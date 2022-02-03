Moody's revises outlook to positive on Long Beach, NY; affirms Baa3 GO bonds

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the City of Long Beach, NY's $9.4 million Public Improvement Serial Bonds - 2022 Series A. Concurrently we have revised the city's outlook to positive from negative and affirmed the outstanding Baa3 issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The city has approximately $105 million GOLT bonds outstanding.

The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 issuer rating reflects the city's history of weak financial performance as evidenced by deficit reduction bonds, budget notes and overall structurally imbalanced budgets. The rating also reflects the city's need to issue a significant amount of debt, $75 million, for the payment of a judgement against the city. The city plans to issue the debt over the next six months. Further supporting the rating is a large Long Island based tax base with a regionally average resident wealth and income. Unaudited figures for fiscal 2021 shows significant improvement in the city's reserves and liquidity and this is likely to continue through 2022. The city's ability to negotiate a more favorable outcome with the Haberman lawsuit is an indication that governance may be improving which is a key driver of the rating.

We consider the new bonds and the outstanding rated debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the Baa3 GOLT rating and the Baa3 issuer rating reflects the city council's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook from negative to positive reflects a more favorable outcome for the city in regards to the Haberman lawsuit, reducing the judgement to $75 million from approximately $150 million. Additionally, the combination of improved budget management and federal funds is strengthening the city's reserves and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further improvement in reserves and liquidity

- Sustainably balanced budgets without the use one-time revenues and expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to follow through with the restructured settlement

- Return to aggressive budgeting

- Declines in reserves and liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

All general obligation debt is supported by a general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's legislative cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011) as well as the pledge of its faith and credit.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will be issued to permanently finance $6.1 million in BANs and provide $3.2 million in new money. Nearly $6 million of the bonds will be used for the payment of separation payments, $2.7 million of which was originally issued as BANs in 2021.

PROFILE

The city, located approximately 25 miles east of New York City (Aa2 stable), encompasses 2.1 square miles along the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Nassau County (A2 positive). Population as of 2020 was 35,029. Management notes that during the summer months, population doubles due to its favorable location along the ocean.

