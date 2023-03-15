Moody's revises outlook on A.B. Won Guam International Airport senior revenue bonds to stable from negative; affirms Baa2

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 rating of Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, Guam (GIAA)'s senior general revenue bonds. The rating affirmation affects $194.3 million outstanding debt, including $47.1 million in forward delivery bonds to be delivered in July 2023. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects GIAA's critical role to the Island of Guam as its sole commercial airport, balanced by its relatively small size and concentrated exposure to the South Korean and Japanese tourism markets. Further credit strength is gained by the airport's residual airline lease and operating agreements with signatory airlines, most of whom have resumed flights in the past year; landing fees are based on a residual rate-setting methodology and enplanement fees, arrival fees and immigration inspection fees on a compensatory rate-setting methodology. The rating also recognizes GIAA's ties to the Government of Guam (Ba1 stable), from which it operates mostly independently, though the government has provided meaningful assistance to the airport during the coronavirus pandemic; notably, airport funds cannot legally be diverted from the airport to the government, so the relationship is generally to the benefit of the airport from a financial standpoint.

The rating also incorporates expectations that near-term financial performance will be in-line with recent performance, which was weakened by the coronavirus pandemic. In FY21 GIAA experienced a modest decline in debt service coverage paired with a more meaningful decline in days cash on hand (DCOH); total coverage (on a bond indenture basis) fell to 1.51x in FY21 from 1.72x from FY20, while DCOH fell from 769 to 460. Unaudited financials show FY22 coverage at 1.59x, with net revenue continuing to benefit from pandemic-related federal aid, including $15.9 million from the American Rescue Plan. Coverage should remain satisfactory in FY23 as GIAA continues to benefit from lower debt service and improved enplanements, though the end of federal aid and a ramp-up in debt service in FY24 and FY25 will test management's ability to contain costs if enplanements and operating revenue do not recover.

The airport's exposure to environmental risks, particularly from climate change, is incorporated into its rating, as is its dependence upon a volatile tourism sector and US military activity.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects our expectation that enplanement levels will continue to improve as both South Korea and Japan have effectively lifted all coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Although enplanement levels have lagged the more rapid recovery of other US airports, airport management has taken key actions to ensure that debt service coverage remains satisfactory, including debt restructuring and operating cost reductions. Given the end of federal pandemic-related aid and the ramp-up in debt service in FY24 and FY25, a failure of enplanements to continue a rapid recovery to pre-pandemic era levels would likely weaken GIAA's credit profile and put downward pressure on its rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversification of the airport's O&D markets

- Sustained improvement of debt service coverage above 1.4x (on a net revenue basis) and DCOH above 600

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure of a significant recovery in passenger counts following the removal of travel restrictions in Japan and South Korea

- Failure to renew signatory airline agreements or the loss of a major signatory airline - Erosion of debt service coverage below 1.1x and DCOH below 300

LEGAL SECURITY

GIAA's bonds are repaid from the net revenue of GIAA. Legal provisions include a rate covenant of 1.25x and an additional bonds test equal to 1.25x maximum annual debt service. Bonds are additionally protected by a debt service reserve sized to the lesser of a standard 3-prong test.

PROFILE

The Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, Guam (GIAA) is the only commercial airport on the island of Guam for both passenger and cargo that offers service to the US mainland and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The airport authority is a public corporation of the Government of Guam. Airport facilities include various cargo facilities and hangars as well as two business/industrial parks. The airport has two parallel runways, a terminal building with 21 aircraft parking positions and 17 gates with passenger loading bridges. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the airport had 1.89 million enplanements (FY19). In FY21, enplanements were just under 136,000, with unaudited numbers for FY22 showing enplanements of 418,200.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398689. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

William Oh

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

