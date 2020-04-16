Moody's revises outlook to stable for Hawaii Airport Enterprise; affirms A1 on revenue bonds and A2 on certificates of participation

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed A1 on Hawaii (State of) Airport Enterprise's $975.8 million airport system revenue bonds and A2 on $167.7 million lease revenue certificates of participation. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the strength of the airport system's monopoly over commercial air travel to and from the islands, the essentiality of air service for both tourism and intrastate travel, full cost recovery without subsidies to airlines, relatively low debt including ANPL (adjusted net pension liability) per O&D enplaned passenger, and stable financial performance as measured by the steady service coverage ratios (DSCRs) and days cash on hand (DCOH). All ratings consider ample liquidity available to manage through the coronavirus outbreak, with existing liquidity covering more than 23 months of monthly outflows without revenue received from any source. All ratings also consider Moody's expectation that demand for travel will remain depressed for a significant amount of time but will recover to adequate levels within three years.

The A2 rating on the certificates of participation reflect the subordinate claim on net revenue and narrower debt service coverage ratio.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations. Today's action reflects the impact on the airport's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the shock. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

Construction risks associated with the execution of the 6-year $2.4 billion largely debt funded capital improvement program (CIP) for 162 projects system-wide also constrains the rating. While the CIP is the largest program undertaken by the airport to-date, 50% of the CIP is either in construction or in the close out phase and a significant portion will be completed over the next two years. However, projects could be delayed as the system manages through the coronavirus outbreak.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that operational disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak will persist throughout the year, causing a high level of uncertainty and making an upgrade unlikely. The stable outlook reflects the ample liquidity available to withstand the outbreak and Moody's expectation that enplanements will recover significantly over the next two to three years to support the current rating levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to near normal operating conditions and passenger levels at the airport

- Further progress on the capital plan financing that provides for expected net revenue debt service coverage ratios above 1.3x on revenue bonds and total coverage of 1.15x while maintaining strong liquidity

- Demonstrated willingness to exercise rate setting to sustain key financial metrics amid enplanement volatility or economic pressure

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in enplanement levels

- Additional debt-funded capital improvements that raise debt per O&D enplanement above $200.

- A drop in liquidity below 300 days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

Senior lien bonds are secured by a pledge on net revenues of the airport system and aviation fuel tax revenues. The rate covenant is 125% senior debt service and 100% total debt service with unlimited rolling coverage. The senior lien bonds have an additional bonds test (ABT) that requires revenues plus rolling coverage equal 125% of maximum annual debt service (MADS) or that the rate covenant has been met and will be met, including additional bonds, to the later of 5 years after issuance or 3 years beyond the use of capitalized interest. The bonds also have a debt service reserve that is sized at the lesser of the three prong test and is fully cash funded.

The COPs are secured by a proportionate interest in the rights of the lease agreement, including the lease agreement payments made by the airport system as a junior obligation to the lessor, Johnson Controls, Inc. JCI will assign its rights as lessor, including the right to receive rent payments, to the trustee for payment of debt service of the COPS. The airport system's obligation to make payments under the lease agreement from year to year is subject to annual appropriation by the State of Hawaii under a separate line item for capital leases in the department's budget. The payments are treated as "other lawful purposes" of the airport's system.

If the state fails to appropriate the lease payment, the contract can be terminated at the end of the fiscal year for which money has been appropriated and the holders of the certificates would gain recourse to the equipment. Moody's believes this equipment would have little to no value outside of its use with the airport system, but its removal would be significantly detrimental to the operations of the airport system.

PROFILE

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) operates and maintains 15 airports at various locations within the state serving 18.7 million enplaned passengers in fiscal 2019. The DOT is one of 18 principal executive departments of the state and is empowered to establish, maintain and operate the transportation facilities of the state, including highways, airports, harbors and other transportation facilities. The DOT is headed by the director, who is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. The governor also appoints, without state senate confirmation, four deputy directors of transportation. The director and deputy directors of transportation serve four-year terms conterminous with the governor's term. Through the Airports Division all state airports are operated as a single integrated system for management and financial purposes. Virtually all non-military passenger traffic throughout Hawaii passes through the airport system, which includes five primary airports and ten secondary airports. The primary airports are Honolulu (on the Island of Oahu, HNL), Kahului (on the Island of Maui, OGG), Hilo International and Kona International (both on the Island of Hawaii), and Lihue (on the Island of Kauai).

