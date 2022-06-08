Moody's revises outlook to positive, affirms Baa2 ratings for Foothill-Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency, CA's bonds

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 ratings on the Foothill-Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency, CA's (FETCA or agency) Senior Lien and Junior Lien Toll Road Revenue Bonds. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects 1) the strong recovery in revenues and transactions, with FY 2022 revenues exceeding pre-COVID levels; 2) improved debt service coverage, with total DSCR sustained at or above 1.8x; and 3) robust liquidity that will strengthen further over the next five years even with funding of planned capital spending and debt reduction. Financial flexibility is moderately constrained by ongoing mid-single digit escalation in annual debt service and near-term implementation of a large capital program, which includes $370 million to construct a dynamically priced connector road from the 241 to the 91 express lanes. Positively, FETCA will provide the $370 million in funds in the form of a loan that will be repaid with revenues generated by the connector over an approximately 10-year period post project completion.

Further, we expect cash generation will remain robust owing to maintenance of the road by Caltrans, a policy of annual toll rate increases and capital spending that will revert substantially lower, supported by TCA's formal decision in March 2020 to relinquish responsibility for financing the extension of the 241 toll road as part of the South County Traffic Relief Effort. Management has also since communicated a plan to actively deleverage, which we expect will lower annual debt service going forward and can be achieved without reducing the agency's strong liquidity position. FETCA is expected to end FY 2022 with $495 million of unrestricted cash on hand, a robust liquidity level that will largely be maintained through the forecast period (FY 2023-2027). The strong recovery in revenues combined with lower prospective debt service results in more manageable required growth for the road, which along with the sustained liquidity position increases resilience.

The rating incorporates FETCA's strong market position as an essential link for traffic flows between Orange County employment centers and San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County and San Diego County. The road is recovering well on traffic (~90% of 2019 levels) and revenue (~105% of 2019 levels) and we expect double-digit traffic and revenue growth in FY 2023. The rating is balanced by high leverage and an escalating debt service profile, although we expect the balance sheet will increasingly improve through a combination of debt reduction and retained cash. The decision to forgo the Foothill-South extension eliminates significant associated capital spending, which will benefit financial flexibility. Capital spending is currently forecast to step down at the end of the forecast period (FY 2023-2027) and at that time capital projects are also expected to generate a return of the agency's outlay.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation of above-average growth in revenues as transactions continue to recover over the next 12-18 months. This will support a trend of sustained improvement in the total DSCR to or above 1.8x, increasing financial resilience. We expect revenue growth along this trajectory will be sufficient to fund the significant capital spending and debt reduction planned within the forecast period, which will strengthen the credit profile when executed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moody's net revenue total DSCR above 1.8x on a sustained basis

- Material deleveraging expected to result in debt to operating revenue below 11.0x and unrestricted cash to debt above 15% - Implementation of SR 241/91 Express Connector on budget - Track record of adherence to recently adopted toll rate, liquidity and deleveraging policies and targets

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of coverage ratios such that DSCR falls below 1.50x for senior and 1.40x for total debt on a sustained basis

- Substantial additional borrowing or reduction in unrestricted cash for projects not supported by additional traffic and revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net toll revenues and related fees and fines collected on the toll road, and development impact fees (DIFs) in excess of $5 million a year are pledged but not used in the rate covenant or additional bonds tests calculations. The cash funded senior and junior lien debt service reserve funds are sized at the minimum of (i) 10% of the initial principal, (ii) maximum annual debt service, or (iii) 125% of average annual debt service. Additional bondholder security is provided by a $15 million use and occupancy reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

The Foothill-Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency consists of 36 miles of high speed, electronically tolled four-to-six lane roads: State Route 241 (SR 241), State Route 261 (SR 261), and a portion of State Route 133 (SR 133). The Foothill/Eastern System provides an important link for traffic flows between Orange County employment centers and San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County and San Diego County. Further, the Foothill-Eastern System is an important component in the overall mobility of Orange County, providing critical congestion relief on major highways and freeways in Orange County, including I-5, Interstate 405 (I-405), State Route 91 (SR 91) and State Route 55 (SR 55).

