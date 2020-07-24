Moody's revises rating outlook to negative; affirms FirstEnergy Corp.'s Baa3 rating

Approximately $25 billion of debt affected

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") revised FirstEnergy Corp.'s (FirstEnergy) rating outlook to negative from stable. FirstEnergy's ratings, including its Baa3 senior unsecured rating, were affirmed.

On Tuesday, 21 July, a criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio by the U.S Attorney that alleges illegal activities were conducted with respect to House Bill 6, legislation that provides financial support for two nuclear power plants in Ohio with a total generating capacity of 2,176 MW.[1] FirstEnergy, along with a former subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., are implicated in the illegal activity. FirstEnergy Solutions emerged from bankruptcy reorganization on 27 February 2020, and now operates as an independent organization, Energy Harbor Corp.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"We see the criminal complaint as a potential sign of higher corporate governance risk and we expect more information will become available over the next few months," stated Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst. "But we see the current set of facts as being insufficient to derail the fundamental improvements across FirstEnergy's underlying regulated utilities."

The possible corporate governance failure is directly related to the board's organizational structure, compliance and reporting standards, policies and procedures. The complaint also raises questions around management's credibility and track record. However, the level of uncertainty around the complaint remains very high.

FirstEnergy's Baa3 rating incorporates our view that the company will maintain an improving credit profile. FirstEnergy is a large utility holding company with regulated utility operations across six regulatory jurisdictions, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), all of which we see as being credit supportive. FirstEnergy has approximately $23 billion of rate base, including 33% under FERC, 25% in Pennsylvania, 17% of which is in Ohio, and roughly 11% in and New Jersey. FirstEnergy remains highly leveraged, with approximately $24.7 billion of debt, with more than 35% of debt issued at the parent holding company level. Post 2020, we expect FirstEnergy to produce financial credit metrics, including cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt around 12% over the next two years.

Rating Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the high levels of uncertainty around FirstEnergy's potential corporate governance risk, specifically related to the complaint. However, we expect FirstEnergy's large and diversified regulated utility operations to remain stable, and that the investigation will not materially change the constructive regulatory relationships on a permanent basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

A rating could be upgraded if FirstEnergy's financial metrics improve such that its CFO pre-WC to debt is above 14% on a sustained basis; and if parent debt is reduced below 25% of consolidated debt.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating could be downgraded if FirstEnergy's corporate governance risk is higher than we understood through the ongoing investigation of the criminal complaint filed on 21 July; or the company is found to be engaged in illegal activities, resulting in significant financial pressure. Also, a rating downgrade could be considered if FirstEnergy's financial metrics deteriorate such that its CFO pre-WC to debt falls below 11% on a sustained basis; or if the parent debt level increases significantly.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a fully regulated utility holding company, serving approximately six million customers in five states through its utility operations. FirstEnergy's total rate base is approximately $23 billion with about $8 billion of FERC-regulated transmissions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FirstEnergy Corp.

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FirstEnergy Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

[1] United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Case No. 1:20-MJ-00526 17-Jul-2020

