Moody's revises outlook on Doosan Bobcat to stable from positive; assigns Ba3 rating to proposed senior secured notes

Hong Kong, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised to stable from positive the outlook
on Doosan Bobcat Inc. (DBI), and has affirmed the company's
Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR).
Moody's has also revised to stable from positive the outlook on DBI's
fully-owned subsidiary Clark Equipment Company (CEC) while affirming
the Ba3 rating on the backed senior secured term loan borrowed by CEC
and guaranteed by DBI.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 rating to the
proposed USD backed senior secured notes to be issued by CEC and guaranteed
by DBI.
CEC plans to use the proceeds mainly for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in DBI's outlook to stable from positive reflects
our expectation that its financial leverage over the next 12-18
months will increase because of softer earnings and an increase in debt,
as well as increased group-related risks," says Wan
Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"That said, these risks are partly offset by DBI's leadership
position in its key markets, significant financial headroom as of
the end of 2019, and good liquidity," adds Yoo.
Moody's expects DBI's earnings to fall significantly in 2020
followed by a moderate recovery in 2021. The company's revenue
and earnings will decrease because of temporary production disruptions
in its key manufacturing facilities during the first half of 2020 as well
as weaker demand in key markets stemming from the economic recession and
coronavirus-led disruptions.
In addition, Moody's expects DBI's debt to increase
in 2020 largely because of the company's intention to increase liquidity
holdings amid tightened conditions in the funding markets. Moody's
notes that 2020 will be effectively the first time DBI will see an increase
in adjusted debt since its initial term loan issuance in 2014.
Based on these assumptions, Moody's expects DBI's adjusted
debt/EBITDA to increase to around 3.5x in 2020 from 1.9x
in 2019, before recovering to 2.8x-3.0x in
2021. This expectation assumes that the existing term loan and
proposed notes will be effectively the only outstanding debt for DBI during
the projected period, with no material voluntary prepayments.
This level of financial leverage is no longer strong for a Ba3 rating
category.
The degree of weakening for the company's net financial leverage
will be more modest, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA likely to increase
to around 2.3x in 2020 from around 1.6x in 2019, due
to an increased cash balance.
At the same time, some key Doosan group affiliates -- such
as Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.
(DHIC) -- are facing significant liquidity risks due to weak operating
performances and inadequate liquidity against the tightened funding market
conditions.
While these developments are negative for DBI's credit quality and
expose the company to a certain degree of event risk, these risks
are partly offset by DBI's listed status and the policy banks'
liquidity support for DHIC.
DBI's Ba3 CFR is supported by its dominant position in the compact
farm and construction equipment market in North America, good ability
to generate positive free cash flow and good liquidity profile.
These strengths are counterbalanced by the cyclical nature of the compact
farm and construction equipment industry, its moderate market position
in Europe and the risk related to its group affiliates.
CEC's proposed senior secured note will be secured by a first lien
on substantially all of the assets of the borrower — except for
those assets secured by the first lien for the revolver — and will
also be guaranteed by DBI, which is largely similar to the existing
term loan.
Nonetheless, the proposed senior secured note is rated at the same
level as DBI's CFR, because the proposed note and existing
term loan rank pari passu with each other and will likely constitute effectively
the only debt for DBI, which implies limited junior cushions in
its liability structure.
The ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
DBI has generally maintained a prudent financial policy over the past
few years. Although debt is likely to increase in 2020, DBI
has a track record of making ongoing voluntary prepayments on its term
loan, bringing down adjusted debt to around $0.9 billion
at the end of 2019 from around $1.8 billion at the end of
2014.
Moody's considers Doosan group's control over DBI through
its indirect ownership through Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.
(DI) as a governance risk, given the elevated liquidity risk facing
key Doosan group affiliates. This factor is partly offset by the
presence of independent outside directors, which account for a majority
of the board members. In addition, DI's 51.1%
ownership in DBI is largely pledged to the former's creditors,
exposing DBI to uncertainties over its ownership structure and the risk
of early redemption for its debt as per the change-of-control
clause in its debt documents.
Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety, leading to weaker business activity and consequently
weaker revenue and earnings for DBI.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if (1) DBI's financial profile
remains strong, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below
2.50x-2.75x on a sustained basis; and (2) the
credit quality of DBI's immediate parent improves meaningfully.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if DBI's earnings remain weak
or debt increases further, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds
4.0x on a sustained basis. The ratings could also be strained
if the credit quality of DBI's immediate parent deteriorates meaningfully.
Material cash outlays to Doosan group affiliates would also be negative
for the rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Manufacturing-Methodology--PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Doosan Bobcat Inc. is the leading manufacturer of compact farm
and construction equipment mainly in North America and EMEA. It
engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of compact
farm and construction equipment under the Bobcat brand, and of portable
power products.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Wan Hee Yoo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
