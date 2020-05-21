Moody's revises outlooks on Navios Holdings and Navios Logistics to negative

London, 21 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Navios Maritime Holdings,
Inc. ("Navios Holdings," "NM") and
its probability of default rating (PDR) at Caa1-PD. Moody's
simultaneously affirmed the rating of Navios Holdings' $650 million
senior secured first preferred ship mortgage notes due 2022 at Caa1 and
the rating of the $305 million senior secured notes due 2022 at
Caa2. The rating outlook was revised to negative from stable.
Further, Moody's today affirmed the CFR of Navios South American
Logistics Inc. ("Navios Logistics," "NSAL")
at B3, its PDR at B3-PD, its $100 million senior
secured term loan due 2021 at B1 and its $375 million senior unsecured
notes due 2022 at Caa1. NSAL's rating outlook was also revised
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's action with respect to Navios Holdings reflects primarily
Moody's expectation of increased uncertainty with respect to demand
for dry bulk shipments in the wake of coronavirus and related global economic
slowdown. In particular, the expected slowdown in GDP growth
in China, by far the largest importer of dry bulk goods, is
a concern. Moody's estimates that Chinese GDP will grow by
1% in 2020, down sharply from 6.1% in 2019.
The action also reflects Navios Holdings' weak liquidity.
Further, the action with respect to Navios Logistics reflects the
close ties between these entities including Navios Holdings 63.8%
equity ownership of Navios Logistics, as well as Navios Logistics'
support of Navios Holdings through extending a $70 million loan
to Navios Holdings
More positively, both Navios Holdings and Navios Logistics demonstrated
good performance in 2019. Navios Holdings was able to increase
its charter coverage and to reduce its leverage to 5.3x in 2019
from 7.4x in 2018. Navios Logistics benefitted from a lucrative
long-term contract it signed with Vale S.A. (Ba1
stable) to utilize its iron ore transshipment port, as well as improved
performance in its barge and cabotage segments. NSAL's leverage
reduced to 5.1x in 2019 from 7.1x in 2018. Still,
Moody's anticipates both Navios Holdings and Navios Logistics to
increase their leverage metrics as a result of market weakness in 2020.
Navios Holdings' Caa1 corporate family rating continues to reflect
(1) the company's large and diverse dry bulk fleet that is younger than
the industry average; (2) some indirect diversification in the logistics
business through Navios Logistics and stakes in various affiliated companies
present in the dry bulk, tanker and container shipping segments;
(3) its efficient operations as a result of the economies of scale because
of the overall size of the Navios Group incorporating over 200 vessels;
(4) its experienced management team; and (5) its reduced leverage.
Counterbalancing these strengths the rating also reflects (1) the potentially
unsustainable capital structure, also potentially evidenced by substantial
debt buybacks at a significant discount to par value leading to a risk
of distressed exchange; (2) the company's material exposure to the
dry bulk market; (3) the ongoing volatility in the Baltic Dry Index
(BDI), a key dry bulk benchmark; (4) limited revenue visibility
into and earnings volatility endemic to the commodity-based dry
bulk market; (5) downside risks from the overall slowdown in the
global macroeconomic environment, and (6) weak liquidity.
Navios Logistics CFR of B3 continues to reflect (1) the diversity of the
company's services, with port terminal, barge and cabotage
operations; (2) the 20-year contract with Vale S.A.
and recently increased use of NSAL's port by Vale; (3) a strong management
team with a successful track record of operations in the region;
(4) the company's declining leverage; (5) its geographic and customer
concentration; (6) the company's close ties with its controlling
shareholder, Navios Holdings; (7) risks related to operating
in relatively politically unstable countries; (8) the company's exposure
to cyclical markets and to adverse weather conditions, such as droughts
or floods, which affect agricultural production and river navigability.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The shipping industry,
where Navios Holdings and Navios Logistics operate, is significantly
affected by the shock. More specifically, the existing weaknesses
in Navios Holdings' and Navios Logistics 's credit profiles have
left them vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and the companies remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Navios Holdings and Navios Logistics of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
LIQUIDITY
Navios Holdings' liquidity is weak owing to reduced expected charter
rates and cash flows in the wake of coronavirus. The company had
$32.4 million of stand-alone cash at 31 December
2019. Navios Holdings is also facing $850 million of maturities
in 2022 (excluding NSAL), $305 million of which may be brought
forward to October 2021 under certain conditions.
Navios Logistics' liquidity is adequate with $45.6
million of cash at 31 December 2019 and consistent cash flows underpinned
by the Vale contract. However, the company is facing a $100
million term loan maturity in November 2021 and a $375 million
bond maturity in May 2022.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Caa1 rating on Navios Holdings' ship mortgage notes due 2022 is in
line with the CFR of Caa1 reflecting the potential for additional buybacks
of these notes resulting in a distressed exchange. The Caa2 rating
assigned to the senior secured notes due 2022 is notched down from Navios
Holdings' CFR to reflect the notes' junior most ranking behind significant
bank debt and ship mortgage notes.
Navios Logistics' senior secured term loan due 2021 is rated B1,
two notches above NSAL's B3 CFR, reflecting a strong security package.
NSAL's senior notes due 2022 are rated Caa1, one notch below
the CFR, reflecting their junior position in the capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although not expected in the near term, positive rating pressure
could occur if Navios Holdings successfully refinances its 7.375%
notes due 2022 and maintains leverage below 7.0x, while generating
positive free cash flow and improving its liquidity.
Negative rating pressure could result from a downturn in the dry bulk
market or a deterioration in the financial performance or value of its
investment holdings such that Navios Holdings' leverage increases and
is sustained beyond 8.0x debt/EBITDA. Any liquidity challenges
would also be a concern as would further material bond buybacks at a deep
discount, which could be classified as a distressed exchange and
a default under our definition.
Positive rating movement for NSAL would be likely if the rating of Navios
Holdings is upgraded and, at the same time, NSAL maintains
debt/ EBITDA below 5.5x and (funds from operations + interest)/interest
above 2.5x, together with an adequate liquidity profile.
Negative rating pressure could arise if (1) NSAL's liquidity profile
weakens materially, (2) its leverage deteriorates beyond 7.5x,
or (3) the rating of Navios Holdings is downgraded.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry
published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1100802.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. is a global vertically integrated
seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transhipment
of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain.
In 2019, Navios Holdings generated revenue of $482 million
and adjusted EBITDA of $304 million, as reported by the company.
Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the principal logistics
companies operating in the Hidrovia region river system in South America
providing waterborne transportation services for liquid and dry cargoes,
as well as port, storage and related services. In 2019,
Navios Logistics generated revenue of $228 million and EBITDA of
$104 million. Navios Holdings owns 63.8% of
NSAL, the remainder being held by the Argentinean Lopez family through
Peers Business Inc.
