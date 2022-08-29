Moody's revises the outlook for Sacramento Municipal Utility District, CA to positive from stable; affirms Aa3 rating

New York, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Aa3 rating on Sacramento Municipal Utility District, CA 's (SMUD) rated revenue bonds. The outlook has been changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action considers SMUD's consistently strong financial metrics including healthy and stable fixed obligation coverage levels supported by solid liquidity. The district has averaged more than 2.0x coverage of fixed obligations and 216 days cash on hand over the last three audited fiscal years, consistent with prior years and in-excess of district policy.

The ratings are also supported by SMUD's position as a monopoly service provider to a high-quality, growing underlying service territory with extremely competitive rates. In 2021, SMUD's rates averaged 45% below those of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, the area investor-owned utility, and 27% below Los Angeles Department of Water & Power. SMUD has also demonstrated a strong and consistent willingness and ability to recover costs through rate adjustments, with a proactive rate setting strategy supported by a diversified power portfolio. In 2021, the board approved rate proposals including rate increases of 1.5% in 2022 and 2.0% in 2023.

The credit profile is tempered by a large capital spending program with roughly $2 billion of expenditures in the 2022-2026 period intended to achieve SMUD's goal of eliminating its reliance on carbon energy sources by 2030 ("2030 Zero Carbon"), an elevated adjusted debt profile that includes meaningful pension liabilities (based on Moody's adjusted pension obligation calculation), and exposure to environmental risks including wildfires, which is mitigated through a robust wildfire management program including recent projects to underground wires in areas of high fire risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our view of SMUD's exceptional management team and practices that we expect will continue to deliver consistently strong financial results while progressing on SMUD's substantial capital plans to meet an aggressive 2030 Zero Carbon objective. Other examples of SMUD's forward thinking management include SMUD being first amongst the California publicly owned utilities to increase rates to fund wildfire prevention measures. SMUD was also an early adopter of time-of-day rates which has helped to address the system's reliance on solar generation and has implemented a variety of reserve funds into rates which helps to manage the district's reliance on hydrology as a power resource. SMUD established a facilities charge 7 years ago and has gradually phased it in so it is largely indifferent to distributive generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of strong financial metrics and liquidity position, with fixed charge coverage ratios around 2x and about 150 days cash on hand

- Successful progress towards meeting its 2030 Zero Carbon targets - Continued rate competitiveness that provides capacity for future rate increases

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening financial metrics or liquidity position below targets

- Capital program experiences major challenges or cost overruns that substantially weaken financial metrics - Occurrence of a large unforeseen liability due to wildfire damage

LEGAL SECURITY

Revenue bond pledge is the net revenues of SMUD's electric system; rate covenant is 1.20x; and the additional bonds test is satisfactory with a test that includes 1.25x coverage by net revenues for 12 of 24 month prior period, adjusted for new rates. Bonds issued after 2004 do not have an indentured debt service reserve fund. Instead, SMUD restricts a portion of interest and principal on a monthly basis to fund its debt service.

PROFILE

Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) is a public utility serving the City of Sacramento (Aa2 stable), California's state capital, as well as a portion of the large surrounding area. The utility serves a 900 square mile area with a population of about 1.5 million and serves the city as well as most of Sacramento County (A1 stable) and portions of Placer (Aa1) and Yolo counties. The district is an unregulated electric utility with an elected autonomous board that sets rates and policies. The independently run community-owned utility began operations on December 31, 1946 and is now the sixth largest community-owned electric utility in the nation.

The utility's power supply resources include about 58% of owned generation facilities and local natural gas fired plants and 42% of purchased power including renewable energy sources which supply 34% of available supply resources. About 21% of total power capacity is from the Upper American River Project- hydroelectric generation which provides low cost energy but can be a variable resource owing to weather.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

