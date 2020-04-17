Moody's revises outlook of Birmingham Airport Authority, AL to stable; A3 rating affirmed

Approximately $259.6 million of rated debt affected

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has revised the outlook of Birmingham Airport Authority, AL (authority) to stable from positive. Simultaneously, Moody's has affirmed the A3 rating on the outstanding $259.6 million airport revenue bonds.

The authority operates Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM or airport).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects the authority's exposure to sharply declining traffic and revenues in fiscal 2020 and possibly in fiscal 2021 stemming from the travel restrictions resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. While Moody's currently expects recovery of air travel demand to commence in the third quarter of 2020, the ultimate pace and timing of a recovery is highly uncertain at this time. Moody's expected debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) to increase to over 2.0x beginning in fiscal 2021 as the Series 2020 refunding transaction lowered future debt service requirements. Moody's understands the refunding did not close and debt service will remain over $12 million in fiscal 2021 versus the anticipated $9 million post the anticipated refunding. As a result of both higher debt service and the severe decline in passengers, Moody's projects DSCRs will be below our anticipated thresholds for a positive rating action.

The A3 rating affirmation reflects the authority strong fiscal stewardship and conservative budgeting practices, evidenced by the recent deleveraging as well as the maintenance of robust liquidity. Liquidity will remain above 600 days going forward and will be supplemented further by the receipt of federal stimulus from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the authority will receive $18.4 million of federal grant monies. This figure amounts to 36% of fiscal 2018 operating revenue including passenger facility charges.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the authority's robust liquidity will mitigate any detrimental credits effects from the reduced passenger levels through the rest of fiscal 2020 and domestic air travel will begin to ramp up beginning at the start of fiscal 2021.

LEGAL SECURITY

Airport revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues of the authority. The authority covenants to maintain rates to cover debt service by at least 1.25x, inclusive of transfers from the capital improvement fund up to 25% of the aggregate amount required to be deposited in the bond fund for such fiscal year. The debt service reserve fund is funded at the lesser of 125% of average annual debt service, maximum annual debt service, or 10% of principal. Additional bonds secured by the net revenues of the authority may be issued subject to the certification of an independent accountant that the rate covenant has been satisfied in the most recent fiscal year and a report of an airport consultant showing the rate covenant will be satisfied over the next five fiscal years or in the case that bonds will be issued to fund additional facilities, three fiscal years after the additional facilities are expected to be completed.

PROFILE

BHM is a small hub airport located five miles northeast of downtown Birmingham. The airport has two runways and one terminal building which opened in 2013 with three concourses. The airport offers commercial air service to 19 destinations from four airlines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained enplanement growth at or above similarly-sized airports

- Sustained DSCRs above 2.0x on a Moody's net revenue basis

- Leverage below $100 adjusted debt per O&D enplaned passenger

- Maintenance of liquidity levels above 600 days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in enplanements due to weakened competitive position versus nearby airports

- Sustained declines in DSCR below 1.3x

- Leverage above $200 debt per O&D enplaned passenger on a sustained basis

- Liquidity below 300 days cash on hand

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

