Moody's revises rating outlook to stable from negative and affirms Ba1 rating on Brooklyn Events Center, LLC's PILOT Revenue Bonds

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has revised Brooklyn Events Center, LLC's (ArenaCo) rating outlook to stable from negative and has concurrently affirmed the Ba1 rating on the PILOT Revenue Bonds, Series 2009 (Barclays Center Project), PILOT Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2016A (Barclays Center) and PILOT Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2016B (Barclays Center) (Federally Taxable). The bonds were issued by the Brooklyn Arena Local Development Corporation that served as the conduit issuer.

Brooklyn Events Center, LLC (ArenaCo) subleases the Arena (the Barclays Center) from the Brooklyn Arena Local Development Corporation (BaldCo) that subleases the Arena from the Empire State Development that owns the Arena and the land on which it sits. The Arena is a venue for sports and entertainment events that serves as the home court for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA's New York Liberty.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brooklyn Arena Local Development Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Ba1

....Underlying Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Ba1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brooklyn Events Center, LLC

....Senior Secured Regular/Bond Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brooklyn Events Center, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative and ratings affirmations reflect the demonstrated equity support from ownership coupled with the continued cashflow improvement at the Arena that should reduce its reliance on future equity support over time. We expect ownership to continue to provide equity support, if needed, to ensure the Arena has sufficient funds to cover its operating costs, including debt service, without drawing on any indenture required debt service reserve funds. Ownership has a very high incentive to provide liquidity support to ArenaCo, if needed, because of the Arena's long-term revenue generating potential that contributes to the high franchise value of the team. This strong governance is a key driver of the revision of the outlook to stable from negative.

This equity support reflects not only the owner's commitment to the team and ArenaCo, but also compliance with the operating support agreement that has proven to provide strong governance support during downside events like the pandemic. ArenaCo's owner, Joseph Tsai, has signed an operating support agreement with the NBA whereby he unconditionally and irrevocably agrees to provide the Nets and ArenaCo with all amounts necessary to meet their expenses and payment obligations, including the PILOTs, if necessary. This obligation has not only been honored to date, but there has been additional equity funded capital investment in the Arena that is expected to continue, as well as additional investment in the team as well. In addition to the operating support agreement, the Nets benefit from a consent letter with the NBA that allows the team to access the league's support, including liquidity, an important credit consideration for ArenaCo in the unlikely event of a worst-case scenario. The NBA consent letter affords the NBA the right to bundle and sell the team with the Arena to repay any overdue and uncured PILOTs, which provides the owner with another strong incentive to continue to make the PILOT payments.

The Ba1 rating reflects the strength and value of the Nets franchise, which includes the Arena, located in the strongest and most affluent media market in the US, coupled with the Nets' non-relocation agreement that ties the team to the Arena and provides a degree of long-term cash flow predictability. The rating incorporates the higher share of contractually obligated income in the form of naming rights, sponsorships, and suites agreements that will fluctuate with team performance over time. The rating also considers the improvement in the team's performance that has resulted in attendance growth. This has positioned the Nets in the top half of the NBA for average annual attendance for the first time since moving into the Arena in 2012, according to attendance figures from ESPN.com. This improvement should help drive demand for suites, premium seating and tickets as well as sponsorships. We have seen improvement in some recent sponsorship deals and there is upside potential in the next few years as the owners implement their strategy related to these outstanding agreements.

The rating incorporates the continued recovery in other live events at the Arena that are a large generator of excess cashflow and are key to ArenaCo's long-term recovery. While the number of events continues to increase, the margins earned, and total number of events will need to continue to grow over the next few years before a new stabilized level of annual events is reached. The pent-up demand for live entertainment helps this recovery but current total demand has remained about 10% to 15% below pre-pandemic levels. We expect this to improve over time as well. The rating also incorporates the strong liquidity, including a cash-funded debt service reserve fund equal to 12 months of average annual debt service and a cash-funded strike/liquidity reserve equal to 50% of average annual debt service.

OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our view that ArenaCo will continue to recover from the pandemic and will require less equity support in the future as ArenaCo's cashflow continues to improve. The stable outlook incorporates our view that ownership will continue to provide equity support as needed to ensure ArenaCo has sufficient funds to cover its operating costs, including debt service, without drawing on any indenture required liquidity reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• ArenaCo's annual cashflows generate annual debt service coverage ratios of at least 1.40x on a sustained basis without any equity support.

• Reduction in leverage or debt service that reduces the need for margins to grow over the long-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Any question that needed equity support may be delayed or not provided in a timely manner.

• A draw on the debt service reserve fund.

• Change in ownership resulting in less credit supportive owners where equity support is questioned.

OBLIGOR PROFILE

Brooklyn Events Center, LLC (ArenaCo) is a special purpose entity created to manage the construction, operations and maintenance of the Arena. Empire State Development owns the Arena and the land on which it sits, which is leased to the Brooklyn Arena Local Development Corporation (BALDCo), the issuer of the PILOT bonds. BALDCo subleases the Arena to ArenaCo, and ArenaCo is obligated to make Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs) to the PILOT Trustee, which has agreed to remit the PILOT payments to the PILOT Trustee that directs the payments to bondholders via the PILOT Bond Trustee.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022

