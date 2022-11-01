Moody's revises outlook to positive on Clark County Airport Enterprise's (NV) revenue bonds; assigns A1 and Aa3 to Series 2022A&B bonds

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned ratings of Aa3 and A1 to the Clark County Airport Enterprise's $43 million Las Vegas-Harry Reid International Airport Passenger Facility Charge Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (Non-AMT) and $40 million Jet Aviation Fuel Tax Refunding Revenue Bonds (Additionally Secured by Pledged Airport System Revenues), Series 2022A (AMT), respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2, Aa3 and A1 ratings on the airport's outstanding senior, second lien subordinate and third lien subordinate obligations. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmations and positive outlook reflects our view that the airport will continue to deleverage meaningfully over the next 5-10 years, bringing leverage metrics to among the lowest for large hub airports. Passenger traffic has recovered strongly, mitigating negative financial impacts and enabling the airport to improve liquidity and airline CPE relative to pre-COVID. Declining annual debt service and a stable operating cost base will support maintenance of airline CPE below $10 and debt service coverage in line with or better than the pre-pandemic trend. Potential enplanement volatility associated with the Las Vegas service area is also mitigated by the residual airline agreement in effect through 2030 and the airport's above-average liquidity, which we expect will remain in excess of 600 days cash on hand through the forecast period.

Key credit challenges include the tourism concentration and modest size of the Las Vegas economy, which could increase traffic volatility and limit resilience over time. The airport is also evaluating future construction of a second airport, which could entail related spending for the existing airport credit, although the funding approach is still evolving and the project is likely 15 years away. At present, the airport is well positioned with capacity to serve existing and medium-term demand with limited incremental capital spending required. This spending can be funded from internally generated cash, with no new debt expected over the next five years, while concurrently the airport is deleveraging and will maintain a robust cash position. Declining debt service and stable O&M support a manageable cost structure that does not require growth, and cost recovery is well supported by the residual airline agreement in place through 2030. These factors position the airport to sustain strong financial metrics and competitive costs, while deleveraging toward $100 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement over the next five years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that debt will continue to amortize and enplanements will continue to recover, putting the airport on a path to $100 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement by the end of the current capital program (2027); that capital projects will be completed within current budget estimates without the need for additional financing or pay-go spending beyond current expectations; and that liquidity will be sustained above 600 days cash on hand and total debt service coverage will remain above 1.4x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Expectation of leverage below $100 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement with no additional debt planned

- Liquidity maintained above 600 days cash on hand and DSCR maintained above 1.5x

- A move to a fully fixed-rate, non-demand debt structure that removes counterparty and/or liquidity risk

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained total net revenue DSCR below 1.25x

- Adjusted debt per O&D enplanement above $250

- Protracted decrease in enplanements

LEGAL SECURITY

All outstanding senior lien bonds are supported by a pledge of Net Revenues of the Airport System, which does not include Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) revenues. The senior lien bonds are also subject to a rate maintenance covenant and additional bonds test. Debt service reserve funds are only available on some series of senior lien bonds.

The second lien subordinate bonds are secured by a lien on Net Revenues of the Airport System junior and subordinate to the lien thereon of senior lien bonds. PFCs are only pledged to certain designated second lien subordinate bonds and do not support other second lien subordinate bonds. Second lien subordinate bonds are also subject to a rate maintenance covenant and additional bonds test. Debt service reserve funds are only available on some series of second lien subordinate bonds.

The Jet A bonds are secured by pledged jet aviation fuel taxes and additionally by a lien on Net Revenues of the Airport System junior and subordinate to the lien thereon of second lien subordinate bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund the Series 2013A Junior Subordinate Lien Jet Fuel Tax Bonds and the Series 2012B Subordinate Lien PFC Bonds for savings and a shortening of overall maturity. In a separate but related action, the airport expects to use cash on hand and COVID relief grants to defease $175 million of subordinate lien and GO bonds in January 2023.

PROFILE

Clark County owns and operates an airport system that includes Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and four general aviation airports: North Las Vegas Terminal, Henderson Executive Airport, Jean Airport and Overton Airport. The general aviation revenue bonds are secured by net revenues of all the airports in the airport system, but Harry Reid International Airport supplies a predominant portion of revenue.

Harry Reid International Airport, occupies about 2,800 acres of land only six miles from downtown Las Vegas and one mile from the "strip." The airport serves the Las Vegas CSA, as well as other communities in Southern Nevada and segments of California, Utah and Arizona. Airport operations are located in two terminals, Terminal 1 and the new Terminal 3. Terminal 1 is a seven story structure with 33 gates between Concourses A and B, with 18 gates in Concourse C and 44 gates in concourse D. The new $2.4 billion Terminal 3 was completed on time and under budget in 2012 and has 14 gates. Of these 14 gates, 7 are domestic and 7 are international.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

