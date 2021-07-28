Moody's revises the outlook to positive on Alaska (State of) Airport Enterprise; A1 assigned to Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2021

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A1 rating to the Alaska (State of) Airport Enterprise's $11.6 million of International Airports System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A (Governmental - Non-AMT), $7.4 million of Series 2021B (Private Activity - Non-AMT), and $69.9 million of Series 2021C (Private Activity - AMT). Moody's has affirmed the A1 ratings on $320 million of outstanding parity bonds. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the enterprise's uniquely strong performance amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has minimized financial damage sustained and further strengthened balance sheet flexibility and liquidity. The strong activity levels have limited the need to support airline costs, and the $100 million of federal grant funds awarded - equal to 14 months of O&M expenses or 30% of pre-sale debt - will be used to further de-lever and supplement liquidity over the next three years. The positive outlook reflects the continued reduction in leverage, which will accelerate with the current transaction and continue over the next five years. This will support stable to lower rates and charges, and increase headroom for future investment. Notably, we do not expect any new debt issuance in the next five years and there are no large projects currently approved or identified. Negotiation of a new airline agreement in 2023 will provide increased clarity around cost recovery and capital spending into the latter half of the decade.

As a major air cargo hub - the second largest air cargo airport in North America in 2020 - the system is experiencing growing total activity, with total landed weight 20% above 2019 levels (growth of 13% in fiscal 2021 following growth of 5% in fiscal 2020). The comparatively smaller passenger business - under 30% of airline revenue in 2020 - has been impacted by COVID, like all airports, but is recovering better than the sector average and will remain a relevant and competitive segment long term given its essentiality, and dominance, in serving air travel within Alaska and between the lower 48 states. The rating further reflects the system's full residual airline use and lease agreement, in effect through 2023, which supports strong cost recovery while passenger volumes recover over the next two years.

The rating incorporates the long-term trend of deleveraging, from peak debt of over $615 million in 2006-2008 to $255 million pro forma following the contemplated transaction. We expect further deleveraging, with $60 million of scheduled amortization and no new debt over the next five years, which will bring the system to among the most lowly leveraged of airports with comparable activity levels. The debt profile will also improve under this contemplated transaction with the elimination of variable rate demand bonds and no further exposure to the Baa2-rated surety provider National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.

The deleveraging has been paralleled by relatively stable activity and cargo market share, and by solid financial performance. Debt service coverage and liquidity have consistently exceeded 1.5x and 500 days cash on hand in recent years - levels that are robust considering the full residual airline agreement in place - and CPE has been maintained near $10. The airport ended fiscal 2021 with over 600 days cash on hand and $80 million, or the equivalent of 320 days, of undrawn federal grants, and CPE near $7. Stable overall activity, modestly declining revenue requirements and $60 million of federal grants available for rate mitigation will support manageable user costs and preserve financial flexibility over the next several years.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation of steady to growing airline activity driven by continued strength in cargo; maintenance of healthy liquidity, with comprehensive residual cost recovery, over 500 days of cash on balance sheet, and undrawn federal grant funds; and a deleveraging debt profile. We expect resolution of the current airline agreement expiration in 2023 will also provide increased clarity to both long-term cost recovery and capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained increase in cargo and passenger activity levels

- Maintenance of days cash on hand above 500 and debt to operating revenue below 2.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sharp and sustained reduction in cargo or passenger activity levels

LEGAL SECURITY

Net revenues of the airport. The debt service reserve has a standard 3-prong test on all Parity Debt. A reserve requirement of $29.5 million is expected to be 100% cash funded upon issuance of the Series 2021 Bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2021 Bonds will be used to refinance the facilities directly or indirectly by refunding the Series 2009A Bonds, the Series 2010A Bonds, the Series 2010C Bonds and the Series 2010D Bonds.

PROFILE

Alaska International Airports System (AIAS) is comprised of two airports, Anchorage International Airport (ANC) located three miles from downtown Anchorage, and Fairbanks International Airport (FAI), located five miles from central Fairbanks. Both airports provide passenger and cargo facilities and services and each has a sea plane base for general and light aviation adjacent to and operated as part of the airport.

ANC ranked as the fifth busiest air cargo hub globally, and as the second busiest air cargo hub in North America, in 2019. Cargo operations contributed roughly 70% of total airline revenues in fiscal 2020. ANC (2.19 million) and FAI (0.450 million) served a combined 2.6 million passenger enplanements in fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

