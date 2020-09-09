Moody's revises the outlook to negative for the Province of Saskatchewan

Toronto, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook
to negative from stable, and affirmed the Aaa long-term issuer
and senior unsecured debt ratings of the Province of Saskatchewan.
At the same time, Moody's affirmed the province's Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) of aa1.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Saskatchewan, Province of
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aaa
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Affirmed Aaa
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Affirmed Aaa
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Saskatchewan, Province of
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that significant downside
risks exist from a sustained price weakening in oil and other commodities
and the province's susceptibility to the continued uncertainty stemming
from the coronavirus pandemic, which Moody's views as a social
risk. These factors could result in further fiscal deterioration
that could lead to a faster-than anticipated rise in the debt burden
that will weaken the province's credit profile to a level no longer
consistent with Aaa-rated peers.
The province's first quarter fiscal update projects a CAD2.1
billion deficit (15.2% of revenue) for 2020-21,
and an extended period of deficits before returning to balance in 2024-25.
The return to balance is based on a significantly faster average annual
growth in revenues than expenses, with average annual expense growth
below the rate of inflation. In Moody's view, the province's
strategy carries execution risk with several of the growth factors,
including a rebound in non-renewable resource prices and the trajectory
of the pandemic, outside the province's control. The
low growth in expenditures below the rate of inflation will be more challenging
to achieve given general cost escalation and already elevated health and
social expenditures due to the pandemic.
The province estimates an economic recession in 2020 as the pandemic weighs
on economic activity, followed by a rebound in 2021 and steady growth
between 2022-2024. In Moody's view the province's
economic rebound is dependent on a sustained recovery of export activity
which currently remains hindered by unresolved trade tensions, and
by low investment and persistent price pressures related to oil.
The province anticipates a steady increase in oil prices over the next
four years to $59/bbl in 2024, which is at the upper end
of Moody's current medium term price forecast of $40-60/bbl
and therefore subject to greater uncertainty.
Given that the province has already implemented a number of revenue and
expense measures in recent years, coupled with the significant decline
in oil prices earlier this year, it has less capacity to address
fiscal shocks through additional fiscal measures, exposing it further
to the downside risk scenario. Moody's estimates that the
province's debt burden will reach 103% of revenues in 2020-21
and rise to 118% in 2021-22, exceeding Moody's
previous expectations. The province's debt levels could exceed
120% of revenues within two years.
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS
The affirmation of Saskatchewan's Aaa ratings reflects ongoing credit
strengths including a strong institutional framework and strong debt and
treasury management. The province has unfettered access to a wide
range of revenue measures as well as the ability to alter spending plans
relative to other international peers which typically possess less fiscal
flexibility.
Saskatchewan maintains sizeable cash reserves from cash and investments,
which covered approximately 21% of expenses and 25% of net
debt at March 31, 2020. In addition, despite the rise
in the province's debt burden, Saskatchewan will continue
to have the second lowest debt burden among Canadian provinces with a
stable debt maturity profile and a low interest burden which support strong
debt affordability, although its interest expense will rise from
3.4% of revenue in 2019-20 to an estimated 4.5-5%
of revenue over the next three years as the debt burden increases.
The continued low interest rate environment will help mitigate the impact
of higher debt on the province's interest expense, limiting the
impact on budgetary pressure.
The province's Aaa rating reflects a baseline credit assessment (BCA)
of aa1 along with an assumption of a high level of extraordinary support
from the Government of Canada (Aaa stable).
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's assessment, exposure to environmental risks is
moderate given significant GHG emissions from oil and gas production and
coal-fired power stations and susceptibility to natural disasters
such as floods, severe weather, droughts and wildfires.
These risks are offset by the province's efforts to expand its renewable
energy generation. Exposure to social risks is moderate for Saskatchewan's
credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. This risk is indicated in the related factors
that support the negative outlook. Governance considerations are
material to Saskatchewan's credit profile, but overall governance
risk is low. Financing planning is prudent with forward-looking
analysis through multi-year budgets and economic forecasts
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A STABILIZATION OF THE OUTLOOK
The outlook could be stabilized if a faster-than expected economic
recovery from the pandemic and/or a significant rebound in oil and other
non-renewable resource prices lead to higher revenues, allowing
the province to accelerate its fiscal recovery and maintain a debt burden
at or below currently forecasted levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be downgraded if the province were unable to meaningfully
improve its deficit trajectory within the next 12-18 months.
Continued deterioration in the debt burden along with a deterioration
in debt affordability beyond currently forecasted levels, or a material
weakening in the province's liquidity profile could also lead to
a downgrade in the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
