Moody's revises outlook on Doosan Bobcat to stable from positive; assigns Ba3 rating to proposed senior secured notes

Hong Kong, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised to stable from positive the outlook on Doosan Bobcat Inc. (DBI), and has affirmed the company's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR).

Moody's has also revised to stable from positive the outlook on DBI's fully-owned subsidiary Clark Equipment Company (CEC) while affirming the Ba3 rating on the backed senior secured term loan borrowed by CEC and guaranteed by DBI.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed USD backed senior secured notes to be issued by CEC and guaranteed by DBI.

CEC plans to use the proceeds mainly for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in DBI's outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation that its financial leverage over the next 12-18 months will increase because of softer earnings and an increase in debt, as well as increased group-related risks," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"That said, these risks are partly offset by DBI's leadership position in its key markets, significant financial headroom as of the end of 2019, and good liquidity," adds Yoo.

Moody's expects DBI's earnings to fall significantly in 2020 followed by a moderate recovery in 2021. The company's revenue and earnings will decrease because of temporary production disruptions in its key manufacturing facilities during the first half of 2020 as well as weaker demand in key markets stemming from the economic recession and coronavirus-led disruptions.

In addition, Moody's expects DBI's debt to increase in 2020 largely because of the company's intention to increase liquidity holdings amid tightened conditions in the funding markets. Moody's notes that 2020 will be effectively the first time DBI will see an increase in adjusted debt since its initial term loan issuance in 2014.

Based on these assumptions, Moody's expects DBI's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to around 3.5x in 2020 from 1.9x in 2019, before recovering to 2.8x-3.0x in 2021. This expectation assumes that the existing term loan and proposed notes will be effectively the only outstanding debt for DBI during the projected period, with no material voluntary prepayments. This level of financial leverage is no longer strong for a Ba3 rating category.

The degree of weakening for the company's net financial leverage will be more modest, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA likely to increase to around 2.3x in 2020 from around 1.6x in 2019, due to an increased cash balance.

At the same time, some key Doosan group affiliates -- such as Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd. (DHIC) -- are facing significant liquidity risks due to weak operating performances and inadequate liquidity against the tightened funding market conditions.

While these developments are negative for DBI's credit quality and expose the company to a certain degree of event risk, these risks are partly offset by DBI's listed status and the policy banks' liquidity support for DHIC.

DBI's Ba3 CFR is supported by its dominant position in the compact farm and construction equipment market in North America, good ability to generate positive free cash flow and good liquidity profile.

These strengths are counterbalanced by the cyclical nature of the compact farm and construction equipment industry, its moderate market position in Europe and the risk related to its group affiliates.

CEC's proposed senior secured note will be secured by a first lien on substantially all of the assets of the borrower — except for those assets secured by the first lien for the revolver — and will also be guaranteed by DBI, which is largely similar to the existing term loan.

Nonetheless, the proposed senior secured note is rated at the same level as DBI's CFR, because the proposed note and existing term loan rank pari passu with each other and will likely constitute effectively the only debt for DBI, which implies limited junior cushions in its liability structure.

The ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

DBI has generally maintained a prudent financial policy over the past few years. Although debt is likely to increase in 2020, DBI has a track record of making ongoing voluntary prepayments on its term loan, bringing down adjusted debt to around $0.9 billion at the end of 2019 from around $1.8 billion at the end of 2014.

Moody's considers Doosan group's control over DBI through its indirect ownership through Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd. (DI) as a governance risk, given the elevated liquidity risk facing key Doosan group affiliates. This factor is partly offset by the presence of independent outside directors, which account for a majority of the board members. In addition, DI's 51.1% ownership in DBI is largely pledged to the former's creditors, exposing DBI to uncertainties over its ownership structure and the risk of early redemption for its debt as per the change-of-control clause in its debt documents.

Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, leading to weaker business activity and consequently weaker revenue and earnings for DBI.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if (1) DBI's financial profile remains strong, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 2.50x-2.75x on a sustained basis; and (2) the credit quality of DBI's immediate parent improves meaningfully.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if DBI's earnings remain weak or debt increases further, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x on a sustained basis. The ratings could also be strained if the credit quality of DBI's immediate parent deteriorates meaningfully. Material cash outlays to Doosan group affiliates would also be negative for the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Manufacturing-Methodology--PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Doosan Bobcat Inc. is the leading manufacturer of compact farm and construction equipment mainly in North America and EMEA. It engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of compact farm and construction equipment under the Bobcat brand, and of portable power products.

