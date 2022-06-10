Moody's revises the University of Toledo's (OH) outlook to stable; affirms A2 ratings

New York, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the University of Toledo's (OH) outlook to stable from negative and affirmed its outstanding A2 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The university had about $284 million of debt outstanding at fiscal end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to stable from negative is largely driven by the university's ability to manage through a recent period of challenges on multiple fronts. Through sound financial strategy, a governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework, the university is poised to sustain its improved operating performance and liquidity despite ongoing revenue difficulties. Management has articulated a multifaceted strategy to reposition the clinical enterprise and strengthen the student pipeline to improve both the long-term competitive and financial position of the consolidated enterprise. The ability to achieve success on these strategies will be important determinants of credit quality moving forward.

The affirmation of the University of Toledo's A2 rating incorporates its important regional role as a large provider of public higher education and health care services. Sizeable wealth provides strong coverage of direct debt but considerably narrower coverage of adjusted debt including the unfunded pension liability. Recent years of asset appreciation drove a material strengthening in unrestricted liquidity contributing to significantly improved operating flexibility. While the university continues to implement strategies to improve the competitive profile at both the educational and clinical enterprises, the ongoing student and patient demand headwinds will continue to strain revenue growth. Favorably, good budget discipline will help maintain fiscal balance and stable liquidity, even as federal pandemic aid ends and expense pressures materialize.

The affirmation of the A2 revenue bond ratings reflect the university's issuer rating, relatively broad array of pledged revenues, and good coverage of debt service from those revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the university will manage budgets accordingly to sustain balanced financial operations and stable liquidity. It also incorporates our expectations of a successful execution of the various repositioning strategies deployed at both the educational and clinical enterprises.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening in strategic positioning, reflected by a sustained improvement in both student and clinical operations

- Consistent ability to achieve double-digit EBIDA margins - Substantial improvement in financial reserve coverage of total adjusted debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to achieve successful outcomes on the repositioning strategies at both the educational and clinical enterprises, leading to weaker student and patient demand

- Sustained return to deficit financial operations - Erosion in unrestricted monthly liquidity coverage of expenses

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are on parity and secured by a broad pledge of General Receipts, including virtually all legally available revenues with the exception of state appropriations and restricted gifts. There is no debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

University of Toledo is a large, comprehensive public university situated in Ohio's fourth most populous city. It offers diverse undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs, including offerings in all seven professional fields: business, education, engineering, law, medicine, nursing and pharmacy. In fiscal 2021, the university generated $967 million of operating revenues and enrolled about 14,500 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021.

