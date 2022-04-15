Moody's revises outlook to stable on the City & County of San Francisco, CA; assigns Aaa to 2022-R1 GO bonds

Concurrently, Moody's downgrades Moscone Center COPs and LRBs

New York, April 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aaa rating to the City & County of San Francisco, CA's $370.7 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds Series 2022-R1. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Aaa ratings on the city's approximately $3 billion in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and the Aa1 and Aa2 ratings on approximately $830 million in lease-backed obligations. Moody's has also downgraded approximately $453.8 million of lease-backed obligations and certificates of participation (COPs) secured by leases of the city's Moscone Convention Center to Aa2 from Aa1. The outlook on all series of debt has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aaa GOULT rating largely reflects the city's outperformance relative to budget and its maintenance of a strong financial position through the pandemic. Property taxes levied against the city's primarily residential tax base have proven resilient and the city's balance sheet has been bolstered by significant pandemic-related aid. The city will continue to face several headwinds in the near term as various core revenue streams will be slow to rebound and key segments of the city's economy will continue to experience a sluggish recovery from the pandemic. Governance is a key driver of the rating action as the city's management demonstrated the ability to balance operations and maintain strong reserves during a period of extreme uncertainty.

The Aaa rating continues to reflect the city's very strong financial position, exceptionally large tax base, and status as a premier technology and innovation ecosystem. The city also benefits from very strong resident wealth and incomes and voter willingness to approve supplemental revenues. The city maintains a moderate combined debt, pension, OPEB, and lease burden.

The downgrade to Aa2 from Aa1 on lease revenue bonds and COPs secured by leases of the city's Moscone Convention Center reflects the anticipation of prolonged weakness in the dedicated, but unpledged, hotel gross receipts taxes that the city has earmarked for debt repayment. The weak performance of hotel tax revenues through the pandemic reduces the uplift provided by this revenue stream in prior years. The Aa2 lease rating, which is now two notches off the Aaa GOULT rating, also considers the less essential nature of the convention center in regards to government operations.

The affirmation of outstanding Aa1 ratings for lease-backed obligations reflect the standard one notch distinction from the city's Aaa GO bond rating, which we apply to abatement leases secured by more essential assets and to equipment leases where the term matches the useful life of the leased assets. The affirmation of outstanding Aa2 ratings for lease-backed obligations reflect the standard two notch distinction from the city's Aaa GO bond rating, which we apply to abatement leases secured by less essential assets.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects the expectation that the city's finances will remain strong in the near term despite modest projected deficits in fiscals 2022 and 2023. The stable outlook assumes the economic headwinds the city faces will linger and that the city's social risks, including income inequality, homelessness, and pandemic-related population decline will persist but remain manageable in the current outlook horizon. The stable outlook also incorporates our assumption that the city will be able to absorb various downward property reassessments through the remainder of calendar year 2022 and potentially into 2023 with only a modest impact on the city's tax base and general fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of the city's financial position to a materially weaker level

- Prolonged weakening of the city's economy including population loss, taxable value declines, and increased social pressures- Material increase in debt, pension or OPEB liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are paid from a voter-approved, unlimited ad valorem property tax pledge of all taxable property within the city boundaries.

The Lease Revenue Bonds Series 2008-1 and 2008-2, Refunding COPs Series 2011A and Certificates of Participation Series 2017B, rated Aa2, are secured by rental payments under standard abatement lease agreements for certain portions of the Moscone Convention Center, assets we consider less essential. The obligations are partially repaid with available, but non-pledged, revenue sources.

The remaining Aa1-rated obligations are secured by rental payments under standard abatement lease agreements for assets that we view as more essential or for equipment with a strong lease structure where the lease term matches the useful life of the leased assets. The Aa2-rated obligations are secured by rental payments under standard abatement lease agreements for assets that we view as less essential.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the current issuance will be used to refund the city's 2012D, 2012E, 2014A, 2014C, and 2014D GO bonds for net present value savings.

PROFILE

The City and County of San Francisco is the economic, employment and cultural center of the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California (Aa2 stable). The city encompasses over 93 square miles, of which 49 square miles are land, with the balance consisting of tidelands and a portion of the San Francisco Bay. Silicon Valley is about a 40-minute drive to the south, and the Napa/Sonoma wine country is about an hour drive to the north. The city has approximately 890,000 residents.

San Francisco's combined city-county organization is unique in California. The City is governed by a board of supervisors, elected from eleven districts, and a mayor who serves as chief executive officer, elected citywide. The City has over 36,000 employees and operates the San Francisco Airport Commission (A1 stable), San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Water Enterprise (Aa2 stable), Hetch Hetchy Water and Power, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (Aa2 negative), San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Enterprise (Aa2 stable), San Francisco Port Commission (Aa3 negative), Laguna Honda Hospital and CleanPowerSF (A2 stable).

