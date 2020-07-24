Moody's revises rating outlook to negative; affirms FirstEnergy Corp.'s Baa3 rating

Approximately $25 billion of debt affected
New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") revised
FirstEnergy Corp.'s (FirstEnergy) rating outlook to negative
from stable. FirstEnergy's ratings, including its Baa3 senior
unsecured rating, were affirmed.
On Tuesday, 21 July, a criminal complaint was filed in the
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio by
the U.S Attorney that alleges illegal activities were conducted
with respect to House Bill 6, legislation that provides financial
support for two nuclear power plants in Ohio with a total generating capacity
of 2,176 MW.[1] FirstEnergy, along with a former
subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., are implicated
in the illegal activity. FirstEnergy Solutions emerged from bankruptcy
reorganization on 27 February 2020, and now operates as an independent
organization, Energy Harbor Corp.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"We see the criminal complaint as a potential sign of higher corporate
governance risk and we expect more information will become available over
the next few months," stated Jairo Chung, Moody's
analyst. "But we see the current set of facts as being insufficient
to derail the fundamental improvements across FirstEnergy's underlying
regulated utilities."
The possible corporate governance failure is directly related to the board's
organizational structure, compliance and reporting standards,
policies and procedures. The complaint also raises questions around
management's credibility and track record. However,
the level of uncertainty around the complaint remains very high.
FirstEnergy's Baa3 rating incorporates our view that the company
will maintain an improving credit profile. FirstEnergy is a large
utility holding company with regulated utility operations across six regulatory
jurisdictions, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC), all of which we see as being credit supportive. FirstEnergy
has approximately $23 billion of rate base, including 33%
under FERC, 25% in Pennsylvania, 17% of which
is in Ohio, and roughly 11% in and New Jersey. FirstEnergy
remains highly leveraged, with approximately $24.7
billion of debt, with more than 35% of debt issued at the
parent holding company level. Post 2020, we expect FirstEnergy
to produce financial credit metrics, including cash flow from operations
excluding working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt around 12%
over the next two years.
Rating Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the high levels of uncertainty around FirstEnergy's
potential corporate governance risk, specifically related to the
complaint. However, we expect FirstEnergy's large and
diversified regulated utility operations to remain stable, and that
the investigation will not materially change the constructive regulatory
relationships on a permanent basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
A rating could be upgraded if FirstEnergy's financial metrics improve
such that its CFO pre-WC to debt is above 14% on a sustained
basis; and if parent debt is reduced below 25% of consolidated
debt.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A rating could be downgraded if FirstEnergy's corporate governance
risk is higher than we understood through the ongoing investigation of
the criminal complaint filed on 21 July; or the company is found
to be engaged in illegal activities, resulting in significant financial
pressure. Also, a rating downgrade could be considered if
FirstEnergy's financial metrics deteriorate such that its CFO pre-WC
to debt falls below 11% on a sustained basis; or if the parent
debt level increases significantly.
FirstEnergy Corp. is a fully regulated utility holding company,
serving approximately six million customers in five states through its
utility operations. FirstEnergy's total rate base is approximately
$23 billion with about $8 billion of FERC-regulated
transmissions.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: FirstEnergy Corp.
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: FirstEnergy Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio,
Case No. 1:20-MJ-00526 17-Jul-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jairo Chung
VP - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653