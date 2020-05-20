Moody's revises outlook on ABM to negative

Singapore, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B1 corporate family rating
(CFR) of ABM Investama Tbk (P.T.) and the B1 rating on its
$350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022.
At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on these ratings
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in ABM's outlook to negative from stable reflects our
expectation that its credit metrics will deteriorate over the next 12
months, amid a challenging operating environment including weak
thermal coal prices," says Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's
Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"At the same time, the affirmation of ABM's B1 ratings reflects
(1) its integrated operations, which support its operating performance
through cost synergies; and (2) its adequate liquidity with no material
near-term debt maturities," adds Hasnain, who
is also Moody's Lead Analyst for ABM.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented.
More specifically, ABM is exposed to weak thermal coal prices,
which are likely to remain low over the next 12 months as the coronavirus-led
economic downturn reduces demand for thermal coal.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on ABM of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Based on its medium-term price assumptions for Newcastle thermal
coal of $60-$65 per ton, Moody's estimates
that, as a result of weak earnings and cash flow, ABM will
maintain adjusted EBIT/interest of around 1.3x and adjusted (CFO-dividends)/debt
of around 17% over the next 12-18 months. This would
be in breach of the downward rating triggers for its B1 ratings of 2.0x
and 20% respectively.
The earnings contraction will primarily be driven by lower earnings at
its wholly owned mining subsidiary, PT Reswara Minergi Hartama,
due to lower coal prices. Reswara, with three operating mines,
is the largest earnings contributor, accounting for around half
of ABM's reported revenue in 2019.
Reswara's coal is produced predominantly through PT Mifa Bersaudara
(MIFA) which produced 7.1 million tons in 2019. ABM is increasing
production at its MIFA mine to compensate for the declining production
at its PT Tunas Inti Abadi (TIA) mine, which produced four million
tons in 2019 and will likely run out of coal reserves by 2022.
However, MIFA has a short track record of ramping up volumes,
which will lead to execution risk. Also, MIFA's coal
has lower calorific value than TIA's and is sold predominantly to
India. Thus, any material reduction in Indian coal imports
will reduce MIFA's coal sales.
In light of weak coal prices and slowing economic growth, the downside
risk to ABM's credit metrics worsening beyond Moody's current expectations
is elevated, particularly if ABM's sales volume declines this
year, or if coal prices remain low for a prolonged period.
There is also uncertainty over the financial health of the external customers
for ABM's mining services business, operated by its subsidiary
PT Cipta Kridatama (CK). Most of these customers are private companies
with limited public information, and their ability to maintain profitable
operations amid weak coal prices is relatively untested.
ABM has sufficient liquidity to meet its cash needs for the next 12-18
months, with no significant debt maturities until August 2022,
when its $350 million bond comes due. Moody's expects ABM
to refinance its bond well ahead of maturity date. A material reduction
in its cash balance of around $102 million as of 31 December 2019
would likely lead to a downgrade.
The rating also considers ABM's exposure to ESG risks as follows.
First, ABM faces elevated environmental risks associated with the
coal mining industry, including carbon transition risk as countries
seek to reduce their reliance on coal power. A reduction in global
demand for thermal coal may weaken prices and hurt ABM's credit
metrics, given that around 72% of the company's revenue
was generated from coal mining and mining contracting in 2019.
Second, ABM is also exposed to social risks associated with the
coal mining industry, including health and safety. The company
has implemented processes to ensure occupational safety and conducts safety
training and health checks for its employees. The company also
engages with and supports the local communities where its mines are located.
With respect to governance, ABM's ownership is concentrated in the
Hamami family, which held an approximate 79% stake in ABM
in 2019, and has provided operational and financial support to ABM
in the past. Although ABM's $60 million minority investment
in the promoter-owned mining company PT Multi Harapan Utama in
2019 was a related-party transaction, it obtained a fairness
opinion and sought bondholders' consent to complete the investment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of ABM's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18
months, given the negative outlook.
The outlook could return to stable if ABM improves its credit metrics
on a sustained basis, and maintains sufficient liquidity to cover
its cash needs over the next 12-18 months.
Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for a change in outlook
to stable include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.0x, adjusted
EBIT/interest above 2.0x, and adjusted (CFO - dividends)/debt
above 20%, all on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) ABM fails to improve its consolidated
earnings and cash flow; (2) it fails to extend its mine life in the
near term or increase its coal production volume, or both;
(3) its liquidity weakens; or (4) there is evidence of cash leakage
to its unrestricted power subsidiary, PT Anzara Janitra Nusantara
(AJN).
Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include
adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4.0x, adjusted EBIT/interest below
2.0x, and adjusted (CFO - dividends)/debt below 20%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Mining--PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange since 2011, ABM Investama
Tbk (P.T.) is an integrated energy company with investments
in coal mining, mining services, engineering and logistics,
and power generation.
The Hamami family controls 79% of ABM through PT Tiara Marga Trakindo
(23%) and Valle Verde PTE LTD (56%). The remaining
shares are held by the public.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maisam Hasnain, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
