Moody's revises outlook to stable, assigns A3 to Long Beach (City of) CA Airport Enterprise's $113 million Series 2022ABC bonds

New York, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A3 to the Long Beach (City of) CA Airport Enterprise's approximately $48.8 million Senior Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Governmental/Non-AMT), $33.7 million Senior Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B (Private Activity/Non-AMT) and $30.9 million Senior Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C (Private Activity/AMT). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A3 rating on the airport's outstanding bonds. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects 1) the significant increase in service from Southwest that has substantially replaced capacity lost from JetBlue; 2) the modestly below-average but improving enplanement recovery, which will reach pre-COVID levels in FY 2023 (September 30); and 3) Moody's expectation for stable airline costs along with financial metrics that will be sustained in line with historical levels.

COVID-related enplanement declines at LGB were initially more severe than at other US airports because JetBlue Airways Corp. (Ba2), the airport's dominant carrier at 55% of enplanements in FY 2019, ceased operations in October 2020. Favorably, Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1) has largely backfilled this capacity, supporting Moody's expectation of a normalized, if not expanded, air service profile going forward. The rating considers the airport's position within the sizeable and stable Los Angeles metropolitan area, which is the second largest metropolitan region in the US by population and GDP. The airport has a minority of air travel in this market and faces significant competition from four larger airports all within 50 miles, including the large hub Los Angeles International Airport Enterprise (Aa2). LGB benefits from significant commercial real estate and general aviation operations, which combined provide nearly 30% of total operating revenues and are not linked to passenger levels. Financial metrics are forecast to remain in line with historical levels, balancing risk related to the airport's rate setting framework, although liquidity will remain narrow.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that enplanements will continue to recover, reaching or exceeding the pre-COVID-19 level of 1.7 million by FY 2023; that capital projects will be completed within current budget estimates without the need for additional financing or pay-go spending beyond current expectations; and that liquidity will be rebuilt to at least 300 days cash on hand and debt service coverage will increase toward 1.75x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved air carrier diversity and reduced enplanement volatility

- Strengthened and more stable financial metrics, including DSCR sustained above 1.75x and liquidity maintained above 450 days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Slow enplanement recovery that results in DSCR below 1.25x and liquidity below the targeted 300 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the airport (including PFC revenues with respect to the PFC eligible portion of the bonds). The rate covenant for the airport is 125% of debt service, but does include transfers from the Coverage Deposit Account and other unencumbered amounts in the Enterprise Fund, though the transfer cannot be more than 25% of debt service. Additionally, the bonds benefit from a debt service reserve fund sized at the lesser of i) maximum annual debt service (MADS); ii) 10% of the stated principal; or iii) 125% of average annual debt service. The reserve fund is cash funded.

The additional bonds test requires either: Net revenues to have equaled at least 125% of all outstanding and proposed debt for 12 of the last 18 consecutive months; or net revenues to have equaled at least 125% of all outstanding debt for 12 of the last 18 consecutive months and estimated net revenues will equal 125% of debt service on all outstanding and proposed debt through the later of the five years after issuance or three years after the last year when interest was capitalized.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022ABC Bonds will 1) refund and defease all outstanding Series 2009C and 2010AB Bonds and 2) fund approximately $30 million of new money projects consisting of the Baggage Claim Improvements, New Ticketing Lobby and Meet/Greet Plaza.

PROFILE

Long Beach Airport (LGB) is an enterprise owned by the City of Long Beach, CA (Aa2 stable). The city is responsible for all operations of the airport and all revenue-producing functions, facilities, and properties associated with the airport. LGB is classified by the FAA as a small hub airport. LGB is one of six airports in the Los Angeles region, the second largest metropolitan statistical area of the country.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

