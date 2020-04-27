Moody's revises outlook on Mitsui to negative; affirms (P)A3 rating

Tokyo, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Mitsui & Co., Ltd.'s (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN program rating, Baa2 subordinated ratings and P-2 Commercial Paper rating.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from stable.

A full list of the affected ratings, including those assigned to Mitsui's subsidiaries, is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in outlook to negative reflects Mitsui's weakening earnings and cash flow from its energy businesses, given their volatile performance and the highly challenging conditions in the energy sector," says Masako Kuwahara, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"That said, the (P)A3 rating affirmation reflects its strong operating franchise as the second-largest Japanese trading company, solid credit metrics and liquidity," adds Kuwahara.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Mitsui's credit profile has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Mitsui remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Mitsui's earnings and cash flow are more volatile than other JTCs because of its higher exposure to metals and energy commodities. Although it has a strong franchise in these segments, where a substantial portion of its cash flow is generated from internal sources like dividends from equity investments, the performance of this franchise can be very volatile, as seen in the past commodity price downturn.

Energy-related businesses accounted for 20% of Mitsui's assets at the end of March 2019, and if mineral and metal resources are included, the ratio is 40%. The company has tried to stabilize its cash flow through investing in more non-market sensitive businesses. But the demand for non-market sensitive businesses, such as automobiles and chemical segments, will also fall due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak, and therefore they will not be sufficient to absorb the decline in earnings and cash flow from energy-related businesses.

Moody's expects Mitsui's leverage, as measured by FFO/debt, would deteriorate to about 10% in fiscal 2020 from 12.4% in fiscal 2018 ended March 2019, assuming the average oil price at $40/barrel.

That said, Mitsui has a policy of maintaining good liquidity and generally holds enough cash to cover approximately two years of debt repayments. This mitigates some of the risk related to its market-sensitive portfolio and supports its (P)A3 rating.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Mitsui has material exposure to carbon transition risk. The global efforts to transition to low-carbon energy will gradually lower demand for petroleum products in the coming decades. This risk for Mitsui is partly mitigated by the company's role in Japan's energy security. The company aims to reduce its carbon footprint and increase its revenue from clean and green businesses by shifting away from coal-fired generation, expanding LNG production capacity and developing renewable energy projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the near or medium term, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if the company (1) can reduce its financial leverage by enhancing earnings and cash flow through balancing contributions from market-sensitive and less market-sensitive businesses; and (2) maintains its leverage on a sustained basis, with debt/capitalization below 50% and FFO/debt above 13%.

Downward pressure on Mitsui's ratings could result if (1) the company's leverage deteriorates, with debt/capitalization exceeding 55% or FFO/debt falling below 10% on a sustained basis; (2) its business risks materially increase; or (3) the company adopts a more shareholder return-focused financial policy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies (Japanese) published in July 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_191144. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of Japan's largest trading companies.

Affected Rating Actions:

..Issuer: Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Subordinate (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

....Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Outlook, Changed to negative from stable

..Issuer: Mitsui & Co. (USA), Inc.

.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Mitsui & Co. Financial Services (Europe) Plc

....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

