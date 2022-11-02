Moody's revises outlook to positive from stable for LA USD, CA and assigns Aa3 to Series QRR (2022) GOULT bonds

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Los Angeles Unified School District, CA's General Obligation Bonds, Series QRR (2022) (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Sustainability Bonds). The bonds will be issued in the approximate par amount of $500 million. Moody's has also affirmed the Aa3 ratings on the district's $10.0 billion in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and A2 ratings on the district's close to $97.9 million in outstanding certificates of participation (COPs). Moody's has affirmed the issuer rating of A1. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's extremely large and growing economy as well as financial performance that will remain sound, supported by transformational federal and state grants approaching $5.6 billion and state funding that held the district harmless for enrollment losses driven by the COVID pandemic in fiscal 2021 and 2022, with favorable increases in state aid for the current fiscal year. While the district continues to face the challenge of declining enrollment, fall 2023 figures suggest that losses accelerated by the pandemic have abated. Moreover, the district's 2022 - 2026 strategic plan continues efforts to restrain expenditure growth to align with recurring revenues, drive stability in average daily attendance (ADA), and reduce unfunded, long-term liabilities. The district's somewhat elevated leverage, inclusive of adjusted pension and OPEB liabilities and higher fixed costs, is incorporated in the rating, representing a credit pressure.

The Aa3 rating on the district's GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

The A2 rating on the district's COPs is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting abatement risk and essential leased assets including the district's headquarters and several schools. The district covenants to include COPs payments in annual budgets, and payments are not subject to appropriation risk. All of the district's actively managed general revenue is available for lease payments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the district will sustain its strong financial performance despite the challenge of ongoing enrollment losses accelerated by the COVID pandemic. It incorporates Moody's view of the likelihood of success as the district implements a multi-year plan to drive stability in enrollment figures, align operations with recurring revenue sources, renew its commitment to reducing OPEB liabilities, and reduce budget uncertainty through multi-year labor agreements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Evidence that enrollment losses have diminished with stabilized ADA

- Reduction in leverage, with continued additions to the OPEB trust - Elimination of structural budget gap

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued and worsening declines in enrollment

- Significant weakening in reserves or liquidity outside of anticipated spenddown of one-time grants - Actual financial performance significantly weaker than multi-year projections

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. Debt service on the rated debt is secured by the district's voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge. Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) rather than the district levies, collects and disburses the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

The district's COPs are structured with standard California abatement leases on essential property, and leased property for outstanding COPs largely consists of the district's headquarters building. Additional leased property includes school buildings. The district has also identified other school buildings of similar value that could be substituted for leased property if currently leased schools are not able to be occupied. The district's pre identification of equivalent assets and its willingness to substitute pledged property in the event of abatement serve to offset the risk associated with the district's lack of a debt service reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will fund a variety of capital projects throughout the district including upgrades to IT infrastructure and school modernization and renovation. The Series QRR bonds are comprised of the second series of bonds for $400 million issued under Measure RR and the fifth series of bonds for $100 million issued under Measure Q. Following the issuance of the Series QRR (2022) bonds, the district will retain $9.5 billion in authorized but unissued GOULT debt.

PROFILE

The district encompasses approximately 710 square miles in the western section of Los Angeles County. The district includes virtually all of the City of Los Angeles and all or significant portions of several surrounding cities, including Bell, Carson, Cudahy, Gardena, Huntington Park, Lomita, Maywood, San Fernando, South Gate, Vernon, and West Hollywood, in addition to considerable unincorporated territories devoted to both residential development and industry. The district is the second largest district in the country, with estimated enrollment for fiscal 2023 of 422,276, a 1.9% decline from fiscal 2022's enrollment; an improvement from a 4.1% decline in the prior year. In fiscal 2023, enrollment in independent charter schools totals approximately 110,461, a figure that declined 1.7% from the prior year. Independent charter school enrollment accounts for around 20% of district area enrollment; a figure that remains consistent.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

