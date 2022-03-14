Moody's revises outlook on NOAB, LA's Parking Facilities Corporation special facility revenue bonds to stable from negative; affirms Baa2

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 rating on the New Orleans Aviation Board, LA's (NOAB) Special Facility Revenue Bonds (Parking Facilities Corporation Consolidated Garage System). Concurrently, we have revised the outlook to stable from negative. The rating action affects approximately $109 million of revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating affirmation and revision of the New Orleans Aviation Board Parking Facilities Corporation (PFC) Consolidated Garage System ("the system") outlook to stable from negative stems from gradual air travel recovery originating from the New Orleans market and surrounding region and credit-supportive assistance measures provided by the New Orleans Aviation Board, LA (NOAB; A2 stable). Hurricane Ida also disrupted travel in 2021, but despite these challenges, the system managed to generate about $10 million of net revenue in fiscal 2021 providing nearly 2.0x of annual debt service coverage without assistance from the airport board. The 2022 budget forecast shows coverage declining to about 1.5x due to operating expenses returning to more normal levels.

The consolidated garage system consists of the east garage facility, which caters to customers parking for longer than one day and provides direct access to arrivals at the terminal, and the economy garage, a remote parking option adjacent to the old airport terminal that offers shuttle service and remote bag check. The new airport terminal, along with the adjacent east garage facility, opened in November 2019.

The east garage facility and economy garage are more attractive to leisure travelers. The short term garage, which is directly owned by NOAB, and therefore not included in the pledged revenue base, and charges a small daily premium ($22 max per day compared to the east garage facility's $20 daily rate) for slightly more convenient terminal access, has a weaker competitive advantage over the east garage in this recovery environment because business travel has been slower to return and leisure travelers prefer the lower daily rate. The economy garage struggled to generate a surplus during portions of 2021 because of the shuttle expense, but this is a relatively limited drag on system net revenue because of the east garage's strong performance.

The working relationship between NOAB and PFC strengthens the credit profile and supports an indirect linkage with a three-notch differential to NOAB's A2 general airport revenue bond (GARB) rating. In fiscal 2020, as management was projecting a severe revenue shortfall driven by plummeting demand for airport parking during the coronavirus outbreak, the Board approved the use of a $4.6 million leftover construction contingency for debt service payments that helped bridge the gap until air travel recovery lifted demand for airport parking. The Board approved numerous other measures to support the PFC system including revenue sharing, lease back of parking spaces, and rent forbearance. Actual parking revenue in fiscal 2021 sufficiently covered operations without these measures.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects the system's resiliency to major headwinds including the continued effect of the coronavirus on air travel and Hurricane Ida. The outlook change further reflects NOAB's demonstrated willingness to support the system through an agreement that provided revenue sharing and rent forbearance, measures that ultimately were not needed in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Parking transactions and revenue growth outperform expectations yielding sustained DSCRs over 1.9x while maintaining competitive rates

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Net revenue DSCRs below 1.4x for an extended period

- A downgrade of NOAB's A2 GARB rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by space rentals, parking receipts and parking revenues of the Consolidated Garage System after administrative and operating expenses. The bonds are additionally secured by a cash debt service reserve fund (DSRF) that is required to be funded at maximum annual debt service. Additionally pledged are the required refurbishment fund and the coverage ratio reserve fund. The refurbishment fund is funded by 1% of gross revenues of the preceding lease year plus additional amounts required to satisfy the required refurbishment reserve deposit based on consulting engineer recommendations. The coverage ratio reserve fund is required to be funded during a failed coverage period representing two consecutive quarters where the coverage ratio is below 1.35x.

PROFILE

The Parking Facilities Corporation (PFC) is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2001 to build parking facilities near the original passenger terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). The Corporation's original Long-Term Garage was financed by bonds issued in 2001 and opened in 2003. The Corporation is tasked with developing and operating the East Garage Facility located across from the arrivals area on the east side of the new MSY terminal which opened to the public in November 2019. The original Long Term Garage became a remote Economy Garage with shuttle service to the terminal.

The East Garage Facility is a long-term garage facility closer to the new MSY terminal that, together with the Economy Garage, represent the Consolidated Garage System. The Consolidated Ground Lease contains the terms under which NOAB permits PFC to continue to own and operate the Consolidated Garage System. NOAB operates and maintains the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which is owned by the City of New Orleans, LA (A2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julie Meyer

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

