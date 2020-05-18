Moody's revises outlook to stable from negative and affirms Aa3 rating on SCPPA Natural Gas Project A Revenue Bonds (City of Burbank, CA)

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed the Aa3 rating assigned to Southern California Public Power Authority's (SCPPA) Natural Gas Project A, 2008 Revenue Bonds (Taxable) (City of Burbank, California) (the Bonds) and revised the outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action on the Bonds reflects our current credit view of Burbank (City of) CA Combined Utility Enterprise (BWP: Aa3, stable), the sole participant and the only source of cash flow for the Bonds. On May 13th, we affirmed BWP's rating at Aa3 and changed its outlook to stable from negative.

The Aa3 rating assigned to the Bonds considers the take-or-pay (TOP) arrangement between SCPPA and BWP. Under the Project A Gas Sales Agreement, BWP's payment to SCPPA covers O&M and debt service for the Bonds. These payments constitute a BWP operating expense and the TOP obligation is not contingent on performance of the asset or any party to the transaction. The natural gas supplied by Project A is used by BWP in the various gas fired generation facilities that SCPPA and BWP financed such as the natural gas fired Magnolia Power Plant, an important resource for BWP. SCPPA's involvement with this financing diversifies the sources of natural gas for the city utility and provide a hedge against market volatility.

BWP's Aa3 rating and stable outlook considers its relatively small service territory, low debt levels, a history of effective wildfire mitigation and prevention programs, and a strong liquidity profile which reduces concerns around the utility's potential contingent liabilities related to wildfire and inverse condemnation risk. The rating also acknowledges BWP's historically sound financial performance, strong socioeconomic measures within its service territory and the Burbank City Council's demonstrated willingness to raise rates when needed.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for SCPPA - City of Burbank. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of SCPPA - City of Burbank changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the Bonds reflects the stable outlook on BWP.

LEGAL SECURITY

By Indenture of Trust, the bonds are secured by the net revenues of SCPPA with revenues derived from deposits with the Trustee by BWP pursuant to a take-or-pay agreement with BWP through the life of the bonds. BWP is responsible for 100% of its Project A Gas Sales Agreement Cost Share.

BWP is required to pay debt service on the bonds whether or not the Natural Gas Project is operating or is operable, or its output is suspended, interfered with, reduced or curtailed or terminated in whole or in part.

PROFILE

SCPPA consists of 11 municipal electric utilities and one irrigation district in California, which combined deliver electricity to more than 2 million customers. BWP has a 14.3% entitlement in the acquired fields, reserves and resources that are part of the Pinedale Natural Gas Reserve (Pinedale) in Wyoming and a 27.3% of the acquired fields located in the Barnett Shale Formation (Barnett) in Texas. BWP has taken delivery of natural gas from Pinedale since 2005 and from Barnett since 2006.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- BWP's revenue bonds are upgraded

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Any noncompliance with take-or-pay contract

- BWP's revenue bonds are downgraded

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1163699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

