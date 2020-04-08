Moody's revises the rating outlook for National Express to negative

London, 08 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed at Baa2 the backed senior unsecured debt ratings of National
Express Group PLC ("Natex"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed
at (P)Baa2 the backed senior unsecured MTN Programme rating. Moody's
also revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations of pressure
on National Express' revenues, EBITDA and operating profit
as a result of the reduced travel in the wake of the coronavirus,
as well as the related overall slowdown in the economic activity.
The agency expects those of National Express' business lines that
rely on passenger revenues (38%[1]) to be the most impacted
while the remaining contract-based businesses to be less affected.
Moody's understands that a number of contracting authorities and
local governments are working with National Express to continue to make
at least partial payments under the contracts. In addition,
a number of national governments have approved economic aid measures that
will help companies, such as National Express.
In particular, in its North American business, which contributed
45% of revenue in 2019, National Express reported that over
half of its school bus customers, three customers accounting for
90% of transit revenue, and the majority of its private hire
customers are continuing at least partial and in a number of cases full
payments under their contracts.[2]
At the same time, at its ALSA business, which contributed
30% of revenue in 2019, National Express indicated that some
of its contracts primarily in Spain and Morocco, were either structured
on a gross cost basis where the revenue level does not depend on passenger
volumes or could be modified with the help of supportive local authorities.
As a result, National Express estimated that approximately 40%
of ALSA's revenue was independent of demand level. At the
same time, National Express also took measures to control its costs
primarily through workforce and service level reduction.[3]
In the UK, which contributed 22% of revenue in 2019,
the bus business benefits from a measure of protection from concession
income while the coach business is able to mitigate its costs through
its third party structure. The rail contracts in Germany and Bahrain
are predominantly structured on a gross cost basis.
In addition, the company stopped all acquisition and capital expenditure
activities and all senior management have accepted pay deferrals and salary
sacrifice.
As a result of these efforts, Moody's expects National Express
to stem the deterioration of its credit profile and preserve liquidity.
Still, the agency anticipates that the company's leverage
will increase from 4.1x in 2019 (as adjusted by Moody's)
to over 6x in 2020 but will reduce to below 5x in 2021.
National Express's Baa2 rating continues to reflect (i) its diversified
geographic presence, with significant revenue and operating profit
contributions from the USA, the UK and Spain, (ii) historically
stable operating margins across its primary businesses, and (iii)
its disciplined investment and acquisition strategy, while targeting
moderate leverage of net debt/EBITDA between 2.0-2.5
times (unadjusted).
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The transportation sector,
where National Express operates, is significantly affected by the
shock and National Express remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on National Express of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
LIQUIDITY
National Express benefits from good liquidity comprised of over GBP200
million of cash and over GBP400 million of availability on its revolving
credit facility; in addition, the company has certain arrangements
to meet the maturities of its €250 million bond due May 2020 and
GBP225 million bond due June 2020. Moody's also notes
the presence of leverage and interest coverage covenants in National Express'
revolving credit facilities; whilst the covenant headroom is comfortable
in the near term, this could rapidly tighten in the event of a sustained
sharp fall in EBITDA.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The (P)Baa2 rating assigned to NatEx's GBP1.5 billion
Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme and rated issuance thereunder reflects
the senior unsecured nature of the rated debt. An element underpinning
the rating is the guarantee given by the group's 100% owned UK
bus subsidiary West Midlands Travel Limited. This guarantee ensures
that bonds issued under the rated debt programme are not structurally
subordinated to Natex's bank loan facilities, which benefit from
a similar guarantee.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could revise the rating outlook to stable once there is greater
clarity with respect to a recovery in passenger travel demand.
Although not currently anticipated, a rating upgrade could occur
if the retained cash flow/net debt ratio was above the mid-twenties
in percentage terms and FFO interest cover was over 7.0x,
both on a sustained basis. Still, any upward rating pressure
associated with the positioning of financial metrics against the above
ratio guidance would be considered in the context of the likelihood of
material acquisitions and/or returns of cash to shareholders.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company fails
to evidence recovery in demand or if its liquidity profile is weakened.
More quantitatively, downward rating pressure could result from
retained cash flow/net debt below the higher teens in percentage terms,
or FFO interest cover trending below 5.0x. In addition,
an external growth strategy resulting in a significant deterioration in
business mix or increased leverage would be viewed negatively.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
National Express is a listed UK-based road passenger transport
business with substantial bus operations in North America, Spain,
Morocco and Switzerland, in addition to the UK. The group
also operates rail services in Germany. For its fiscal year ending
December 2019, National Express reported revenues of GBP2.7
billion and an EBITDA of GBP510 million.
