Moody's revises to stable the outlook of Texas Transportation Commission - Central Texas Turnpike System; affirms A3 first tier and Baa1 second tier ratings

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the A3 on the Texas Transportation Commission - Central Texas Turnpike System's approximately $1.6 billion (inclusive of accretion) first tier revenue bonds and the Baa1 on the approximately $1.16 billion second tier revenue bonds. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive.

RATING RATIONALE

The A3 first tier is based on the continued strong traffic growth on the system's roads, improving moderate total debt service coverage ratios that Moody's expects to return to around 1.5x after traffic stabilizes following the coronavirus outbreak. The rating is supported by the thriving Austin area economy that will continue to be one of the strongest in the nation and see strong growth as technology companies such as Apple increase work forces in the region, supporting demand for the system's toll roads as population growth spreads the geographic footprint of the service area. Steady implementation of rate increases based on a CPI index-based formula supports the rating. The ratings also positively consider the annual support for O&M expenses provided by the Texas Transportation Commission if needed, however the O&M support has not been needed in recent years given the strong performance of the facilities. The ratings consider the ample liquidity on hand at the system, which is bolstered by the system's practice of pre-paying all of the future year's debt and operating expense from prior year's surplus revenue. The Baa1 second tier rating reflects a subordinated claim on revenue and weaker financial covenants and debt service coverage ratio.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The toll road sector has been significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. As a result of the epidemic, already existing trends of lifestyle changes may accelerate, such as an increase in remote working and teleconferences that could negatively impact traffic volumes and reduce profits for toll roads.

The uncertain rebound in traffic and revenue post the coronavirus will be the key future driver of the long-term credit profile of the toll road. We expect traffic and revenue to decline materially in 2020 compared to 2019 and to remain suppressed in 2021 and thereafter as the changes in user behavior result in lost traffic that will slowly return over time in line with broader economic growth.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that traffic, and revenue will be negatively affected throughout calendar 2020 and 2021, causing the system to see weaker DSCR during the period. The stable outlook also reflects the ample liquidity of the system to manage through a protracted recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moody's net revenue aggregate debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) above 1.5x on a sustained basis

- Leverage, as measured by adjusted debt to operating revenue, below 10.0x

- Continued implementation of automatic annual rate increases

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly lower than forecasted traffic and revenue growth

- Moody's net revenue aggregate DSCR below 1.20x

- Liquidity below 500 DCOH

- Actions by TTC that would demonstrate lower levels of support for the system

- Additional system debt without related revenue increases

LEGAL SECURITY

First tier bonds are secured by a first lien on gross revenues specified under the trust indenture, primarily toll revenues and fees from the four CTTS roads and a DSRF currently funded at the lesser of a standard three-pronged test. Second tier bonds are secured by a subordinate lien on gross revenue and a DSRF funded at 50% of the lesser of the three-pronged test.

PROFILE

The CTTS 2002 Project consists of three toll roads in the Austin area: SH 130, a 49-mile north-south road located to the east of the city of Austin; SH 45 North, a 12.8-mile road located in Travis and Williamson counties; and Loop 1, a 4.0-mile road also located in Travis and Williamson counties. All three projects (except for one segment of the SH 130) were completed ahead of schedule and under budget by approximately $438 million, primarily due to lower than expected construction bids and good weather. Full tolled operation began in September 2008 for all 3 roads after a phased opening, starting with Loop 1, followed by SH 45 and then by SH 130 segments 1-4. Fiscal 2009 was the first full year of operation. A fourth toll road, SH 45 SE, was added to the system in September 2012 pursuant to a minute order adopted by the TTC.

The roads were developed to provide traffic congestion relief in the service area. The project received a $700 million equity contribution from TxDOT as well as substantial right-of-way contributions from the area municipalities that helped mitigate development costs. At completion the CTTS 2002 project became part of the state highway system, and provides important links to the north-south interstate highway system.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

