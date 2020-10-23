Moody's revises outlook of New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Provident Group - Montclair Properties LLC (NJ) Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2017 to negative; affirms Baa3

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 rating of New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Revenue Refunding Bonds (Provident Group - Montclair Properties LLC - Montclair State University Student Housing Project), Series 2017 and revised outlook to negative from stable. $177,085,000 of outstanding debt affected.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects sufficient revenue at 75.8% physical occupancy, together with additional liquidity outside the debt service reserve fund (DSRF), to pay operating expenses and debt service through the 2020-21 academic year. The challenged occupancy rate stems directly from the COVID-19 health crisis. The 1,978-bed project is occupied by students but not at capacity due to students choosing to take classes online which resulted in cancelled leases at the beginning of the semester.

Montclair State University (A2 stable) supported the project by providing students with a credit or refund for Spring 2020. The project is strategically important to the university as freshman and sophomore housing and carries a provision where students are automatically put into the facility. However, the project is a stand-alone housing project financing that is non-recourse to the University.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is based on reduced net revenue which results in projected debt service coverage slightly above 1.00x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Strong and direct support from the University that materially Increases liquidity and/or cash flow available for debt service

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A declining liquidity position due to withdrawals of various funds along with substantially reduced occupancy levels.

- Tap or a near term expectation of a tap on the debt service reserve fund which is currently funded at 100% maximum annual debt service (50% cash funded and 50% Assured surety

funded)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations payable solely from the revenues of the project and other funds held with Trustee and do not constitute obligations for the Issuer or University. The obligations are secured by payments made under the loan agreement, a leasehold mortgage, and amounts held by the Trustee under the Indenture.

PROFILE

The obligor and owner, Provident Group - Montclair Properties LLC, is a single member limited liability company organized and existing under the laws of New Jersey for the purpose of developing and financing certain facilities for the benefit of Montclair State University. The sole member of the obligor is Provident Resources Group, Inc., a 501(c)(3) Georgia non-profit corporation with a national presence.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

