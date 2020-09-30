Moody's revises outlook on New Orleans Aviation Board, LA's parking facilities corporation special facility revenue bonds to negative; affirms Baa2

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 rating on the New Orleans Aviation Board's (NOAB) Special Facility Revenue Bonds (Parking Facilities Corporation Consolidated Garage System). Concurrently, we have revised the outlook to negative from stable. The rating action affects approximately $109 million of revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa2 rating and assignment of the negative outlook considers the severe revenue shortfall driven by plummeting demand for airport parking during the coronavirus outbreak. Actual revenues of the Parking Facility Corporation's (PFC) Consolidated Garage System are well-below original forecasts considered prior to the opening of the new terminal and parking facilities at the New Orleans airport. We expect the system will end fiscal 2020 with a debt service coverage ratio of under 1.0x, necessitating the use of leftover construction contingency reserve, which has a current balance of $4.6 million, for the October 1, 2020 payment and a portion of fiscal 2021 debt service.

The affirmation is supported by the board's approval of the treatment of its own parking garage revenue, which is separate from the PFC Consolidated Garage System and not pledged, as PFC system revenue available for debt service under the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA). We expect this revenue sharing will help make up the difference in system revenue shortfalls. The revenue sharing also diminishes the on-airport competition as a challenge to the rating, but the system remains exposed to cheaper off-airport parking options. Another element of the CEA is the ability to transition up to 500 parking spaces for airport employee parking in the PFC's East Garage Facility for which NOAB will lease back at an amount not to exceed fair market value. The CEA also provides for the forbearance of $1.6 million of fiscal 2019 rent due to NOAB. In our view, the CEA, including its rent forbearance, demonstrate a strong working relationship that underscores the linkage to NOAB credit quality and supports the three-notch differential to NOAB's A2 general airport revenue bond (GARB) rating.

We expect the financial assistance provided by the CEA, together with the construction contingency reserve, will help the PFC system avoid a draw on the debt service reserve fund (DSRF). The DSRF has a maximum annual debt service funding requirement and a current balance of $8.1 million (1.53x fiscal 2021 debt service).

The Consolidated Garage System consists of the East Garage Facility, which caters to customers parking for longer than one day and provides direct access to arrivals at the terminal, and the Economy Garage, a remote parking option adjacent to the old airport terminal that offers shuttle service and remote bag check.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airports sector, including parking facilities that serve airports, has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is a key driver for this rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to negative from stable incorporates our broader airport sector view that demand for air travel and related demand for airport parking will remain constrained through 2021 and begin recovering in 2022, assuming vaccines and enhanced treatment will become available by the end of 2021. If over the course of the outlook period lingering effects of coronavirus on parking demand appear to continue unabated and the consolidated garage system shows little signs that it will return to self-supporting status, then we will consider a rating downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Parking transactions and revenue growth outperform expectations yielding sustained DSCRs over 1.90x while maintaining competitive rates

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The rating could be downgraded if parking demand does not show signs of recovery by the end of the outlook period that indicate a return to self-supporting status

- DSCRs projected to remain below 1.40x over a prolonged, multi-year period

- A downgrade of NOAB's GARB rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by space rentals, parking receipts and parking revenues of the Consolidated Garage System after administrative and operating expenses. The bonds are additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund (DSRF) that is required to be funded at maximum annual debt service. The DSRF was cash funded with bond proceeds. Additionally pledged are the required refurbishment fund and the coverage ratio reserve fund. The refurbishment fund is funded by 1% of gross revenues of the preceding lease year plus additional amounts required to satisfy the required refurbishment reserve deposit based on consulting engineer recommendations. The coverage ratio reserve fund is required to be funded during a failed coverage period representing two consecutive quarters where the coverage ratio is below 1.35x.

PROFILE

The Parking Facilities Corporation (PFC) is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2001 to build parking facilities near the original passenger terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). The Corporation's original Long-Term Garage was financed by bonds issued in 2001 (refunded in 2012) and opened in 2003. The Corporation is tasked with developing and operating the East Garage Facility located across from the arrivals area on the east side of the new MSY terminal which opened to the public in November 2019. The original Long Term Garage became a remote Economy Garage with shuttle service to the terminal.

The East Garage Facility is a long-term garage facility closer to the new MSY terminal that, together with the Economy Garage, represent the Consolidated Garage System. The Consolidate Ground Lease contains the terms under which NOAB permits PFC to continue to own and operate the Consolidated Garage System. NOAB operates and maintains the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which is owned by the City of New Orleans, LA (A2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julie Meyer

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

