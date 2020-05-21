Moody's revises outlook to negative on Metro, OR's 2017 dedicated tax revenue bonds; affirms Aa3

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 ratings on Metro, Oregon's Dedicated Tax Revenue Bonds (Oregon Convention Center Hotel Project), Series 2017, affecting $50.7 million in bonds outstanding. Concurrently we revised the rating outlook to negative from stable on the Series 2017 bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa3 rating reflects strong reserves available for debt service, historically robust coverage and solid mechanisms for repayment of the bonds. The bonds benefit from two pledged revenue sources, though both are very narrow as they are components of the same total combined 13.3% tax on hotel room charges in Multnomah County (Aaa stable). The primary pledged revenue source is a 2.5% tax shared by Multnomah County, the City of Portland (Aaa stable) and Metro (general obligation Aaa stable). Unfavorably the bonds are the third lien on this source, which also pays various other expenses related to tourism and livability after debt service. To date, this primary source alone has provided more-than adequate debt service coverage and management expects it to continue to provide sufficient coverage, using large available reserves if necessary, despite the recent halt in tourism due to the coronavirus. The second pledged source, if the first is insufficient, is a portion of a 3% tax on the same hotel room charges that funds operating and capital expenses of various visitor and cultural facilities operated by Metro.

The affirmation additionally incorporates changes to the intergovernmental agreement underpinning the first repayment source. Although the changes reduced the reserves restricted for debt service and other programmatic expenses paid by the 2.5% tax, the new agreement positively increased governance quality through clearer mechanisms for review of the spending from the primary pledged revenue source. The improvement in governance will support long-term credit quality, though the length and severity of tourism declines may further weaken credit quality in the meantime. The lien is closed and the bonds benefit from a cash-funded debt service reserve fund. Mechanisms for repayment are also solid, with monthly trustee segregation for the payments from the primary revenue source and clear instructions on order of payments and mandatory triggers for the use of the second pledged revenue source if the first source is insufficient.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on Metro, Oregon's dedicated tax revenue bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects expected declines in coverage that will be sustained over the next few years as tourism is negatively impacted from the coronavirus outbreak and recovers slowly post-outbreak. The decline in coverage is expected to be especially severe in this case because of the lien structure of the bonds. The situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly evolving and the availability of additional data could result in a resolution of the outlook sooner than the normal 18-24-month timeframe. Failure to retain reserves or cut other operating expenses could result in downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Changes to legal agreements that strengthen reserves

- Demonstrated ability to sustain operating expense reductions that are funded from the same hotel tax revenue sources, thereby preserving other available reserves only for debt service

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Coverage that declines below projections because of more severe or longer tourism declines

- Failure to reduce other operating expenses paid after debt service from the same dedicated revenue sources

- Additional subordinate lien debt issuance prior to recovery in coverage on these bonds

- Material declines in available reserves for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured from certain portions of taxes levied on hotel room charges in Multnomah County. The primary source, a 2.5% tax on hotel room charges for the Visitors Facilities Trust Account (VFTA), are collected by the county and remitted directly to the trustee monthly, after the payment of debt service on two other bonds. The secondary pledged source, a portion of an additional 3% tax on hotel room charges, supports operations of the Oregon Convention Center and is used only if the VFTA payments are insufficient. Additional legal security is provided by a cash-funded debt service reserve fund that is the lesser of the three-prong test.

PROFILE

Metro provides a variety of regional services to nearly 1.9 million residents in the greater Portland (Aaa stable) metropolitan area. The service population spans a large area that includes more than 40% of Oregon's population across the urban portions of Multnomah (Aaa stable), Washington (Aaa) and Clackamas (Aaa stable) counties. The district is unique in the diversity of services it provides, which include: managing parks and open space conservation, overseeing regional development and transportation planning, managing solid waste processing and operating the Oregon Zoo and convention and performing arts facilities. The district's home rule charter provides independent flexibility in assuming regional service functions.

