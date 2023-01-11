Moody's revises outlook on Massachusetts Port Authority - ConRAC Project's bonds to positive; A3 rating affirmed

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 ratings on Massachusetts Port Authority's ("Massport") Special Facilities Revenue Bonds for the Consolidated Car Rental (ConRAC) Facilities Project and revised the outlook to positive from stable. Massachusetts Port Authority - ConRAC Project currently has approximately $120 million in revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating of Massachusetts Port Authority - ConRAC Project is anchored by the strength of Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) and the local economy. Massachusetts Port Authority (Aa2 stable) is among the strongest of Moody's rated airports, and its enplanement base remains among the most diversified in the US airport sector with the largest market share by JetBlue at 27.8% in FY 2022. The airport has been recovering from the pandemic at a slower rate than sector average with FY2022 enplanement volume reaching only 74% of pre-pandemic volumes generated in FY19. However it has picked up the pace more recently with passenger enplanements increasing 153% in FY 2022, led by 143% growth in domestic and 239% growth in international enplanements. Passenger volumes for the first half of FY22 reached 67% of pre-pandemic levels and increased to 80% of pre-pandemic levels during the second half of the fiscal year. As of November 2022, fiscal year to date enplanement is at 90% of pre-pandemic levels. Its passenger base drives stability in transaction days and CFC collections, though these have yet to recover from the pandemic's effects. The bonds also benefit from a level debt service profile, significant liquidity and robust structural protections.

Moody's debt service coverage based on net CFC collections was 2.12x in FY 2022, up from 1.66x the prior year. Potential downside scenarios are limited by the level debt service profile and no need for additional bond issuance. The facility also benefits from strong liquidity, with funds pledged under the indenture totaling just under $20.7 million as of FY2022. The facility is comfortably exceeding the indentured liquidity requirements. In 2020, the facility deposited $65.6 million into an irrevocable trust with the trustee for the purposes of Series 2011A defeasance and payment of 2021 maturity. It used its high cash balances, which reduced its leverage and lowered its debt service requirements going forward, while still maintaining a strong liquidity profile. Cash balances are projected to increase given that there is only limited capital improvement projects in the next 5 years. Should the authority change its capital improvement program to include major projects, such as a major EV infrastructure project, this strong feature of this credit could be negatively impacted, however we recognize it currently has a significant liquidity cushion which equates to CFC balances/MADS of approximately 5x as of FY2022.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook is based on Moody's expectation that financial metrics will continue to improve as the airport recovers from the pandemic and there is no expectation of new debt to be issued. This is further bolstered by our expectation that the facility's very strong cash balances will continue to grow given limited capital improvement projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained DSCR greater than 2.5x

- CFC Balances/MADS greater than 4.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant declines in transaction days and CFC Collection, leading to sustained DSCR below 1.75x

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2011 Bonds and any additional bonds that may be issued under the CFC Trust Agreement on parity with the Series 2011 Bonds are secured by CFC Pledged Revenues and by contingent rent, if any, payable by the rental car companies and other funds. The Series 2011 Bonds are not secured by any other revenues of the authority. The CFC Trust Agreement requires that the authority maintain a debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.30x. Under the indenture, the airport maintains three reserve funds that are pledged to the Series 2011 bonds: the Rolling Coverage Fund, the Supplemental Reserve Fund and the Debt Service Reserve Fund.

PROFILE

The Logan Rental Car Center (RCC) is a consolidated facility at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) opened by the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) in September 2013. The RCC was financed with the proceeds of the Series 2011 Special Facilities Revenue Bonds. The garage facility is four stories, with approximately 2,500 ready/return parking spaces for customer access and 700 storage spaces. Entry to and primary exit from the garage is via ramps along the south side and avoids the terminal areas. The project also includes a customer service center, and four quick turnaround facilities with approximately 1,250 spaces for fueling, washing, service and storage areas. The facility is connected by a unified clean-fuel shuttle bus system to the passenger terminals at BOS and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Blue Line Airport Station.

Massport has executed signed leases with all the rental car companies (RAC) that occupy the facility. These 15-year leases were effective in 2013 when the facility opened. Moody's notes that the transaction includes some renewal risk with the RAC leases because they only extend through the first half of the 30-year bonds.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

