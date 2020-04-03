Moody's revises outlook on MagnaChip to stable; affirms ratings

Hong Kong, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on MagnaChip Semiconductor
Corporation to stable from negative.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2 corporate
family and senior unsecured bond ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating action primarily reflects our expectation that following the
completion of the sale of its foundry business and Fab 4, MagnaChip
will have a solid net cash position that gives it an adequate buffer against
the challenging operating environment amid the coronavirus outbreak,"
says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
On 31 March 2020, MagnaChip announced that it had reached a definitive
agreement to sell its foundry services group and Fab 4 -- one of
its factories in Korea -- to a consortium for around $435
million, with around $345 million in cash and $90
million in transfer of statutory severance liabilities[1].
SK Hynix Inc. (Baa2 negative) will participate in the consortium
as a limited partner. MagnaChip expects to close the transaction
in four to six months. The rating action assumes that this transaction
will be completed without material changes in key terms.
MagnaChip plans to use the net proceeds from the transaction to significantly
reduce its debt. The transaction will therefore (1) address the
company's refinancing of its exchangeable notes and senior notes,
which total around $305 million and mature in March and July 2021
respectively; and (2) allow the company to have a strong net cash
position with over $100 million. The company had $152
million in cash at the end of 2019.
On the other hand, this expected improvement will be partly offset
by the fact that the company will subsequently have a smaller scale and
a higher concentration in display and power products, which will
lead to more business volatility. MagnaChip's foundry business
generated 39% of its $792 million revenues and 35%
of its $181 million gross profits in 2019.
Moody's expects MagnaChip's revenue and earnings will weaken
in 2020 because its key end markets, such as mobile, consumer,
automotive and industrial products, will be affected by the severe
and extensive credit shock, the deteriorating global economic outlook
and asset price declines amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus
outbreak.
However, its significantly strengthened liquidity and balance sheet
will provide an adequate buffer against such external shocks.
MagnaChip's ratings continue to factor in the company's small scale,
high customer concentration, exposure to the volatile and competitive
consumer electronics industry, and changes in end-customer
demand.
These weaknesses are mitigated by its strong and growing portfolio of
display driver integrated circuits built for organic light emitting diodes
(OLED), which will drive its revenue and profit growth in the next
few years.
The ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
In terms of governance risks, the company has limited disclosures
on its financial policy and provides limited forward-looking guidance
to investors. However, it is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange with independent directors accounting for the vast majority of
its board members (five out of six).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if MagnaChip significantly increases
its scale and customer base, while maintaining a healthy balance
sheet and liquidity.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if
the company's (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA increases to above 4.0x,
(2) cash on hand falls below $80 million -- $100 million,
or (3) liquidity weakens.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of
analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications,
'Internet of Things', consumer, industrial and automotive
applications.
