Moody's revises outlook on Korea District Heating Corp to positive from stable

Hong Kong, October 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised to positive from stable the outlook on the A1 issuer rating of Korea District Heating Corporation's (KDHC).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed KDHC's A1 issuer rating and baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA).

"The change in outlook reflects KDHC's increased strategic importance as the key state-owned district heating provider operating combined heat and power facilities, under the Government of Korea's aim to promote more efficient and environment-friendly sources of energy and distributed power," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The affirmation of KDHC's baa2 BCA reflects our expectation that KDHC's increasing profits from a growing customer base, along with likely improvements in the timeliness of cost pass-throughs, will support its key financial metrics over the next 12-18 months," adds Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating of KDHC reflects (1) its baa2 BCA; and (2) Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood that KDHC will receive extraordinary support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) in times of need. This assessment is based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to provide support to KDHC, given the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2 rating. Such an assessment results in a four-notch uplift to KDHC's final rating.

The government's very high likelihood to provide support to KDHC reflects (1) the company's important roles of supplying district heating to customers in its franchised areas, most of which are located in Seoul and its surrounds; (2) the government's low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks that could result from a default of the company; and (3) the company's strong ownership relationship with the government, along with the high level of government supervision.

This assumption of support also factors in the government's long record of adopting measures to prevent government-related issuers (GRI) from defaulting, as well as its transparent and predictable policies, given the history of GRI performance in Korea and the district heating sector's regulatory framework.

Moody's has increased its support assumption for KDHC under its Joint Default Analysis (JDA) to very high from high, reflecting the company's increased policy role and its strategic importance as the key state-owned district heating provider, as well as the government's strengthened commitment to the company.

Earlier this year, the government announced a five-year plan to increase the supply of district heating and distributed power in Korea, followed in July 2020 by a "New Deal" aimed at promoting low-carbon and decentralized energy. Moody's believes district heating and electricity produced from combined heat and power facilities are key to government's strategic priorities, as they constitute more efficient and environment friendly sources of energy than other fossil-fuel based energy sources and are fit for distributed power in Korea.

In addition, the government in 2018 amended the Mass Energy Act to remove the risk of it losing control over KDHC and to help it focus on its policy roles under the government's sustained control and supervision.

Nevertheless, the uplift incorporated into KDHC's rating for likely government support is lower than for most other Aa2-rated nonfinancial GRIs, mainly because of KDHC's relatively small scale and market position, the absence of special legislation for KDHC, and the presence of a large number of private companies in the district heating industry.

Moody's continues to assess KDHC's dependence on the Korean government as very high, given that its credit quality is correlated with that of the government due to the close operational and financial linkages between the company and the government.

The baa2 BCA reflects KDHC's (1) monopolistic market position in its franchised areas with relatively inelastic demand for district heating, even amid the economic downturn; and (2) adequate financial metrics for its credit quality. However, these strengths are counterbalanced by KDHC's (1) weak track record of timely tariff adjustments for its core district heating business; and (2) the absence of a compensation mechanism for a decline in sales volume.

Moody's expects KDHC's funds from operation (FFO)/adjusted debt to be 10%-12% over the next 12-18 months, up from 9.7% in 2019. KDHC's improving profit from its core district heating business is likely to mitigate lower electricity sales volumes, declining wholesale power prices, and increasing capital spending. These metrics remain appropriate for its baa2 BCA.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Regulated electric and gas utilities with generation have moderate exposure to environmental risks. However, Moody's does not expect carbon transition risks to have a significant impact on KDHC's credit quality at least over the next 12-18 months, because of the government's aim at increasing the use of district heating in Korea.

Regulated electric and gas utilities with generation are highly exposed to health and safety risk. These social risks are mitigated by KDHC's measures to ensure operational safety.

In terms of governance, Moody's expects KDHC's debt will increase to fund its capital spending. But this risk is mitigated by the tight supervision by the Korean government and the government's extraordinary support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook on KDHC's rating reflects Moody's expectation that KDHC's strategic importance as a key state-owned operator for combined heat and power facilities will continue to be reinforced under the government's initiatives to promote low-carbon and decentralized energy over the next 12-18 months.

KDHC's rating could be upgraded if (1) KDHC's strategic importance continues to strengthen under the government's strategic initiatives around the greater use of efficient and cleaner energy sources; (2) the government provides stronger forms of support, or (3) the company's BCA is upgraded. KDHC's BCA could be upgraded to baa1 if FFO/adjusted debt exceeds 16% on a sustained basis.

The rating outlook could return to stable if Moody's assesses that KDHC's policy roles and strategic importance are unlikely to increase sufficiently to support a rating upgrade.

KDHC's BCA could be downgraded to baa3 if its FFO/adjusted debt falls below 10% on a sustained basis. However, such a weakening in KDHC's BCA would not have an immediate impact on its rating because of the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government, which provides a buffer to the company's rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Korea District Heating Corporation (KDHC) is a key state-owned provider of heating services to the main urban areas in Korea with an approximate 50% market share. As of 30 June 2020, Korea owned a 64.6% direct and indirect stake in the company, excluding Seoul Metropolitan government's 10.4%.

