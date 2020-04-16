Moody's revises outlook to stable on Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Auth., PA; affirms Baa3 on outstanding airport system revenue bonds

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirms Baa3 on Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority, PA's $129.05 million outstanding airport system revenue bonds and revises the outlook to stable from positive. The authority also has $796,774 notes payable outstanding.

RATING RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating of the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority (SARAA or authority) is based on its market position providing air service to Harrisburg and the surrounding area as well as the highly competitive broader area, which has two large-hubs in a reasonable driving distance. The rating also reflects the stable service area economy, which is supported by the presence of the state capital, and that resulted in 16.8% enplanements increase in 2019, following fiscal 2018 which had 8.6% growth. The authority is highly levered with narrow financial metrics, including debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which has averaged 1.10x since 2015.

Until the coronavirus impact, the airport had a trend of enplanement growth following a stable performance historically. Even with some volatility linked to airline carriers coming in and out of the market financial metrics demonstrated steady improvement. In 2018 and 2019, the airport saw an enplanement increase which positively impacted financial metrics and CPE, though just at a slightly better position than the 10-year average level performance. With the negative impact rising from the coronavirus influence in air travel demand, enplanements will be significantly lower in 2020 and recovery will lag the economy and likely other airports. This will further pressure the historically narrow financial metrics such as coverage and liquidity. The authority doesn't have any plan to issue new debt, therefore leverage, measured by adjusted debt to O&D enplanement, is expected to be negatively impacted in the short term mainly due enplanement declines. Thereafter it is expected to continue to decrease even with a flat enplanement trend due to the debt amortizing profile.

The expired airline agreements leave the airlines unrestricted if they choose to significantly reduce their presence at the airport in the wake of the coronavirus. The airline agreements have provided crucial credit support in light of historically narrow financial metrics.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that have resulted in severe restrictions on air travel and thus cancellations of airline flights in addition to the closing of borders, mandatory quarantine measures and enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on SARAA, in which we expect a material reduction in air travel activity.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook considers the impact from the coronavirus in enplanements and consequent impact in financial metrics in the short term somewhat offset by management's measures to implement cost cuts and preserve the low liquidity in historical range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Quick recovery of airport operations in terms of enplanements to levels from before coronavirus impact

- Sustained enplanement and revenue growth that supports financial margins and total DSCRs above 1.10x on a net revenue basis

- Further reduction in CPE that continues to enhance the airport's competitiveness

- Liquidity above 300 days cash on hand

- Airline agreement renewal that continues to provide the airport with adequate coverage and service levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Slower than expected recovery of enplanements and operations levels at the airport

- Delayed airline agreement renewal and carriers ceasing to operate at the airport

- Change in operations at the airport that results in meaningful enplanement decrease

- An indication that any of the three legacy carriers serving the airport may significantly reduce their presence

- Liquidity below 100 days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the airport system. A debt service reserve fund is cash funded at maximum annual debt service. SARAA covenants to set rates so that net revenues (including rolling coverage of 25% of senior debt service) meet or exceed 1.25x senior lien debt service and 1.10x total (senior lien and subordinate lien) debt service. Senior lien bonds are protected by an additional bonds test requiring historical revenues (without coverage) to cover maximum annual senior lien debt service by 1.10x or a consultant certificate that after issuance the authority will be in compliance with the rate covenant. SARAA has no subordinate debt outstanding.

PROFILE

SARAA owns and operates Harrisburg International Airport (MDT), along with three small general aviation airports. The authority is an independent joint municipal authority created in 1997 under the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Act to assume ownership and control of the airports from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and includes the counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, and York; the cities of Harrisburg and York and the townships of Fairview and Lower Swatara.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

