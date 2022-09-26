Moody's revises outlook to stable from negative on Hillsborough County Solid Waste Enterprise, FL's Series 2016A and Series 2016B Revenue Bonds; affirms A1 ratings

New York, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 rating on Hillsborough County's (FL) Solid Waste and Resource Recovery Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2016A (AMT) and Solid Waste and Resource Recovery Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2016B (NON-AMT) bonds. Concurrent with the rating affirmation, Moody's changed the outlook for Hillsborough County Solid Waste Enterprise, FL to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 ratings reflect the predictability of cash flows derived from annual assessments levied on property tax bills by the county (Hillsborough County, Aaa Stable), which historically represents approximately 60% of revenue with very high collection rates. Further supporting the predictability of cash flows, the enterprise draws revenue from a long term, fixed price power purchase agreement with a creditworthy counterparty, Seminole Electric Cooperative Inc (A3 stable). The ratings also acknowledge that the enterprise benefits from a monopolistic position, unregulated tariff setting, and a strong and growing service area.

The change in outlook to stable from negative incorporates Moody's expectation of more comfortable operating margins owing to planned rate increases for 2022 and 2023 and the recently amended contracts with franchise haulers, which will be valid until 2029 and will be subject to a 5% annual cap price adjustment irrespective of inflation levels. At the same time, today's rating action balances that the enterprise will rely on its rate stabilization fund to support rate levels and operations for at least the next two fiscal years.

Moody's also understands that the facilities are in need of maintenance and expansion that will be financed with a combination of additional debt, cash reserves and internal cash generation. As a result, Moody's expects the enterprise to report weaker than historical debt service coverage and leverage metrics, but still adequate for the rating category and in line with peers. While the enterprise has historically exhibited robust liquidity levels, Moody's anticipates a pronounced drop in liquidity due to the use of cash reserves to finance the needed works.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of improved cash generation due to the implementation of timely rate increases and stabilization of operating costs from services to be adjusted pursuant to defined contractual provisions. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation of weaker than historical financial metrics in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, but to improve thereafter owing to adequate cost recovery and deleveraging. Moody's expects prudent financial management, entailing adequate rate setting, manageable operating and capital costs, and moderate leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained rate adjustments and management of expenses with improvement in financial margins and debt service coverage as measured by Moody's above 2.0 times on a consistent basis.

- Decrease in leverage that results in operating revenue to debt below 5.0 times. - On time and on budget execution of the planned capital improvement program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inadequate or untimely rate increases and management of expenses that erode cost recovery and financial margins and result in debt service coverage as measured by Moody's below 1.50 times on a sustained basis.

- Increase in leverage such that operating revenue to debt goes above 9.0 times. - Significant deterioration in liquidity that renders days cash on hand (DCOH) below 365.

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are secured by net revenues of the solid waste system. The DSRF requirement is 50% of the standard 3-prong test, thus providing a weaker level of reserve funds.

The rate covenant applies gross revenues and any Rate Stabilization funds or General Purpose Fund deposited into the Revenue Fund, and includes two separate coverage tests, which are 1) 1.00x operating expenses, 1.15x senior lien debt service, 1.00x subordinate lien debt service, and all required reserve deposits, and 2) 1.00x operating expenses and 1.00x senior lien debt but only including Rate Stabilization Funds that are not in excess of 25% of the balance on deposit in the fund at the end of the previous fiscal year.

The additional bonds test requires that net revenues cover 1.15x maximum debt service for 12 of the past 24 months, however net revenues can be adjusted to incorporate recent rate increases, extension of service area, and net revenues from acquisition of existing systems upon certification by a qualified independent consultant. The coverage calculation may include Rate Stabilization Funds that are not in excess of 25% of the balance on deposit in the fund at the end of the previous fiscal year.

The enterprise has the ability to make payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) at the bottom of the funds waterfall structure, before deposits to the general purpose fund. The amount of PILOT is limited to 10% of the revenues the county can control (i.e. from residential collection and disposal assessments, commercial and municipal tipping fees and rates, among others).

PROFILE

The solid waste system consists of county-owned facilities, including a 46 MW WTE facility operated by Covanta Holding Corporation (Corporate Family Ratings Ba3 negative), a landfill operated by Waste Management, Inc. (Baa1 stable), and two transfer stations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

