Related Issuers Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, NY Related Research Credit Opinion: Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, NY: Update to credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's affirms the State of New York's Aa1 GO rating; outlook revised to negative Rating Action: Moody's assigns A1 to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY's Transportation Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2020C; rating under review for downgrade Rating Action: Moody's places Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY's Transportation Revenue Bond and BAN ratings under review for downgrade Rating Action: Moody's revises the outlook for Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, NY to negative 08 Apr 2020 New York, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on the Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, NY's (TBTA or MTA Bridges and Tunnels) to negative from stable. The Aa3 ratings on $7.7 billion of General Revenue Bonds and A1 on $936 million of Subordinate Revenue Bonds have been affirmed. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating action was prompted by the coronavirus outbreak in the US and its impact on both the TBTA and its parent, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA, Transportation Revenue Bonds A1, RUR for possible downgrade). Both TBTA and MTA traffic and revenues have seen sharp declines since early March, pressuring financial margins. Under the MTA's organization structure, TBTA has an open flow of funds, whereby after the payment of debt service and deposits to the Necessary Reconstruction Fund, annual surpluses are transferred to the MTA to support transit and commuter operations, limiting TBTA cash accumulation. Additionally, MTA has the ability to manage cash across all its component units; therefore TBTA's liquidity is available for use by its parent. Under normal market conditions, we view this relationship between the TBTA and its parent as credit supportive, giving it access to the MTA's broader financial resources if they were needed to support short-term expenses or liquidity needs. Under the current severe revenue stress at the MTA, this relationship becomes a vulnerability. The risks around TBTA's liquidity are exacerbated by the lack of a trustee-controlled debt service reserve fund. The possibility also exists that the MTA will use TBTA revenues to finance mass transit beyond the surplus transfers, which occurred during the last economic downturn. The Aa3 senior lien / A1 all-in ratings reflect the essentially of the TBTA facilities to the NYC metropolitan region, and its historically solid financial metrics are among the strongest of all toll road facilities. TBTA tolls are set at a level to generate a surplus for transit operations, which normally provides a substantial pledged cushion to bondholders before the transfer to the MTA. Despite this extraordinary stress, the authority's credit profile remains strong and could withstand approximately a 40% reduction in operating revenues in FY 2020 while maintaining its ability to pay debt service without liquidity support. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the assumption of materially lower TBTA revenues in 2020 due to the coronavirus combined with ongoing credit pressure on the MTA which may materially reduce the organization's combined liquidity. LEGAL SECURITY Senior lien general revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on net revenues of bridges and tunnels; subordinate lien bonds are secured by a second lien on net revenues. The bonds do not benefit from a debt service reserve fund. There is a rate covenant that requires net revenues to be maintained at 1.25x annual debt service for senior lien debt and a strong additional bonds test that requires net revenues to be 1.40x the maximum annual debt service on outstanding and planned bonds if the bonds are issued for something other than to keep the facilities in good operating condition. PROFILE The Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, or MTA Bridges and Tunnels, is a public benefit corporation (a corporate entity separate and apart from the state) without any power of taxation. TBTA is empowered to construct and operate toll bridges and tunnels and other public facilities in New York City. The TBTA's facilities include: Robert F. Kennedy Bridge (formerly the Triborough Bridge), Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, Henry Hudson Bridge, Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge, Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge, Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (formerly the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel), and the Queens Midtown Tunnel. The TBTA receives its revenues from all tolls, rates, fees, charges, rents, proceeds of use and occupancy insurance on any portion of its tunnels, bridges and other facilities, including the net revenues of the Battery Parking Garage, and bridges and tunnels' receipts from those sources. The TBTA issues debt obligations to finance the capital costs of its facilities; in the past, it has also funded the transit and commuter systems operated by other affiliates and subsidiaries of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority or MTA, though that has not been done since 2008. TBTA's surplus amounts are used to fund transit and commuter operations and finance capital projects. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS - TBTA traffic and revenues return to pre-coronavirus levels, in concert with stabilization of the credit profile of the MTA - Dedication of additional financial liquidity to support TBTA bondholders - Clarity on future long-term capital requirements for both the TBTA and MTA that allows overall debt metrics and DSCRs to improve over the long-term could result in an upgrade FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS - A material decline in the MTA's liquidity position and overall credit quality, increasing the potential that the TBTA revenues are tapped to support the broader organization - Declines in TBTA traffic and revenues with no sign of rebounding, leading to forecast financial metrics remaining weak for a sustained period METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. 