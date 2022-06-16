Moody's revises the State System of Higher Education's (PA) outlook to negative; assigns A1 to the Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania's (PA) revenue bonds

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the State System of Higher Education, PA's (PASSHE) outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its Aa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings as well as its A1 revenue bond ratings based on master lease agreements with various constituent institutions and affiliated support foundations. Moody's has also assigned an A1 rating to The Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania proposed $48 million of Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (The Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania Project) to be issued through the Indiana County Industrial Development Authority. The assigned A1 ratings are based on a master lease agreement between PASSHE (lessee) and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (lessee) and the Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania (lessor). PASSHE had total outstanding debt of about $2.9 billion at fiscal end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to negative from stable for the State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is largely driven by an ongoing trend of heightened student demand difficulties that will continue to strain the system's operating performance and debt affordability. Elevated competition and weak in-state demographics (a social consideration under Moody's ESG framework) will further impede the system's ability to stabilize net tuition revenue following a sustained period of decline. While management continues to make strides in reducing systemwide expenses and it reports a significant requested increase in state funding for fiscal 2023, both operating margins and debt service coverage will remain constrained over the near-term.

The affirmation of PASSHE's Aa3 Issuer rating is supported by its ample liquidity, substantial wealth and scale, and strong institutional leadership. As the largest provider of higher education in Pennsylvania, the system maintains its significant importance as a regional economic driver despite its enrollment challenges. The ongoing system redesign initiative, which includes campus integrations and a $250 million of systemwide expense reduction target over a multi-year period, presents an opportunity to preserve longer-term credit quality. However, these redesign efforts carry considerable execution risks and may be insufficient to sustainably improve financial results and student demand. Further, an elevated direct and adjusted debt burden serve as additional constraints to credit quality.

The affirmation of PASSHE's Aa3 revenue bond ratings reflect its issuer rating and relatively broad array of pledged revenues.

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 ratings for the student housing revenue bonds of affiliated university foundations are based on the support from PASSHE provided under the master lease agreements and its commitment to pay debt service on the associated bonds. The one notch differential between PASSHE's unsecured general obligation rating and that of these bonds reflects the flow of funds that are distinct from the system's directly-issued debt. Nonetheless, there is limited likelihood of insufficient or late payments to bond trustee given the system's strategic interest in these projects, a history of supporting underperforming housing facilities, and the centralized control and oversight of PASSHE's member institutions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of ongoing student demand difficulties leading to a continued trend of thin operating performance and below 1x debt service coverage through fiscal 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Outsized increase in financial reserves, providing for substantially stronger coverage of adjusted debt and expenses

- Significant and sustained improvement in student demand and revenue growth, leading to a material improvement in operating performance and debt affordability - For the bonds secured by the master leases - an improvement in credit quality of PASSHE

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to generate above 1x debt service coverage by fiscal 2023 and make meaningful progress towards improving consolidated operating performance to restore double-digit EBIDA margins

- Material decline in unrestricted liquidity relative to expenses - Weakening of the state's credit profile or pullback of Commonwealth support - For the bonds secured by the master leases - a deterioration in credit quality of PASSHE or interruption of payment mechanisms that causes insufficient or delayed debt service payments to bond trustee

LEGAL SECURITY

All revenue bonds of the system (Aa3 negative) are on parity and are unsecured general obligations of the system backed by its full faith and credit.

Certain series of student housing bonds (A1 negative), including the proposed Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds, are secured under master lease agreements between the system and individual constituent universities and affiliated foundations. Under the agreements, the system is obligated to make lease payments equal to annual debt service on the associated project bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2022 bonds will be used to refund in entirety the outstanding Series 2008 variable rate demand bonds of the Foundation for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

PROFILE

PASSHE is a multi-campus system that was created by the State System of Higher Education Act of November 12, 1982. All of the universities have longer histories as teaching colleges, with the latest founded in 1893. The Act also established a Board of Governors and the Office of the Chancellor. With about 89,000 headcount students, PASSHE is Pennsylvania's largest provider of higher education and one of the nation's largest public university systems.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) is a constituent member of the State System of Higher Education. The university serves over 9,000 students at its main campus northeast of Pittsburgh as well two regional campuses.

The Foundation for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania is the primary supporting foundation for IUP that is primarily responsible for managing nearly $250 million of combined endowment funds and real estate assets as well as supporting the fundraising initiatives for the benefit of IUP.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

