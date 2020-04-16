Moody's revises outlook to stable on San Francisco Airport Commission, CA; senior lien A1 affirmed

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 on San Francisco Airport Commission, CA's approximately $8.14 billion senior secured airport second series revenue bonds and A2 on subordinate commercial paper notes (bank bonds). The outlook has been revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the entrenched market position that San Francisco International Airport (SFO), maintains in the large and economically vibrant Bay Area; limited competition from airports that face lfewer restrictions that other secondary airports in large US regions, and significant but moderating construction risk on the airport's sizable $6.7 billion Ascent capital improvement plan. The Bay Area combined statistical area has the highest median family income of markets served by large hub airports, which supports high levels of air travel for the local population, and the region also provides a significant draw for tourism in normal operating conditions. The A1 rating considers Moody's expectation of adequate net revenue debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) around 1.1x (which exclude allowed contingency fund transfers) and liquidity between 350 and 400 days cash on hand if the fully residual airport lease agreement terms are extended after the current agreement expires in 2021.

The A2 rating for the bank bonds supporting the commercial paper program reflects the subordination to senior second series revenue bonds.

All ratings consider ample liquidity available to manage through the coronavirus outbreak, with existing liquidity covering more than 12 months of monthly outflows without any incoming cash flow received from any source, which is unlikely but could occur for short periods given credit stress at global airlines, concessionaires, and rental car companies. Liquidity will be additionally supported by cash grants provided by the recently passed CARES Act, which is available for any legal purpose of the airport. All ratings also consider Moody's expectation that demand for travel will remain depressed for a significant amount of time but will recover to adequate levels within three years.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations. Today's action reflects the impact on the airport's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the shock. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

Environmental risks also play an increasing factor in the rating. The airport is exposed to rising sea levels due to its location adjacent to the San Francisco Bay and the commission estimates that seawall fortification will be required with a preliminary estimate just below $600 million. The commission expects environmental reviews and design to take a few years, so additional leverage for the project would occur after the Ascent program.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that operational disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak will persist throughout 2020, causing a high level of uncertainty and making an upgrade unlikely. The stable outlook reflects the ample liquidity available to withstand the outbreak and Moody's expectation that enplanements will recover significantly over the next two to three years to support the current rating levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to near normal operating conditions and passenger levels at the airport

- Completion of 70% of the Ascent program by value or contracting of 90% within the current budget and program reserves

- Continued service additions by carriers that diversify the airport's revenue base and reduce its reliance on United Airlines for passenger traffic

- A new or extended lease agreement of significant term with similar or stronger rate recovery features

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Negative trends in the fundamental drivers of the service area economy that would reduce demand for long-haul and international air service beyond the coronavirus outbreak

- Slower than forecast traffic and revenue growth or increased or accelerated debt issuance that reduces the airports competitiveness relative to other airports, as would downsizing of operations by United that is not consistent with other major airlines

- Debt per enplanement and O&D enplanement significantly above current projected peak levels as well as DSCRs sustained below 1.25x on a bond ordinance basis and 1.05x excluding allowed contingency fund transfers

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net airport revenues on parity with all outstanding second series senior lien obligations. Commercial Paper is subordinate to senior bonds. The vast majority of the bonds are secured by the pooled Original Reserve Account which is required to be funded at maximum annual debt service (MADs), and the 2009 and 2017 reserve accounts are funded at the three-prong test. All reserve accounts are over-funded by cash and investments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable.

PROFILE

The San Francisco Airport Commission regenerates revenue solely from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). SFO is an international airport located 14 miles south of downtown San Francisco, California. It has flights to points throughout North America and is a major gateway to Europe and Asia. SFO is the largest airport in the Bay Area and the second busiest in California, after Los Angeles International Airport. The airport was served by 52 passenger airlines, including four LCCs that collectively provide nonstop service to 83 domestic and 53 international destinations before the current coronavirus outbreak.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

