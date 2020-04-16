Moody's revises outlook to stable on Denver, CO Airport Enterprise; affirms A1 senior lien and A2 subordinate bonds

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 on the City and County of Denver Airport Enterprise's $1.92 billion senior lien revenue bonds and the A2 on the $3.20 billion subordinate lien bonds. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating on the senior lien bonds reflects the airport's very strong market position in a geographically isolated service area that is experiencing above average population growth and benefits from strong demographics that skew young and wealthy, all of which promote strong demand for air travel at Denver International Airport (DEN). The airport benefits from strong senior lien Moody's net revenue DSCR (2.06x in 2018) after net revenues are shared with airlines. The airport's historical high leverage position is moderating as debt levels are expected to remain flat as new debt is balanced by high yearly amortization of existing debt. Only $1 billion of debt remains to be issued to fund the airport's $3.5 billion five-year CIP, if the programs remains the same size following the coronavirus outbreak. All ratings consider ample liquidity available to manage through the coronavirus outbreak, with existing liquidity covering more than 15 months of monthly outflows without any incoming cash flow received from any source, which is unlikely but could occur for short periods given credit stress at global airlines, concessionaires, and rental car companies. Liquidity will be additionally supported by cash grants provided by the recently passed CARES act, which is available for any legal purpose of the airport. All ratings also consider Moody's expectation that demand for travel will remain depressed for a significant amount of time but will recover to adequate levels over within three years.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations. Today's action reflects the impact on the airport's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the shock. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

The ratings also reflect progress on the airport's large capital plan. Work on the airport's largest project, the expansion of gate capacity in all three concourses, continues through the outbreak and progressed past the riskiest foundation work, but significant work remains. Recent leases with United and Southwest for additional gates, each extending through 2035, mitigate vacancy risk if airline flight levels remain suppressed following the outbreak.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that operational disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak will persist throughout 2020, causing a high level of uncertainty and making an upgrade unlikely. The stable outlook reflects the ample liquidity available to withstand the outbreak and Moody's expectation that enplanements will recover significantly over the next two to three years to support the current rating levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to near normal operating conditions and passenger levels at the airport

- Achieving a fixed price contract for the Great Hall project and passing 50% completion of the total capital plan.

- Total Moody's net revenue DSCR above 1.75x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Total Moody's net revenue DSCR below 1.15x on a sustained basis

- Significant construction cost overruns or delays that impact operational levels

- Material decrease in service by either United or Southwest

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of airport revenues on a parity basis with all other senior bonds and obligations. The rate covenant requires gross revenues plus other available revenues, including the rolling coverage account, to be sufficient to cover operating and maintenance expenses (O&M) and 125% of senior lien debt service and 110% of aggregate debt service. The rolling coverage account is currently funded at 25% of debt service and debt service reserves are funded at maximum annual debt service. As of January 1, 2019, all PFCs will be applied to the definition of gross revenue for the purpose of the bond ordinance. Senior lien bonds are secured by a cash funded common debt service reserve. Subordinate lien bonds are secured by a series specific debt service reserve fund sized at the standard 3-prong test. Subordinate lien bonds have a cash funded reserve.

PROFILE

DEN is owned by the City and County of Denver (Aaa stable), and the power to operate, maintain and control DEN is vested in Denver's Department of Aviation. By ordinance, Denver has designated the Department of Aviation as an "enterprise" within the meaning of the state constitution, with the authority to issue its own revenue bonds or other financial obligations for and on behalf of the Department of Aviation. DEN, the primary asset of the airport system, opened in February 1995, and replaced Stapleton International Airport. The DEN site encompasses approximately 53 square miles located about 24 miles northeast of Denver's central business district. The passenger terminal complex, which encompasses approximately 1.2 million square feet, is reached via a 12 mile dedicated access road from Interstate 70. DENs airfield includes six runways, while the passenger terminal complex consists of a landside terminal and three airside concourses.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

