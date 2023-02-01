Moody's revises outlook to positive on Hawaii (State of) Airport Enterprise; affirms A1 senior and A2 subordinate ratings

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Hawaii (State of) Airport Enterprise's senior and subordinate obligations at A1 and A2, respectively, and revised the outlook to positive from stable. The rating action affects $1.8 billion of senior airport revenue bonds and $120 million of subordinate lease revenue certificates of participation (COPs).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the system's strong traffic recovery, which is in line with the sector and tracking to full recovery by FY 2023 despite continued low levels of international travel. We expect international travel will strengthen going forward as major Asian markets reopen and travel restrictions abate, which will bolster overall activity. The system has navigated the COVID period well and maintained healthy financial flexibility, reflected in 1) over 700 days cash on hand, 2) sound debt service coverage and residual cost protection under the existing airline agreement, and 3) airline CPE that is relatively modest compared to large hubs and considering the system's monopolistic market position. We expect the system will continue to exercise rate setting to sustain key financial metrics amid enplanement volatility and potential additional debt issuance if capital spending increases. We expect adjusted debt per O&D enplanement will be sustained at close to $150, which is low given the airport's scale and rate raising ability. Additional debt issuance leading to higher than expected leverage or weakened credit metrics would limit positive movement for the rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our view that enplanements will end FY 2023 near FY 2019 levels, bolstering the system's revenue base and financial metrics. We expect the capital plan to progress in line with current expectations, which includes modest net new debt of $400 million through FY 2027, allowing the airport to stabilize CPE near $15 while preserving healthy liquidity and adjusted debt per O&D near $150.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Return to near normal operating conditions and passenger levels at the airport

-Further progress on the capital plan financing that provides for expected net revenue debt service coverage ratios above 1.3x on revenue bonds and total coverage of 1.15x while maintaining strong liquidity

-Demonstrated willingness to exercise rate setting to sustain key financial metrics amid enplanement volatility or economic pressure

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant reduction in enplanement levels and above-average volatility through downturns

-Failure to roll the current favorable use and lease agreement, or a new agreement that increases rate recovery risks

-Additional debt-funded capital improvements that raise debt per O&D enplanement above $200

-Reduced liquidity below 300 days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

Senior lien bonds are secured by a pledge on net revenues of the airport system and aviation fuel tax revenues. The rate covenant is 125% senior debt service and 100% total debt service with unlimited rolling coverage. The senior lien bonds have an additional bonds test (ABT) that requires revenues plus rolling coverage equal to 125% of maximum annual debt service (MADS) or that the rate covenant has been met and will be met, including additional bonds, to the later of 5 years after issuance or 3 years beyond the use of capitalized interest. The bonds also have a debt service reserve that is sized at the lesser of the three-prong test and is fully cash funded.

The COPs are secured by a proportionate interest in the rights of the lease agreement, including the lease agreement payments made by the airport system as a junior obligation to the lessor, Johnson Controls, Inc. JCI has assigned its rights as lessor, including the right to receive rent payments, to the trustee for payment of debt service of the COPs. The airport system's obligation to make payments under the lease agreement from year to year is subject to annual appropriation by the State of Hawaii under a separate line item for capital leases in the department's budget. The payments are treated as "other lawful purposes" of the airport's system.

If the state fails to appropriate the lease payment, the contract can be terminated at the end of the fiscal year for which money has been appropriated and the holders of the certificates would gain recourse to the equipment. Moody's believes this equipment would have little to no value outside of its use with the airport system, but its removal would be significantly detrimental to the operations of the airport system.

PROFILE

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) operates and maintains 15 airports at various locations within the state and served 18.7 million enplaned passengers in FY 2019, or pre-COVID. The system served 6.1 million enplaned passengers in FY 2021. The DOT is one of 18 principal executive departments of the state and is empowered to establish, maintain and operate the transportation facilities of the state, including highways, airports, harbors and other transportation facilities. The DOT is headed by the director, who is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. The governor also appoints a deputy director of transportation of Administration. The director and deputy directors of transportation of Administration serve four-year terms conterminous with the governor's term. The director also appoints three other deputy directors of transportation of Airports, Highways and Harbors.

Through the Airports Division all state airports are operated as a single integrated system for management and financial purposes. Virtually all non-military passenger traffic throughout Hawaii passes through the airport system, which includes five primary airports and ten secondary airports. The primary airports are Honolulu (on the Island of Oahu, HNL), Kahului (on the Island of Maui, OGG), Hilo International and Kona International (both on the Island of Hawaii), and Lihue (on the Island of Kauai).

