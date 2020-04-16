Moody's revises outlook to stable on Salt Lake City, UT Airport Enterprise; affirms A2 on revenue bonds

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the A2 on Salt Lake City, UT Airport Enterprise's $1.85 billion of outstanding airport revenue bonds. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating positively considers the airport's monopoly position in an economically diverse and growing service area that drives robust O&D enplanement growth and a strong use and lease agreement that provides for cost recovery of debt issued to finance the construction of the airport replacement program. Construction risk on the first portion of the airport is minimal, with contracts executed and the facility still expected to open in fall of this year.

The ratings consider ample liquidity available to manage through the coronavirus outbreak, with existing liquidity covering more than 30 months of monthly outflows without any revenue received from any source. The ratings also consider Moody's expectation that demand for travel will remain depressed for a significant amount of time but will recover to adequate levels within three years. The A2 rating also considers risks that will be heightened by a slow recovery from the current coronavirus outbreak like a high passenger concentration in Delta Air Lines, Inc (Baa3 RUR) and uncertainty around the timing, scope and cost of the remainder of the final stages of the airport replacement programs. The ability to postpone the remaining portions if Delta emerges from the outbreak as a smaller airline supports the rating.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations. Today's action reflects the impact of the breadth and severity of the shock on the airport's credit quality. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that operational disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak will persist throughout 2020, causing a high level of uncertainty and making an upgrade unlikely. The stable outlook reflects the ample liquidity available to withstand the outbreak and Moody's expectation that enplanements will recover significantly over the next two to three years to support the current rating levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Return to near normal operating conditions and passenger levels at the airport

-Clarity of the scope, timing, and costs of the portions of the airport development plan.

-DSCR by net revenue above 1.50x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Meaningful loss of connecting service by Delta in excess of losses at other Delta connecting hubs

-Significant cost overruns or schedule delays

-Liquidity below 300 days cash on hand

-DSCR below 1.15x

LEGAL SECURITY

The debt is secured by a pledge of net revenues of the airport system. PFCs are not pledged to bonds but may be used to pay debt service. Bond holders are protected by a rate covenant requiring 1.25x DSCR on a bond ordinance basis and an additional bonds test. The rate covenant allows for up to 25% of coverage from a rolling coverage account and debt service paid by PFCs is removed from the calculation. A common debt service reserve will be funded at the standard 3-prong test.

PROFILE

Salt Lake City (City of) UT Airport Enterprise is a department of Salt Lake City and operates three facilities: Salt Lake City International Airport, South Valley Regional Airport at West Jordan, and Tooele Valley Airport. Salt Lake City International airport is a large hub facility, located 5 miles northwest of the downtown Salt Lake City, that serves as a primary commercial air passenger and cargo service facility for the Salt Lake Valley, the State of Utah, and portions of southwestern Wyoming, southeastern Idaho, northeastern Nevada, and northwestern Colorado. South Valley Regional and Tooele Valley Airport are general aviation airports that serve the needs of corporate and private aircraft in the region.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Publicly-Managed-Airports-and-Related-Issuers--PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

