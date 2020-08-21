Moody's revises rating class notations for several German and Swiss banks that benefit from sovereign or sub-sovereign support

Frankfurt am Main, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today revised rating class
descriptions for certain classes of obligations issued by Kreditanstalt
fuer Wiederaufbau, L-Bank, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank,
LfA Foerderbank Bayern, NRW.BANK, St. Galler
Kantonalbank and Zuercher Kantonalbank by adding the term "backed"
to the existing rating class description. The full list of impacted
rating classes is provided below by bank.
As explained in earlier press releases, these obligations benefit
from a guarantee provided by national or regional governments.
Today's revision adding the term "backed" to the rating
class description provides improved transparency as to the existence of
a guarantor which supports these ratings. While the benefit of
this support is articulated in Moody's published rating rationales
and is reflected in the existing ratings for each rating class,
modifying the description to identify these as backed classes more clearly
communicates our previously published credit views. No ratings
were affected by these revisions.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATING CLASSES
Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau
....Backed Long-term Bank Deposits,
from Long-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Short-term Bank Deposits,
from Short-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Senior Unsecured, from Senior
Unsecured
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, from
Senior Unsecured Shelf
....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN, from
Senior Unsecured MTN
....Backed Commercial Paper, from Commercial
Paper
....Backed Other Short Term, from Other
Short Term
Issuer: L-Bank
....Backed Long-term Bank Deposits,
from Long-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Short-term Bank Deposits,
from Short-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating,
from Long-term Issuer Rating
....Backed Senior Unsecured, from Senior
Unsecured
....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN, from
Senior Unsecured MTN
....Backed Subordinate MTN, from Subordinate
MTN
....Backed Commercial Paper, from Commercial
Paper
....Backed Other Short Term, from Other
Short Term
Issuer: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
....Backed Long-term Bank Deposits,
from Long-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Short-term Bank Deposits,
from Short-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Senior Unsecured, from Senior
Unsecured
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, from
Senior Unsecured Shelf
....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN, from
Senior Unsecured MTN
....Backed Subordinate, from Subordinate
....Backed Commercial Paper, from Commercial
Paper
....Backed Other Short Term, from Other
Short Term
Issuer: LfA Foerderbank Bayern
....Backed Long-term Bank Deposits,
from Long-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Short-term Bank Deposits,
from Short-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Senior Unsecured, from Senior
Unsecured
Issuer: NRW.BANK
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating,
from Long-term Issuer Rating
....Backed Short-term Issuer Rating,
from Short-term Issuer Rating
....Backed Senior Unsecured, from Senior
Unsecured
....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN, from
Senior Unsecured MTN
....Backed Commercial Paper, from Commercial
Paper
....Backed Other Short Term, from Other
Short Term
Issuer: St. Galler Kantonalbank
....Backed Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, from Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
....Backed Short-term Counterparty
Risk Rating, from Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
....Backed Long-term Bank Deposits,
from Long-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Short-term Bank Deposits,
from Short-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Senior Unsecured, from Senior
Unsecured
....Backed Long-term Counterparty Risk
Assessment, from Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment
....Backed Short-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment, from Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment
Issuer: Zuercher Kantonalbank
....Backed Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, from Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
....Backed Short-term Counterparty
Risk Rating, from Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
....Backed Long-term Bank Deposits,
from Long-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Short-term Bank Deposits,
from Short-term Bank Deposits
....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating,
from Long-term Issuer Rating
....Backed Senior Unsecured, from Senior
Unsecured
....Backed Long-term Counterparty Risk
Assessment, from Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment
....Backed Short-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment, from Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment
This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For
any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
Bernhard Held
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454