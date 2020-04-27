Moody's revises outlook on Mitsui to negative; affirms (P)A3 rating

Tokyo, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Mitsui & Co.,
Ltd.'s (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN program rating, Baa2
subordinated ratings and P-2 Commercial Paper rating.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from
stable.
A full list of the affected ratings, including those assigned to
Mitsui's subsidiaries, is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in outlook to negative reflects Mitsui's weakening earnings
and cash flow from its energy businesses, given their volatile performance
and the highly challenging conditions in the energy sector," says
Masako Kuwahara, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"That said, the (P)A3 rating affirmation reflects its strong operating
franchise as the second-largest Japanese trading company,
solid credit metrics and liquidity," adds Kuwahara.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Mitsui's credit profile has left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Mitsui
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Mitsui's earnings and cash flow are more volatile than other JTCs
because of its higher exposure to metals and energy commodities.
Although it has a strong franchise in these segments, where a substantial
portion of its cash flow is generated from internal sources like dividends
from equity investments, the performance of this franchise can be
very volatile, as seen in the past commodity price downturn.
Energy-related businesses accounted for 20% of Mitsui's
assets at the end of March 2019, and if mineral and metal resources
are included, the ratio is 40%. The company has tried
to stabilize its cash flow through investing in more non-market
sensitive businesses. But the demand for non-market sensitive
businesses, such as automobiles and chemical segments, will
also fall due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak, and therefore
they will not be sufficient to absorb the decline in earnings and cash
flow from energy-related businesses.
Moody's expects Mitsui's leverage, as measured by FFO/debt,
would deteriorate to about 10% in fiscal 2020 from 12.4%
in fiscal 2018 ended March 2019, assuming the average oil price
at $40/barrel.
That said, Mitsui has a policy of maintaining good liquidity and
generally holds enough cash to cover approximately two years of debt repayments.
This mitigates some of the risk related to its market-sensitive
portfolio and supports its (P)A3 rating.
The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) considerations.
Mitsui has material exposure to carbon transition risk. The global
efforts to transition to low-carbon energy will gradually lower
demand for petroleum products in the coming decades. This risk
for Mitsui is partly mitigated by the company's role in Japan's
energy security. The company aims to reduce its carbon footprint
and increase its revenue from clean and green businesses by shifting away
from coal-fired generation, expanding LNG production capacity
and developing renewable energy projects.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the near or medium term,
given the negative outlook.
However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if the
company (1) can reduce its financial leverage by enhancing earnings and
cash flow through balancing contributions from market-sensitive
and less market-sensitive businesses; and (2) maintains its
leverage on a sustained basis, with debt/capitalization below 50%
and FFO/debt above 13%.
Downward pressure on Mitsui's ratings could result if (1) the company's
leverage deteriorates, with debt/capitalization exceeding 55%
or FFO/debt falling below 10% on a sustained basis; (2) its
business risks materially increase; or (3) the company adopts a more
shareholder return-focused financial policy.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies
(Japanese) published in July 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_191144.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo,
is one of Japan's largest trading companies.
Affected Rating Actions:
..Issuer: Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3
....Subordinate (Local Currency), Affirmed
Baa2
....Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....Outlook, Changed to negative from
stable
..Issuer: Mitsui & Co. (USA), Inc.
.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: Mitsui & Co. Financial Services
(Europe) Plc
....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-2
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Masako Kuwahara
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100