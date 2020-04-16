Moody's revises the outlook for Miami-Dade County's, FL Aviation Revenue Bonds to stable

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on the aviation revenue bonds of Miami-Dade County, Florida to stable from positive. Miami International Airport (MIA) is the primary airport run by the Miami-Dade County Aviation Department. The A2 ratings on the airport's $2.2 billion of rated debt have been affirmed. The airport also has $3.3 billion of debt that is not rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action was prompted by the coronavirus outbreak in the US and its impact on MIA as well as the broader US and Latin American economies. Government prohibitions around international travel and recommendations against unnecessary domestic travel are driving more people to cancel or not book travel. The estimated severity of loss and the potential for a slower recovery of travel demand make a return to stability in the second half of the year unlikely for US airports overall, and potentially longer for MIA given its international focus. The airport system has a reasonable level of financial resiliency, and could withstand an 8% reduction of FY 2020 operating revenue before turning to the airlines for rate recovery as well as approximately a year of cash for more immediate needs.

Fundamentally, the airport remains one of the nation's major gateways to Central and South America as well as the Caribbean, and the airport with largest amount of cargo transshipment by weight in the lower-48 states. The airport's strong market position is tempered by its high cost relative to other American Airlines hubs, high leverage, high annual debt service through final maturity, a weaker than standard debt service reserve fund requirement and the potential for debt for longer-term terminal projects. Taken together, the airport system remains well positioned in the A2 range.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook from positive to stable reflects the reduced financial flexibility due to lower airport system enplanements and revenues in 2020 due to the coronavirus. It also reflects the uncertainty around the length of governmental restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the length of time before an eventual recovery of its credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-MIA enplanements and revenues return to pre-coronavirus levels

-Capital improvement plans which limit increased leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Declines in traffic and/or a recovery that materially lags behind US airports as a whole

-Significant capital cost increases that increase debt per O&D passenger above $600

-Reduction in unrestricted liquidity below 250 days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a first lien on net airport revenues. The rate covenant requires that airline rates and charges be set to achieve at least 120% coverage of annual debt service. Rolling coverage is allowed and can include balances in the improvement fund as offsets to annual debt service. The debt service reserve requirement is half of maximum annual debt service.

PROFILE

Miami International Airport (MIA) is a FAA large-hub owned and operated by the aviation department of Miami-Dade County, located seven miles west of downtown Miami on approximately 3,230 acres. The aviation department also operates three general aviation airports owned by the county: Miami-Opa Loka Executive Airport (OPF), Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport (X51) and Miami Executive Airport (TMB) as well as the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport (TNT). The county also owns the Opa-Locka West Airport (X46), which was decommissioned in 2006.

MIA has four runways, two of which can accommodate all passenger aircraft currently in use. The terminal complex has a single passenger terminal with six concourses (D, E, F, G, H and J). The Federal Inspection Services serving international arrivals are located in concourse D, E and J. The airport also owns a 259-room hotel near concourse E. MIA has approximately 8,400 parking spaces across various garage structures and surface lots. The Florida Department of Transportation financed and constructed a rental car center in the Miami Intermodal Center, which also connects the airport's automated people mover with the Metrorail.

MIA operates under a residual cost recovery framework, with an Airline Use Agreement in place though April 30, 2030.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

