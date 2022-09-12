Moody's revises outlook on Florida State University Financial Assistance, Inc to stable from negative; A1 ratings affirmed

New York, September 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed its A1 ratings on Florida State University Financial Assistance, Inc.'s revenue bonds. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. The affirmation impacts approximately $122 million of outstanding bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative incorporates the enhanced governance framework for Florida State University's financial oversight and coordination of its athletic department and affiliated organizations. Those organizations include the Seminole Boosters and its FSU Financial Assistance, Inc. component. These operational enhancements to the organization's financial strategy and risk management under our governance framework are a key driver of the outlook change. Improved operating discipline and planning across the Athletic Department and its support organizations will support operating performance gains for the department as well as the Seminole Boosters. The outlook revision also incorporates the recovery of net ticket revenues and club seat sales that declined in fiscal year 2021 as the pandemic impacted attendance and are components of the pledged revenue. Progress at the Seminole Boosters' mixed use College Town project also supports the outlook revision. The development is benefitting from strong housing occupancy and commercial tenant demand as well as debt restructuring which has reduced debt structure risks.

The A1 rating on the FSU Financial Assistance revenue bonds (FSUFA) reflects FSUFA's role as a component unit of The Seminole Boosters, a direct support organization of Florida State University (Aa1 stable). The Seminole Boosters support the intercollegiate athletic program of FSU and oversee its annual fund and other fundraising programs. The credit strength relies on the inclusion of athletic department rental revenue in the pledged revenues as well as the strategic importance of the financed facilities to the university. The enhanced governance and financial controls of the university and the Boosters should support sustainable operating performance. The use of federal relief funding and an internal line of credit from the university to its athletic department offer evidence of the strategic importance of athletics to the university. These strengths are offset by the legal structure of the bonds including the limited revenue pledge which totaled $13.5 million in fiscal year 2021, material financial leverage and enterprise risk at the Seminole Boosters as well as potential variability in net revenue performance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of sound financial stewardship supporting improved debt service coverage and financial reserve gains at the Seminole Boosters. Strong occupancy and net revenue performance of the College Town project also supports operating performance prospects and the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in Seminole Boosters' flexible reserves and reduction of financial leverage

- Markedly improved operating performance for Seminole Boosters combined with strengthening of pledged revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in debt service coverage from pledged revenues

- Weakening in operating performance or liquidity at Seminole Boosters - Material increase in financial leverage at Seminole Boosters - Decline in credit quality of Florida State University or weakening of financial controls over athletics and support organizations

LEGAL SECURITY

Bond repayment is enhanced by pledged revenues, which include: rental revenues from conference facilities in the University Center; lease revenues from the FSU Athletic Department, which receives its funding through the university's budget; net revenues from licensing fees and the sale of university insignia and merchandise by the Seminole Boosters; Club Seat project revenues and up to $7 million annually in net football stadium ticket sale revenues.

The Seminole Boosters, of whom the FSUFA is a component unit, entered into a Guaranty Agreement with the Trustee for the benefit of FSUFA bond owners, making the bonds a general obligation of the Seminole Boosters. In fiscal 2021, Total Available Pledged Revenues were $13.5 million providing 1.34x debt service coverage.

PROFILE

FSUFA is a direct support organization tied to Florida State University created to finance certain facilities on behalf of the university. FSUFA is consolidated in the audited financial statements of The Seminole Boosters. The Seminole Boosters' primary mission is to raise funds in support of the university's athletic programs. In addition, the Boosters operate retail concessions, acquire, and manage strategic property near the university's athletic facilities and develop that property as in the case of recent student housing facilities. In fiscal 2021 the Boosters generated Moody's adjusted operating revenue of $41 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

