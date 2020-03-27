Moody's revises outlook on ZhengTong to negative

Hong Kong, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings
Ltd.'s B2 corporate family rating and the B2 senior unsecured
debt ratings on the notes issued by ZhengTong.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the company's
ratings to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The negative outlook reflects our view that ZhengTong's operating
performance in 2020 will likely be weaker than we had previously expected
due to the coronavirus outbreaks, stretching its metrics and raising
refinancing risk," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Assistant
Vice President and Analyst.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically,
ZhengTong's exposure to retail and discretionary consumption have left
it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment, especially given its
sensitivity to consumer demand.
"That said, the impact is partially mitigated by ZhengTong's
leading market position in the less competitive luxury and ultra-luxury
segments, its resilient business model, and its strong banking
relationships," adds Zhang.
While new vehicle sales have started to recover as auto retailers resume
operation, Moody's expects slower economic growth and weaker
consumer confidence will affect auto demand in China. In the first
two months of 2020, the coronavirus outbreak and closure or retail
stores resulted in a 42% drop in China auto sales according to
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. This steep decline
follows an 8.2% drop in auto sales in 2019.
Moody's expects ZhengTong's revenue will decline by 5.2%
in 2020 due to lower business volumes. The company has 20 stores
in Hubei province, which has been heavily affected by the coronavirus.
These stores accounted for 14.2% of its total stores in
China at the end of June 2019.
The impact is partially mitigated by ZhengTong's leading market
position. Moody's expects ZhengTong will benefit from industry
consolidation and be able to capture a good share of sales once demand
recovers in the second half of 2020 and over 2021. ZhengTong also
benefits from its focus on the luxury and ultra-luxury segments,
where penetration is still low in China and demand is more resilient.
ZhengTong's after-sales services also generate recurring revenue
with high margins, mitigating the impact from industry downturns
and improving business stability. This segment generated gross
profits of RMB2.0 billion in 2018, accounting for roughly
45% of total gross profit.
As a result, Moody's expects ZhengTong's leverage,
measured by total debt to EBITDA, to increase to 7.1x at
the end of 2020, up from 6.5x at end June 2019.
Moody's B2 corporate family rating continues to reflect the company's
strong position in China's fast-growing luxury car dealership market,
its large network, strong geographic coverage, the diversity
of its brand offering and the high contribution of after-sales
business. However, the rating is constrained by its high
funding needs and weak liquidity.
ZhengTong's liquidity is weak. ZhengTong generally relies
heavily on short-term financing, but has so far been able
to rollover this short-term debt. At the end of June 2019,
the company had reported unrestricted cash of RMB4.5 billion and
restricted cash of RMB2.1 billion, with RMB18.7 billion
of reported debt due in the next 12 months.
Moody's expects that the company will be able to continue rolling over
its debt, given its profitable operations, strong market position
and inventory of branded cars. The company also has a track record
of accessing diversified funding channels, including bank loans,
commercial paper, syndicated loans, auto OEM financing and
funding through the interbank market.
ZhengTong's issuance of a USD173 million bond in the first quarter
of 2020 has also improved its maturity profile.
In addition, its strategic relationships with automakers and highly
liquid working capital provide strong buffers against its liquidity needs.
Moreover, it can access public equity funding via ZhengTong and
its subsidiary, Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co.,
Ltd's (SDAFC), listings in Hong Kong if needed.
The senior unsecured bond rating on the proposed USD notes is unaffected
by subordination to claims at the operating company level, because
such claims are not material, based on Moody's expectation that
the majority of the claims will remain at the holding company level.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
ZhengTong of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
In terms of governance risk, the company's ownership is concentrated
in its key shareholder, who held a 56.4% stake as
of 30 June 2019. In addition, only a minority of its board
comprises of independent directors. These concerns are partly mitigated
by the company's listed status.
In terms of financial policy, the company relies on debt-funded
growth, which is partially mitigated by its improving non-debt
funding channel through SDAFC's listing.
Moody's could change the outlook to stable if ZhengTong (1) maintains
its business profile and access to diversified long-term funding
sources, (2) strengthens its liquidity profile, and (3) sustains
its debt leverage below 7x.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if ZhengTong's (1) business profile
weakens, (2) revenue and/or margins decline due to deteriorating
market conditions or the termination of contracts with vehicle suppliers,
(3) liquidity position or funding access weakens, or (4) interest
coverage — as measured by EBITDA/interest — falls below 2.0x
or leverage rises above 7.0x, on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Incorporated in 1999, China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd.
is one of the leading players in the luxury car dealership market in China.
Headquartered in Beijing, its operation encompassed 141 dealerships
across 17 provinces at the end of June 2019. The company mainly
focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. ZhengTong's shares
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2010. Mr.
Wang and his family owned 56.4% of the company at the end
of June 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
