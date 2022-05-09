Moody's revises the outlooks for Sabine Pass Liquefaction and Cheniere Energy Partners to positive from stable

Approximately $17 billion of securities affected

New York, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 ratings assigned to Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC's (SPL) debt and the Ba2 ratings assigned to Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P's (CQP) debt. Concurrently, SPL and CQP's rating outlook was revised to positive from stable.

CQP is a master limited partnership that is approximately 51% owned by Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere: Ba3, stable) (~49% LP interest and 2% GP interest, wholly-owned by Cheniere), and 49% by The Blackstone Group Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and public unitholders. CQP owns SPL, a fully operational liquefaction facility with an aggregate nameplate liquefaction capacity of 30 MTPA, consisting of six liquefaction trains, as well as five LNG storage tanks and two marine berths with a third marin berth under construction; Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG), a regasification terminal that has been in operation since 2008; and Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline, L.P. (CTPL), a 94-mile long pipeline that provides natural gas supply transportation to SPL.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Probability of Default, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SPL

The affirmation of SPL rating considered the completion of construction activities achieved earlier this year, subsequent full operation of the 6 train liquefaction facility and solid financial performance driven by recurring fixed revenue tied to mostly 20-year take-or-pay contracts with financially sound offtakers.

The revision of SPL's outlook to positive considers the strong worldwide pricing environment for liquefied natural gas (LNG) that should allow it to generate cash flow at levels that are in excess of prior expectation and provide an opportunity to reduce leverage. Approximately $500 million of voluntary debt reduction was achieved in 2021. SPL's year-end debt balance stood at approximately $13.1 billion.

SPL's investment grade credit profile is supported by recurring fixed revenue tied to mostly 20-year take-or-pay contracts with eleven financially sound offtakers for approximately 24 MTPA of liquefaction capacity in the aggregate. Fixed payments from these contractual arrangements are in excess of $3 billion annually, compare favorably to SPL's operating and financial costs and provides for strong debt service coverage. SPL also receives variable LNG production based payments equal to 115% of month-end Henry Hub future prices when liquefied natural gas is delivered. The variable payments are structured primarily to cover SPL's cost of sourcing the natural gas feedstock and natural gas consumption during operation.

SPL also generates revenue from the sale of excess capacity that is typically sold on a spot or short-term contractual basis, mostly to its affiliates Cheniere Marketing Inc. (CMI). CMI has agreements with SPL to purchase up to 306 cargoes to be delivered between 2022 and 2027 at a weighted average price of $1.95 plus 115% of Henry Hub.

We anticipate SPL's financial performance and its positioning within the Baa3 rating category to improve over the near-term. Specifically, SPL's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is expected to decline to less than 4.5 times and its ratio of project cash from operations to debt in 2022 is projected to be at least 17% with further improvement anticipated in 2023 and beyond. These metrics compare favorably to approximately 5.1 times and 15%, respectively, at year end 2021. SPL's increased cash flow, however, is expected to support higher levels of distributions to CQP's unitholders. CQP's full year 2022 distribution guidance is in an approximate range of $1.9-2.2 billion compared to $1.45 billion in 2021.

SPL's debt balance at year-end 2021 was approximately $13.1 billion and, combined with the degree of distributions, is a limiting factor for the rating. Its cash flow profile should allow for additional voluntary debt repayment over the next 12-18 months. SPL's next scheduled debt maturities are $1.5 billion due April 2023 and $2.0 billion due May 2024.

CQP

The affirmation of CQP's ratings considers the predictability and recurring nature of anticipated long-dated cash flow from its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries CTPL and SPLNG and distributions from SPL that totaled approximately $1.6 billion in 2021. Cash flow and distributions from these operating subsidiaries are CQP's primary source of cash flow and debt repayment. These positives are balanced by CQP's structurally subordinated position to SPL's leveraged capital structure, significant ongoing distribution requirements, and a highly leveraged consolidated capital structure. CQP's long-term debt consists of three series of unsecured debt totaling $4.2 billion.

CQP's positive outlook reflects the heavy reliance on distributions from SPL along with consistent cash flow from unrated subsidiaries, CTPL and SPLNG, and in large part mirrors SPL's positive outlook.

We calculate CQP's consolidated EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities at approximately $3.1 billion and $2.3 billion for full-year 2021 and consolidated debt-to-EBITDA and project cash from operations to adjusted debt ratio at approximately 5.5 times and 13%, respectively. Going forward, we expect these ratios at less than 5.0 times and 15%, respectively. CQP's significant free cash flow generation is expected to be primarily distributed to unitholders.

RATING OUTLOOK

SPL's positive outlook incorporates a strong financial outlook over at least the near-term that provides the entity an opportunity to reduce leverage.

CQP's positive outlook reflects the heavy reliance on distributions from SPL along with consistent cash flow from unrated subsidiaries, CTPL and SPLNG, and in large part mirrors SPL's positive outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There could be upward rating pressure should there be incremental debt reduction within the consolidated entity and SPL demonstrates an ability to achieve and maintain key financial metrics including a ratio of project cash from operations in excess of 15% and debt-to-EBITDA of less than 4.5 times on an sustained basis.

In light of today's rating action, SPL's and CQP's rating is unlikely to be downgraded. The rating outlook could be changed to stable should there be no incremental debt reduction over the next 12-18 months or should SPL either encounter major operating problems or not generate the expected level of cash flows.

Given CQP's level of reliance on SPL cash flow, a rating change at SPL would likely trigger a similar change at CQP.

SPL is a fully operational liquefaction facility with an aggregate nameplate liquefaction capacity of 30 MTPA, which is owned by CQP, a master limited partnership that is approximately 51% owned by Cheniere (~49% LP interest and 2% GP interest, wholly-owned by Cheniere) and 49% by The Blackstone Group Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and public unitholders.

The principal methodology used in rating Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1313741. The principal methodology used in rating Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

