Moody's revises outlook on Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority's (FL) bonds to stable; A3 affirmed

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority, FL's (MDX) outstanding revenue bonds' A3 rating and revised the outlook to stable from negative. MDX currently has $1.3 billion in revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority (MDX)'s A3 rating reflects its strong market position as a well-established primarily commuter toll road system that provides vital transportation links in a major economic center. MDX's rating also reflects its narrowing financial profile which has been impacted by toll rate reductions through 2019 and the coronavirus outbreak. However traffic and revenue have recovered to pre pandemic levels, being at 6.9% and 11.2% above FY 2019 levels in FY2022. FY 2019 toll revenues declined approximately 15% despite a 2.7% increase in traffic due to a reduction in toll rates and an under collection of tolls resulting from statewide SunPass operational issues. MDX faces continued uncertainty around the resolution of the legal process mainly related to 2019 legislation which would fundamentally change the credit profile of the expressway system. The law, known as the Greater Miami Expressway Agency Act, dissolves MDX and transfers all its assets and liabilities, including the outstanding bonds, to a new entity called the Greater Miami Expressway Agency (GMX). Under the statute, GMX would succeed to the powers of MDX, and the operations and maintenance of the expressway system would move under its control. In May 2021, Miami-Dade County's Board of County Commissioners passed Ordinance 21-35, which abolish GMX by invoking the county's home rule powers. In October 2021, MDX filed suit against GMX and its directors seeking to quiet title to MDX's assets. Judgment was entered in MDX's favor in July 2022, however GMX has appealed the judgment. We expect further action within the courts, though the timeline is unknown.

As of today, the expressway is being operated by MDX officials and the normal legal requirements to effectuate the transfer of the bonds to GMX have not been undertaken. Management has been able to maintain MDX's financial position at strong levels, however the capital program funding remains uncertain and the liquidity profile is expected to decline, although to still strong levels, as the authority moves forward with ongoing projects and safety and preservation projects.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable given management's ability to keep still strong financial metrics, though at lower than historical levels, even with the uncertainty coming from the legal process.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Resolution of legal process through judicial action and greater certainty of independent rate raising ability

- Sustained revenue growth leading to the restoration of debt service coverage levels towards 2.0x - Maintenance of liquidity levels above 730 days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Unfavorable legal outcome that results in a credit profile with limited ability and willingness to increase rates

- Implementation of toll reductions or rebates which further weaken financial metrics and liquidity levels - Insufficient investment in O&M or expansions due to funding limitations - Significantly increased costs to implement remaining capital projects, or unanticipated increases in the scope or scale of current capital projects

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior bonds are secured by net revenues of the toll road system and have a rate covenant of 1.2 times DSCR with the use of reserves and 1.0 times without the use of Rate Stabilization Fund Reserve (RSFR) balances. The bonds have a fully funded cash Debt Service Reserve Fund equal to maximum annual debt service (MADS). The indenture also requires annual inspections of assets by an independent consulting engineer and the maintenance of a renewal and replacement fund.

PROFILE

The expressway system is an essential, multi-asset system comprised of five urban expressways totaling 33.6 miles (228.1 lane miles) with a large commuter base in Miami-Dade County. The expressways connect the Miami International Airport (MIA) with downtown Miami and Miami Beach, and provide direct links to the Florida Turnpike, as well as I-95, I-75, and I-195. The system includes the Airport Expressway (SR 112), the Dolphin (East-West) Expressway (SR 836), the Don Shula (South Dade) Expressway (SR 874), the Snapper Creek Expressway (SR 878) and the Gratigny Parkway (SR 924). The authority's system of toll roads serves a primarily passenger car/commuter base in the Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall MSA and the mainline SR 836 provides direct East/ West connectivity to MIA.

MDX was formed in 1994 by Ordinance No. 94-215 enacted by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners. Prior to the establishment of MDX, locally collected revenue was shared with counties state-wide. State legislation passed in 1996 enabled the authority to take complete financial and operation control of the five expressways in perpetuity from Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Since 2008, all Florida toll authorities are subject to certain oversight by the Florida Transportation Commission (FTC) pursuant to Section 20.3(2)(b) 8, Florida Statutes, but the FTC has no control over toll rates. The composition of the MDX's nine member board includes three members appointed by the governor, five members appointed by the county commission, plus the district secretary of FDOT as an ex-officio voting member.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cintia Nazima

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

