Moody's revises rating outlook to stable from negative and affirms Ba1 rating on Brooklyn Events Center, LLC's PILOT Revenue Bonds

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
revised Brooklyn Events Center, LLC's (ArenaCo) rating outlook
to stable from negative and has concurrently affirmed the Ba1 rating on
the PILOT Revenue Bonds, Series 2009 (Barclays Center Project),
PILOT Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2016A (Barclays Center) and
PILOT Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2016B (Barclays Center) (Federally
Taxable). The bonds were issued by the Brooklyn Arena Local Development
Corporation that served as the conduit issuer.
Brooklyn Events Center, LLC (ArenaCo) subleases the Arena (the Barclays
Center) from the Brooklyn Arena Local Development Corporation (BaldCo)
that subleases the Arena from the Empire State Development that owns the
Arena and the land on which it sits. The Arena is a venue for sports
and entertainment events that serves as the home court for the NBA's Brooklyn
Nets and the WNBA's New York Liberty.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Brooklyn Arena Local Development Corporation
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed
Ba1
....Underlying Senior Secured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Ba1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Brooklyn Events Center, LLC
....Senior Secured Regular/Bond Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Brooklyn Events Center, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of the outlook to stable from negative and ratings affirmations
reflect the demonstrated equity support from ownership coupled with the
continued cashflow improvement at the Arena that should reduce its reliance
on future equity support over time. We expect ownership to continue
to provide equity support, if needed, to ensure the Arena
has sufficient funds to cover its operating costs, including debt
service, without drawing on any indenture required debt service
reserve funds. Ownership has a very high incentive to provide liquidity
support to ArenaCo, if needed, because of the Arena's
long-term revenue generating potential that contributes to the
high franchise value of the team. This strong governance is a key
driver of the revision of the outlook to stable from negative.
This equity support reflects not only the owner's commitment to
the team and ArenaCo, but also compliance with the operating support
agreement that has proven to provide strong governance support during
downside events like the pandemic. ArenaCo's owner,
Joseph Tsai, has signed an operating support agreement with the
NBA whereby he unconditionally and irrevocably agrees to provide the Nets
and ArenaCo with all amounts necessary to meet their expenses and payment
obligations, including the PILOTs, if necessary. This
obligation has not only been honored to date, but there has been
additional equity funded capital investment in the Arena that is expected
to continue, as well as additional investment in the team as well.
In addition to the operating support agreement, the Nets benefit
from a consent letter with the NBA that allows the team to access the
league's support, including liquidity, an important credit
consideration for ArenaCo in the unlikely event of a worst-case
scenario. The NBA consent letter affords the NBA the right to bundle
and sell the team with the Arena to repay any overdue and uncured PILOTs,
which provides the owner with another strong incentive to continue to
make the PILOT payments.
The Ba1 rating reflects the strength and value of the Nets franchise,
which includes the Arena, located in the strongest and most affluent
media market in the US, coupled with the Nets' non-relocation
agreement that ties the team to the Arena and provides a degree of long-term
cash flow predictability. The rating incorporates the higher share
of contractually obligated income in the form of naming rights,
sponsorships, and suites agreements that will fluctuate with team
performance over time. The rating also considers the improvement
in the team's performance that has resulted in attendance growth.
This has positioned the Nets in the top half of the NBA for average annual
attendance for the first time since moving into the Arena in 2012,
according to attendance figures from ESPN.com. This improvement
should help drive demand for suites, premium seating and tickets
as well as sponsorships. We have seen improvement in some recent
sponsorship deals and there is upside potential in the next few years
as the owners implement their strategy related to these outstanding agreements.
The rating incorporates the continued recovery in other live events at
the Arena that are a large generator of excess cashflow and are key to
ArenaCo's long-term recovery. While the number of
events continues to increase, the margins earned, and total
number of events will need to continue to grow over the next few years
before a new stabilized level of annual events is reached. The
pent-up demand for live entertainment helps this recovery but current
total demand has remained about 10% to 15% below pre-pandemic
levels. We expect this to improve over time as well. The
rating also incorporates the strong liquidity, including a cash-funded
debt service reserve fund equal to 12 months of average annual debt service
and a cash-funded strike/liquidity reserve equal to 50%
of average annual debt service.
OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that ArenaCo will continue
to recover from the pandemic and will require less equity support in the
future as ArenaCo's cashflow continues to improve. The stable
outlook incorporates our view that ownership will continue to provide
equity support as needed to ensure ArenaCo has sufficient funds to cover
its operating costs, including debt service, without drawing
on any indenture required liquidity reserves.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
• ArenaCo's annual cashflows generate annual debt service coverage
ratios of at least 1.40x on a sustained basis without any equity
support.
• Reduction in leverage or debt service that reduces the need for
margins to grow over the long-term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
• Any question that needed equity support may be delayed or not provided
in a timely manner.
• A draw on the debt service reserve fund.
• Change in ownership resulting in less credit supportive owners
where equity support is questioned.
OBLIGOR PROFILE
Brooklyn Events Center, LLC (ArenaCo) is a special purpose entity
created to manage the construction, operations and maintenance of
the Arena. Empire State Development owns the Arena and the land
on which it sits, which is leased to the Brooklyn Arena Local Development
Corporation (BALDCo), the issuer of the PILOT bonds. BALDCo
subleases the Arena to ArenaCo, and ArenaCo is obligated to make
Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs) to the PILOT Trustee, which has
agreed to remit the PILOT payments to the PILOT Trustee that directs the
payments to bondholders via the PILOT Bond Trustee.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1313741.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
