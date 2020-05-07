Moody's revises outlook of LBJ Infrastructure Group to stable; affirms Baa3 on senior lien bonds

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today revised the outlook to stable from positive on LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC ("LBJ"). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Baa3 rating on Texas Private Activity Bond ("PABs") Surface Transportation Corporation's Senior Lien Revenue Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group IH-635 Managed Lanes Project) Series 2010 (Tax Exempt). Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation is the issuing conduit for debt of the LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC used to fund the LBJ Expressway in Dallas, Texas.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change to a stable outlook reflects uncertainty about the rate of traffic and revenue recovery from the severe (approaching 75%) losses experienced during the peak of social distancing measures in Dallas County. Debt service coverage ratios on senior lien bonds will remain adequate above 1.5x even if levels remain substantially depressed for an extended period, however the company may not be able to make scheduled payments on subordinate TIFIA loans.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The toll road sector has been significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. As a result of the epidemic, already existing trends of lifestyle changes may accelerate, such as an increase in remote working and teleconferences that could negatively impact traffic volumes and reduce profits for toll roads.

The uncertain rebound in traffic and revenue post the coronavirus coupled with the uncertain outcome of the pending five-year toll rate increase request will be key future drivers of the long-term credit profile of the toll road. We expect traffic and revenue to decline materially in 2020 compared to 2019 and to remain suppressed in 2021 and thereafter as the changes in user behavior result in lost traffic that will slowly return over time in line with broader economic growth.

The Baa3 rating is supported by strong demand for the managed lanes on the heavily trafficked IH-635 and IH-35E corridor that was producing revenue above the original lender's forecast and produced strong revenue growth in 2019, the fourth full year of operations before the shock of coronavirus closures. Moody's expects the Dallas area economy to continue to perform above the national average and the area will benefit from in-migration that will spur additional traffic demand. The region's broader managed lane network is expanding and Texas Transportation Commission's recently opened Texas Transportation Commission - Midtown Express Managed Lane Project connects to LBJ, providing additional growth potential.

Liquidity remains a key strength supporting the rating. LBJ Infrastructure has in excess of $234 million in the operating and lock-up accounts, compared to approximately $106 million in budgeted operating expense and debt service. The funds in lock-up can be released in December if total DSCR exceeds 1.2x, which is unlikely given the current trajectory of traffic volumes.

The Baa3 rating on the senior lien bonds also reflects the supportive features of the subordinate lien TIFIA loan (not rated) that has flexible debt service requirements and lacks the springing lien on missed TIFIA payments that later versions have. The ratings are tempered by high leverage and the direct competitive presence of the free general purpose lanes that run parallel to the managed toll lanes along the corridor.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that ample liquidity will remain to manage through the reduced demand from the coronavirus-caused closures and a protracted economic recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Stabilization of revenue near pre-outbreak levels and senior lien DSCR projected to remain above 2.0x after any potential debt refunding

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

The rating would face downward rating pressure if traffic and revenue underperform our base case forecast and DSCRs fall below 1.7x on a sustained basis

LEGAL SECURITY

The Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation's $615 million Series 2010 Senior Lien Revenue Bonds are secured by a senior lien on the project's revenue and the concessionaire's rights under the various project documents, including the comprehensive development agreement (the CDA, or the concession agreement). The $850 million TIFIA loan from the United States Department of Transportation for the project has a subordinate lien on the same security, except following a bankruptcy related event, in which case the TIFIA lien will spring to parity with the senior bonds. Lenders benefit from strong structural protections, including cash funded debt service and major maintenance reserve funds.

PROFILE

LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire) is a special purpose entity that was awarded a 52-year concession by Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to build, finance, and operate the project, the most significant element of which is a 13.25 mile long managed lanes facility located adjacent to existing un-tolled Interstate Highways 635 and 35E near Dallas, Texas. The concessionaire is approximately 54.6% indirectly owned by Cintra LBJ LLC, 28.33% by APG Asset Management US Inc., 17.07% by Meridiam LBJ Holdings Corporation ("Meridiam"). The Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation served as the conduit bond issuer on behalf of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC.

The project bonds were issued to construct managed lanes and related tolling equipment, reconstruct the existing general purpose lanes, and expand existing frontage roads on a 13.25 mile portion of IH635 and I-35E in Dallas County, TX. The portion of the facility constructed under this project extends west along IH635 near US 75 (a major thoroughfare connecting downtown Dallas to growing suburbs in Plano and McKinney), across the Dallas North Tollway and IH 35 E to about 12 miles northwest of downtown (just to the east of the intersection with the President George Bush Turnpike), and south along IH35E for 3.6 miles to Loop 12, a major east-west thoroughfare just to the north of Dallas Love Field airport. The larger IH 635/LBJ forms a 35-mile loop around the city of Dallas. The managed lane project provides congestion relief for the general purpose lanes and provides substantial time savings and travel time reliability compared to alternate routes. The concessionaire has virtually unfettered discretion to set toll rates, subject only to the requirement that traffic continue to flow freely, and management sets toll rates dynamically throughout the day depending on traffic conditions in order to maximize long-term revenue. The project has a fully electronic open road tolling system that allows traffic to enter and exit the managed lanes at limited points without passing through any toll booths.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

