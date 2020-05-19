Moody's revises outlook on Santa Monica CCD, CA to stable; affirms Aa2

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed its Aa2 rating on Santa Monica Community College District's, CA approximately $728 million in general obligation (GO) debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 reflects the district's large and growing assessed valuation in coastal Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) and its affluent local resident wealth and income profile. The rating incorporates the district's hold harmless status as part of the state funding formula and the district's trend of declining enrollment. The rating incorporates the district's modest reserve position that will narrow through at least the close of fiscal year 2020, an elevated long-term liability and fixed cost profile, and management's proactive approach to addressing operational and financial headwinds. The rating also acknowledges the inherent strengths of a California K-14 GO bond pledge. This includes the county, rather than the district levying and collecting property tax revenues used to pay debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Santa Monica Community College District, CA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update our opinion at that time. On 6 May 2020 California (Aa2 stable) Governor Gavin Newsom signed Executive Order N-61-20, which directs county treasurer-tax collectors to suspend penalties, costs, and interest for delinquent property tax payments for residents and small businesses who apply for and receive waivers, owing to financial hardship attributed to coronavirus. Los Angeles County and the district do not participate in the Teeter Plan method of property tax distribution, meaning any reduction in property tax collections due to increased delinquencies will result in lower revenues for the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation that the district will incur a deficit and drawdown to reserves in fiscal 2020 and will encounter operational and fiscal headwinds in 2021. The narrowing of reserves is inconsistent with our expectations at the time of our previous review, when we anticipated the district's reserves would stabilize at higher levels. Despite the near term hurdles, the stable outlook reflects our belief that the district will maintain a reserve position adequate for the rating through 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of surplus operations supporting a growth in reserves

- Stabilization of enrollment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of reserves beyond fiscal 2020 projections

- Continued trend of enrollment decline

- Material growth to fixed cost burden or long-term liability profile

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. Debt service on the rated debt is secured by the district's voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge. The county rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

Santa Monica Community College District encompasses approximately 28 square miles along the Pacific Ocean on the western edge of Los Angeles County. The district's boundaries are approximately coterminous with the combined area of the City of Santa Monica, the City of Malibu and the unincorporated area of the County within the Malibu postal zip code. Santa Monica Community College is fully accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. The District has estimated fiscal year 2019-20 FTES of 23,971, down from 2015-16 of 26,771 FTES.

