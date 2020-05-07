Moody's revises outlook of LBJ Infrastructure Group to stable; affirms Baa3 on senior lien bonds

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
revised the outlook to stable from positive on LBJ Infrastructure Group
LLC ("LBJ"). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Baa3 rating
on Texas Private Activity Bond ("PABs") Surface Transportation Corporation's
Senior Lien Revenue Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group IH-635 Managed
Lanes Project) Series 2010 (Tax Exempt). Texas Private Activity
Bond Surface Transportation Corporation is the issuing conduit for debt
of the LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC used to fund the LBJ Expressway in
Dallas, Texas.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change to a stable outlook reflects uncertainty about the rate of
traffic and revenue recovery from the severe (approaching 75%)
losses experienced during the peak of social distancing measures in Dallas
County. Debt service coverage ratios on senior lien bonds will
remain adequate above 1.5x even if levels remain substantially
depressed for an extended period, however the company may not be
able to make scheduled payments on subordinate TIFIA loans.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The toll road sector has
been significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel
restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand. Moody´s
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
As a result of the epidemic, already existing trends of lifestyle
changes may accelerate, such as an increase in remote working and
teleconferences that could negatively impact traffic volumes and reduce
profits for toll roads.
The uncertain rebound in traffic and revenue post the coronavirus coupled
with the uncertain outcome of the pending five-year toll rate increase
request will be key future drivers of the long-term credit profile
of the toll road. We expect traffic and revenue to decline materially
in 2020 compared to 2019 and to remain suppressed in 2021 and thereafter
as the changes in user behavior result in lost traffic that will slowly
return over time in line with broader economic growth.
The Baa3 rating is supported by strong demand for the managed lanes on
the heavily trafficked IH-635 and IH-35E corridor that was
producing revenue above the original lender's forecast and produced
strong revenue growth in 2019, the fourth full year of operations
before the shock of coronavirus closures. Moody's expects
the Dallas area economy to continue to perform above the national average
and the area will benefit from in-migration that will spur additional
traffic demand. The region's broader managed lane network
is expanding and Texas Transportation Commission's recently opened
Texas Transportation Commission - Midtown Express Managed Lane
Project connects to LBJ, providing additional growth potential.
Liquidity remains a key strength supporting the rating. LBJ Infrastructure
has in excess of $234 million in the operating and lock-up
accounts, compared to approximately $106 million in budgeted
operating expense and debt service. The funds in lock-up
can be released in December if total DSCR exceeds 1.2x, which
is unlikely given the current trajectory of traffic volumes.
The Baa3 rating on the senior lien bonds also reflects the supportive
features of the subordinate lien TIFIA loan (not rated) that has flexible
debt service requirements and lacks the springing lien on missed TIFIA
payments that later versions have. The ratings are tempered by
high leverage and the direct competitive presence of the free general
purpose lanes that run parallel to the managed toll lanes along the corridor.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that ample liquidity will remain
to manage through the reduced demand from the coronavirus-caused
closures and a protracted economic recovery.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Stabilization of revenue near pre-outbreak levels and senior lien
DSCR projected to remain above 2.0x after any potential debt refunding
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
The rating would face downward rating pressure if traffic and revenue
underperform our base case forecast and DSCRs fall below 1.7x on
a sustained basis
LEGAL SECURITY
The Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation's $615
million Series 2010 Senior Lien Revenue Bonds are secured by a senior
lien on the project's revenue and the concessionaire's rights under the
various project documents, including the comprehensive development
agreement (the CDA, or the concession agreement). The $850
million TIFIA loan from the United States Department of Transportation
for the project has a subordinate lien on the same security, except
following a bankruptcy related event, in which case the TIFIA lien
will spring to parity with the senior bonds. Lenders benefit from
strong structural protections, including cash funded debt service
and major maintenance reserve funds.
PROFILE
LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire) is a special purpose entity
that was awarded a 52-year concession by Texas Department of Transportation
(TxDOT) to build, finance, and operate the project,
the most significant element of which is a 13.25 mile long managed
lanes facility located adjacent to existing un-tolled Interstate
Highways 635 and 35E near Dallas, Texas. The concessionaire
is approximately 54.6% indirectly owned by Cintra LBJ LLC,
28.33% by APG Asset Management US Inc., 17.07%
by Meridiam LBJ Holdings Corporation ("Meridiam"). The Texas Private
Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation served as the conduit
bond issuer on behalf of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC.
The project bonds were issued to construct managed lanes and related tolling
equipment, reconstruct the existing general purpose lanes,
and expand existing frontage roads on a 13.25 mile portion of IH635
and I-35E in Dallas County, TX. The portion of the
facility constructed under this project extends west along IH635 near
US 75 (a major thoroughfare connecting downtown Dallas to growing suburbs
in Plano and McKinney), across the Dallas North Tollway and IH 35
E to about 12 miles northwest of downtown (just to the east of the intersection
with the President George Bush Turnpike), and south along IH35E
for 3.6 miles to Loop 12, a major east-west thoroughfare
just to the north of Dallas Love Field airport. The larger IH 635/LBJ
forms a 35-mile loop around the city of Dallas. The managed
lane project provides congestion relief for the general purpose lanes
and provides substantial time savings and travel time reliability compared
to alternate routes. The concessionaire has virtually unfettered
discretion to set toll rates, subject only to the requirement that
traffic continue to flow freely, and management sets toll rates
dynamically throughout the day depending on traffic conditions in order
to maximize long-term revenue. The project has a fully electronic
open road tolling system that allows traffic to enter and exit the managed
lanes at limited points without passing through any toll booths.
