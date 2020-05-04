Moody's revises outlook on Tunas Baru Lampung to negative

Singapore, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk (P.T.)'s
(TBLA) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), along with the Ba3 rating
on the backed senior unsecured bond issued by TBLA International Pte.
Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of TBLA.
At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on these ratings
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in TBLA's outlook to negative from stable reflects our
expectation that its credit metrics and liquidity position will remain
stretched over the next 12 months, amid a challenging operating
environment," says Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's Assistant
Vice President and Analyst.
"At the same time, the affirmation of TBLA's Ba3 ratings reflects
the favorable long-term domestic demand fundamentals of its dual
commodity business of palm oil and sugar," adds Hasnain, who
is also Moody's Lead Analyst for TBLA.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on TBLA of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
Moody's estimates that, as a result of muted earnings growth
and an increase in debt, TBLA will maintain adjusted debt/EBITDA
of 4.0x-4.2x, and adjusted EBITA/interest of
1.6x-1.8x over the next 12-18 months.
This would be in breach of the downward triggers for its Ba3 ratings of
4.0x and 2.75x, respectively.
While palm oil and sugar sales could temporarily increase in 1Q 2020 as
customers stockpile inventory, earnings growth over the next 12
months will be tempered by slowing economic growth due to the coronavirus
outbreak, which will weigh on domestic consumption and disrupt economic
activity.
Given the considerable decline in petroleum prices, demand for TBLA's
biodiesel, which generated 27% of consolidated revenue in
2019, could decline as the price differential between biodiesel
and diesel increases.
This risk is partly mitigated by the contract TBLA has with the state-owned
oil and gas company Pertamina (Persero) (P.T.) (Baa2 stable)
to sell around 340,000 tons of biodiesel in 2020, up considerably
from 217,000 tons sold in 2019. TBLA has not reported any
delays or cancellations under this contract thus far.
Moody's expects TBLA's liquidity will remain weak, with
TBLA's internal cash sources being insufficient to meet its cash
needs over the next 12-15 months. This is primarily driven
by TBLA short term debt which gets rolled over each year, and its
medium term notes maturing in December 2020 (IDR411 billion) and in March
2021 (IDR239 billion).
While the company has a track record of meeting scheduled maturities,
and management has historically been proactive in managing its capital
structure, current market conditions could prove challenging for
TBLA's refinancing efforts.
TBLA has stated it had IDR2.7 trillion of undrawn short term credit
facilities as of 31 December 2019 which can provide temporary liquidity
relief. Moody's expects TBLA's banks to continue to
roll over these facilities. Any perceived difficulty in TBLA being
able to extend these facilities will indicate a deterioration in its liquidity
profile, and likely lead to a negative ratings action.
Any weakness in earnings will also reduce headroom under financial maintenance
covenants on TBLA's bank loans. In particular, Moody's
estimates TBLA will have minimal headroom under its debt service coverage
ratio of above 120% on some of its bank loans by the end of 2020.
The rating also considers TBLA's exposure to environmental,
social and governance (ESG) risks as follows.
Firstly, the rating considers the increasing stakeholder scrutiny
around environmental and social risks associated with the palm oil sector.
To help mitigate these risks, TBLA is pursuing a number of initiatives
including land and water management, and community and labor relations.
TBLA also has two cooking oil refineries and one kernel-crushing
plant certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO).
The RSPO is an association of palm oil industry stakeholders that promotes
the growth and use of sustainable palm oil products
However, unlike the other palm oil companies that Moody's
rates, TBLA is not seeking RSPO certification for all its palm oil
estates and processing facilities. Around 75% of its palm
oil products are sold domestically, where customer demand for RSPO-certified
palm oil is lower than that in importing countries, although this
could change over time.
Secondly, with respect to governance, while TBLA has a concentrated
ownership structure, this is balanced by its listed status,
long operating track record and Moody's expectation that TBLA will maintain
conservative financial policies in terms of debt-funded capital
spending and shareholder returns.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of TBLA's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18
months, given the negative outlook.
The outlook could return to stable if TBLA (1) increases earnings and
strengthens its credit metrics; and (2) improves its liquidity such
that its cash sources are sufficient to meet its planned needs over the
next 12 months, with sufficient headroom remaining under its financial
covenants.
Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for a change in outlook
to stable include adjusted debt/EBITDA staying below 4.0x and adjusted
EBITA/interest expense above 2.75x, on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) TBLA is unable to grow earnings
or deviates from its stated prudent financial policies; (2) palm
oil and sugar prices or sales volumes decline, leading to protracted
weakness in TBLA's financial metrics; or (3) there is a deterioration
in TBLA's liquidity, including any perceived delays in its
proactively refinancing near-term debt maturities, a reduction
in its undrawn credit facilities, or a further reduction in headroom
under its financial covenants.
Specific indicators for a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA above
4.0x and adjusted EBITA/interest expense below 2.75x on
a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Protein-and-Agriculture--PBC_1113389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Jakarta and incorporated in 1973, Tunas Baru Lampung
Tbk (P.T.) (TBLA) is a producer of palm oil and sugar products.
As of 31 December 2019, TBLA was 28%-owned by Sungai
Budi (P.T.) and 27%-owned by Budi Delta Swakarya
(P.T.). These two major shareholders are equally
owned by Mr. Widarto, who serves as the executive chairman
of TBLA, and Mr. Santoso Winata, who is the president
commissioner of TBLA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
