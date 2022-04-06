info

Related Issuers
Announcement:

Moody's said E2open's $190 million first lien term loan add-on credit negative but has no immediate rating impact

06 Apr 2022

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) says E2open, LLC's (E2open) $190 million first lien term loan add-on to its existing first lien term loan due February 2028 is credit negative but does not immediately impact the ratings. All existing ratings, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and B2 debt instrument rating on the existing first lien credit facility consisting of the first lien term loan due February 2028, $92.5 million USD Tranche revolver due February 2026, and $62.5 million Multicurrency Tranche revolver due February 2026, remain unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

On March 2, 2022, E2open acquired parcel shipping software provider Logistyx Technologies, LLC (Logistyx) for $185 million. The acquisition will be paid in three rounds, with $90 million paid in cash on March 2, 2022, about $37 million due on May 31, 2022, and about $58 million due on August 29, 2022. The first $90 million cash payment was funded through a $80 million revolver draw and $10 million of cash on hand. In addition, E2open has the right to settle up to $32.375 million and $31.523 million of the May 31 and August 29 payments, respectively, with newly issued equity.

Net proceeds from the proposed $190 million term loan add-on will be used to repay the $80 million revolver balance and place cash on the balance sheet to prefund the remaining $95 million purchase commitments and for general corporate purposes. Moody's expects the company will use the excess cash proceeds to repurchase shares in the future if it funds the allowable portion of the final two payments with equity.

Moody's considers the transaction to be credit negative due to the leveraging nature of the acquisition and the inherent event risk of relying on cost synergy realization to support the incremental term loan add-on. Pro forma Debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) at close will increase to 6.2x from 5.2x and adjustments for identified-but-unrealized cost synergies account for the preponderance of Logistyx's financing EBITDA. Moody's pro forma debt/EBITDA of 6.2x does not include EBITDA adjustments for unrealized cost synergies. Moody's considers E2open's successful track record of cost synergy realization across the company's previous 10 acquisitions and the fact that headcount related actions account for the majority of Logistyx's identified cost savings as partial mitigants against the elevated event risk.

However, Moody's believes the acquisition of Logistyx fits well within E2open's suite of solutions and brings strategic benefits related to cross-selling initiatives and end-market diversity. Logistyx's solutions are aimed at enterprise clients in retail and manufacturing and there is limited cross-over with E2open's legacy customer base. In addition, Logistyx's niche solutions focused on last mile parcel delivery and e-commerce will bolster the transportation and logistics solution assets acquired from BluJay. Moody's expects Logistyx's parcel carrier network of roughly 550 global carriers (UPS, FedEx, DHL, USPS, etc.) will improve the pro forma last mile solution by increasing scale and visibility for end-users focused on omni-channel and DTC shipping.

E2open's propensity to deploy aggressive financial policies continues to constrain its credit profile. The company continues to execute debt funded acquisitions as a main driver for growth. In addition, the introduction of a $100 million share buyback program in January 2022 will divert excess free-cash-flow (FCF) away from funding acquisitions and further raises event risk. The company has $100 million of remaining capacity under the buyback program. Moody's projects the company will generate enough FCF to repurchase the full $100 million commitment before the program expires on January 20, 2023. However, Moody's projects the company will be left with around $30 million of cash on hand to buffer against integration risks from Logistyx and BluJay.

E2open (NYSE: ETWO) is a cloud software platform that offers applications and network services to over 6,900 customers. The company's software combines networks, data and applications to provide an integrated platform that allows customers to optimize supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. Pro forma annual revenue is approximately $600 million.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Eric Kozlowski
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
