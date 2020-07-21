Moody's revises outlook to negative on Long Beach (City of) CA Airport Enterprise; affirms A3 on outstanding revenue bonds

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") affirmed A3 rating on Long Beach (City of) CA Airport Enterprise's $99 million outstanding senior revenue bonds and revised the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the outlook was prompted by JetBlue's recent decision to cease operations at Long Beach Airport (LGB) beginning in October 2020[1]. JetBlue Airways Corp. (Ba2 negative) has held a dominant position at the airport since 2002, though it has decreased its enplanement market share from 83% in 2015 to 56% in 2019.The airport faces significant competition within the L.A. service area from larger airports, which has been illustrated by JetBlue's decision of consolidating its West Coast operations in Los Angeles Department of Airports-Los Angeles International Airport Enterprise (LAX, Aa2 stable).

The rating has historically been constrained by enplanement volatility directly tied to the dominant position held by JetBlue, marked by periods of reduced utilization of slots that the carrier occupied. Over the past years, JetBlue has ceded much of its market share to Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Baa3 negative) and Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1 negative). The improved carrier diversity puts Long Beach in a better position than before to withstand general market volatility as it is going through now and also to absorb JetBlue's departure with fewer slots to be reallocated.

The A3 rating considers the airport's niche market position within its strong service area, which encompasses the Los Angeles metropolitan region, the second largest region in the US by population and GDP. It also considers the recently updated slot utilization requirement that, when in force, will impose a stronger "use it or lose it" incentive to maintain air service.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airports sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Long Beach airport's exposure to JetBlue's operations whose slots are now to be reallocated when slot demand from airlines is more uncertain, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Long Beach (City of) CA Airport Enterprise changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the challenges that the airport has ahead to reallocate 17 out of 53 slots following JetBlue's decision to cease operations at the airport in a scenario of uncertainty of demand by the airlines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained diversification of airlines

- Long term enplanement growth, enabled by additional slots and service expansion and reduced volatility

- Strengthened and more stable financial metrics, including DSCR sustained above 1.75x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Lack of demand from other airlines for JetBlue's slots or excessive slot concentration by a single air carrier

- Further loss of service that results in DSCR below 1.25x on a sustained basis

- Decline in liquidity materially below one year of cash on hand

- Expectation of a slower than average recovery of air traffic activity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the airport (including PFC revenues with respect to the PFC eligible portion of the Series 2010). The rate covenant for the airport is 125% of debt service, but does include transfers from the Coverage Deposit Account and other unencumbered amounts in the Enterprise Fund, though transfer cannot be more than 25% of debt service. Additionally, the bonds benefit from a debt service reserve fund sized at the lesser of i) maximum annual debt service (MADS); ii) 10% of the stated principal; or iii) 125% of average annual debt service. The reserve fund is cash funded.

The additional bonds test requires either: Net revenues to have equaled at least 125% of all outstanding and proposed debt for 12 of the last 18 consecutive months; or net revenues to have equaled at least 125% of all outstanding debt for 12 of the last 18 consecutive months and estimated net revenues will equal 125% of debt service on all outstanding and proposed debt through the later of the five years after issuance or 3 years after the last year when interest was capitalized.

PROFILE

The City of Long Beach Airport Enterprise is a division of the City of Long Beach and owns/operates the airports in the city. The major airport servicing the city is Long Beach Airport. The airport is conveniently located between both Orange and Los Angeles counties, two major economic and destination hubs in the region.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

[1] Source: JetBlue's press release JetBlue's West Coast Focus City Strategy Lands at LAX - Jul, 09 2020 - http://blueir.investproductions.com/investor-relations/press-releases/2020/07-09-2020-180823514

