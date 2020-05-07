Moody's revises outlook of North Texas Tollway Authority, TX to stable; affirms A1 on First Tier Bonds, A2 on Second Tier Bonds and Baa1 on Subordinate Lien Bonds

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 on North Texas Tollway Authority, TX's (NTTA) $6.6 billion outstanding first tier bonds, A2 rating on $2.3 billion outstanding second tier bonds and Baa1 rating on $140 million outstanding subordinate lien bonds. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

All ratings are based on the NTTA's essential roadway network located in one of the fastest growing US service areas that will experience continued traffic growth and combined with automatic biennial toll increases to produce strong revenue growth. Total debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs), on Moody's net revenue basis, will recover from the loss of demand during the coronavirus outbreak to exceed 1.3x in fiscal 2023. The authority's ample liquidity ($512.0 million of unrestricted cash and investments as of the March 31, 2020 statement of net position) will provide the authority flexibility to manage through the outbreak. Leverage is currently elevated but will moderate as revenues grow and debt steadily amortizes. Adjusted debt to operating revenue has decreased to 9.5x based on unaudited fiscal 2019 results and will fall below 8.0x by fiscal 2023 if the revenue reverts to the long-term potential. The authority's ability to fund its five-year growth needs without additional debt and minimal reduction in liquidity additionally supports the rating, though lost surplus revenue during the outbreak may result in a smaller capital plan. Prior reductions in annual debt service requirements and elimination of variable rate debt and swaps support the ratings.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The toll road sector has been significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. As a result of the epidemic, already existing trends of lifestyle changes may accelerate, such as an increase in remote working and teleconferences that could negatively impact traffic volumes and reduce profits for toll roads.

The uncertain rebound in traffic and revenue post the coronavirus coupled with the uncertain outcome of additional toll rate increases, if needed, in the event of a protracted downturn will be key future drivers of the long-term credit profile of the toll road. We expect traffic and revenue to decline materially in 2020 compared to 2019 and to remain suppressed in 2021 and thereafter as the changes in user behavior result in lost traffic that will slowly return over time in line with broader economic growth.

The A1 first tier rating is based on the senior security pledge and DSCR of 1.7x in fiscal 2018. The A2 second tier rating is based on the second tier pledge of revenue and weaker debt service reserve requirement. Baa1 of the subordinate lien rating reflects higher total debt service coverage and ample balances in the capital improvement fund (CIF) to support payment of the obligations. The Baa1 rating on subordinate debt additionally reflects the lack of a pledge of revenue and no debt service reserve.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that ample liquidity will remain to manage through the reduced demand from the coronavirus-caused closures and a protracted economic recovery.

LEGAL SECURITY

The NTTA bonds are secured by net system revenues, with first tier having a priority claim, followed by the second tier and the CIF bonds that are secured only by balances in the CIF. The rate covenant in the amended and restated trust agreement dated April 1, 2008 requires net revenues to provide at least 1.35 times coverage of first tier debt service requirements, 1.2 times coverage of outstanding first tier and second tier debt service, and 1.0 times coverage of all outstanding obligations. The first tier bonds are additionally secured by a DSRF equal to average annual debt service the and second tier DSRF equal to one-half of average annual debt service.

PROFILE

NTTA manages a well-established multi-asset tollway system in the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA. Assets include two bridges; one tunnel and four highways, approximately 141 miles in length and with 1,006 lane miles. Traffic is predominantly two axle passenger cars with only 2.7% multi-axle vehicles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained and projected DSCR of first and second tier bonds above 1.5x

- Leverage, as measured by debt to operating revenue, below the 9.5x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional debt issuances or revenue declines that lead to sustained DSCR of first and second tier bonds below 1.3x

- Lower than expected video toll enforcement and collections

- Failure to implement planned toll increases necessary to produce projected debt service coverage levels

- Traffic and revenue growth no longer exceeds current projections

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

