local coronavirus restrictions. Its concentrated manufacturing
capacity, as well as exposure to discretionary spending, are
credit challenges.
Navico's Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) mainly reflects (1) the weakness
of Navico's EBITDA throughout most of 2019 and in the beginning of 2020
in the wake of coronavirus (although recently on an improving trajectory);
(2) the resulting deterioration in the company's credit metrics
with leverage measured as debt/EBITDA at 13.2x and coverage measured
as EBITDA/interest expense below 1.0x both for the last twelve
months to 30 June 2020. However, these weaknesses are partly
mitigated by (1) the positive market fundamentals for recreational marine
equipment and the suitability of boating for social distancing,
in particular in the US and Europe where the company generates the bulk
of its revenues; (2) the actions taken by management to partly offset
the decline in earnings through the implementation of cost savings;
(3) improved liquidity position.
Navico's PDR at Caa1-PD, at the same level as the CFR,
reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate,
which is typical for capital structures including bank facilities with
springing financial maintenance covenants. The guaranteed senior
secured term loan is rated Caa1, at the same level as the CFR,
reflecting the relatively small size of the guaranteed super senior secured
RCF, which is rated B1, ranking ahead in the event of enforcement.
The stable outlook reflects the company's strengthened liquidity
position and positive earnings momentum.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating momentum could arise if (1) Navico demonstrates a track
record of sustained recovery in earnings, (2) adjusted leverage
decreases to below 6.5x, (3) the company is at least free
cash flow neutral, and (4) the company maintains an adequate liquidity
profile.
Negative rating pressure could be triggered by any deterioration in the
liquidity position or challenges in trading potentially leading to an
unsustainable capital structure.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Norway, Navico, which generated revenues
of $328 million as of the LTM period to June 2020, is a developer
and manufacturer of specialist marine electronics, including navigation
and fish finding equipment, and value-added applications.
The company splits its operations in four brands: (1) Lowrance,
(2) Simard, (3) B&G and (4) C-Map. Navico is owned
by West Street Capital Partners VII, a fund managed by Goldman Sachs
Merchant Banking Division, and Altor Fund IV.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
